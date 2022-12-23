McDonald's McRib isn't the only iconic offering that we might have seen for the last time in 2022. The year was filled with nostalgic food comebacks, such as the Oreo Cakesters, and some heavy-hearted food departures, like Burger King's Ch'King sandwiches. While the fast-food chains left us all wondering which meals and snacks are in store for 2023, there were popular grocery items that were quietly discontinued in the meantime.

Costco stopped carrying a multitude of items this year from the popular Log Cabin Syrup to Hershey's Simply 5 Syrup. Although that made us question how we are supposed to dress our morning pancakes and occasional indulgence sundaes, those weren't the only food products that got the axe this year. In fact, several companies, like Trader Joe's and Kroger, left customers confused about why their favorite foods were missing shelves.

As we head into the New Year, let's do a deep dive into the beloved grocery items that were cut in 2022.

1 Honest Tea

You still have a few days to enjoy Honest Tea, but come Jan. 1, the beverage will permanently leave grocery shelves. Coca-Cola announced earlier this year it was discontinuing the brand for good, in order to "challenge itself to think differently" about its portfolio of brands.

The brand has been around since 1988 and the Coca-Cola company acquired it in 2011. But now, the drink mogul wants to focus more on its Gold Peak and Peace Tea offerings. Despite Honest Tea's untimely demise, Honest Kids will still be available on shelves.

2 Klondike's Choco Taco

The departure of this chocolate ice cream legend really rocked the internet to its core. Klondike's Choco Taco was said to be dropped due to an "unprecedented spike in demand" across Klondike's portfolio which resulted in "tough decisions" about where to focus production. In other words, the iconic dessert taco faced some tough frozen competition.

As the internet went into a tizzy of mourning, Klondike told CNN Business "the overwhelming support for Choco Taco has certainly made us reconsider our long-term plans." Even with this tidbit of hope, the Choco Taco is currently as good as gone.

3 Good Humor Toasted Almond Bars

Another day, another beloved ice cream treat gone. Good Humor confirmed the discontinuation of its toasted almond bars on Twitter after a fan asked where they were hiding. The company apologized to its customers for their "disappointment" but added that they "are excited to continue offering customers a wide variety of treats" in stores and ice cream trucks.

Reddit also noticed this loss, but don't worry, there's a petition going around to bring back Good Humor's toasted almond bars.

4 Trader Joe's Popcorn In a Pickle

Trader Joe's sure put pickle fans in a pickle with this heartbreaking news. Instagram account @traderjoestobediscontinued reported that the grocer was discontinuing Popcorn in a Pickle snack over the summer.

The brand's customers had some strong opinions on the matter with one saying, "I swear they get rid of every single thing that I like!" and several comments describing the post as "the worst news ever." All hope is not lost though, as followers recommended purchasing Trader Joe's pickle seasoning to make your own popcorn! To keep up with Trader Joe's discontinued products, you can check out this community Facebook page.

5 Fizz & Co. Seltzers

Say goodbye to Kroger's Fizz & Co. seltzers. The company confirmed on Twitter that the drink will not be making a reappearance, as they "deeply apologized" to one disgruntled customer for its absence.

According to a Reddit thread, a new line of fruit-flavored sodas took Fizz & Co.'s place on the shelf. Considering the seltzers have a fan page on Facebook, it's safe to say Kroger customers were saddened by the news.

6 Trader Joe's Vegan Beet Hummus Rainbow Wrap

Looks like another Trader Joe's item threw in the towel. Reddit claims that the vegan beet hummus rainbow wrap was discontinued, as confirmed by several store employee.

"They need to stop discontinuing vegetarian options," one user wrote. Despite many Trader Joe's shoppers being upset by the news, it seems as though the wrap garnered divided opinions. Some recounted the wrap as "sopping wet," and "moldy," while another previous employee explained that "they never sold." Maybe this food loss was for the best.

7 Simple Truth Organic Wavy Cheddar Sour Cream Potato Chips

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but Simple Truth's Organic Wavy Cheddar Sour Cream Potato Chips are no more. According to Korger's Twitter account, the news was confirmed in May after one hopeful customer couldn't find the bags on store shelves.

Apparently this potato chip flavor had some serious supporters because one commenter titled the snack as, "the greatest tasting organic chip out there," while another said they "have no reason to live," without them (that's a lot of pressure to put on a chip!).

8 Kellogg's Corn Pops Cereal

What happened to Kellogg's Corn Pops cereal? Diets in Review reports that the breakfast food has met its end this year due to a significant decrease in sales. Kellogg's has made no official statement regarding the absence of the product, but the cereal is marked "discontinued by manufacturer" on Amazon.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Despite the brand removing corn pops from stores, Kellogg's has also had many new launches in 2022, such as its "just add water" instant cereal. Not going to lie, we are still a bit skeptical about that one!

9 Trader Joe's Spicy, Smoky, Peach Salsa

It's been a tough year for Trader Joe's customers it seems. The brand's Spicy, Smoky, Peach Salsa was said to be discontinued due to slow sales, according to the Inside Trader Joe's podcast.

Reddit users also spotted the absence of their beloved dip and pleaded with the universe to bring it back. Only time will tell what the grocery store has, well, in store for the New Year!

10 SnackWell's Devil's Food Cookie Cakes

Say farewell to SnackWell's cookies, because the brand has officially called it quits. According to the company's website and Reddit's keen eye, SnackWell's has retired after 30 years of stocking shelves with fat-free snacks.

Although SnackWell's closed the curtain, the brand is promoting a new snacking line by Skinnygirl. Skinnygirl, whose founder and CEO is television's Bethenny Frankel, offers everything from cookie bars to wafer bites with apparently less sugar than other snacks.