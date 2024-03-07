Hardee's Relaunches 2 Popular Steak Items & Adds New Breakfast Wraps

Between the debut of Starbucks' first-ever lavender drinks and the revival of Dairy Queen's discontinued Cherry Dipped Cones, this week has already been an exciting one in the world of fast food. Now, Hardee's is giving fast-food lovers yet another reason to get excited by bringing back two popular steak items and debuting a brand-new line of breakfast wraps.

The burger chain just announced that its Philly Cheesesteak Angus Burger and Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito are now back on the menu for a limited time while supplies last. This is the second time Hardee's has offered both limited-edition steak items after debuting them to "sell-out success" in February 2023, according to a press release.

The Philly Cheesesteak Angus Burger (750 calories) features a quarter-pound Angus beef patty topped with thinly sliced ribeye, fire-roasted onions and peppers, melty American and Swiss cheese, and mayo on a toasted potato bun. Meanwhile, the Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito features egg and the same thinly sliced ribeye, fire-roasted veggies, and melty cheese wrapped inside a warm tortilla.

Alongside the returning Philly Cheesesteak offerings, Hardee's just expanded its morning menu with four new breakfast wraps: Sausage Egg and Cheese; Bacon Egg and Cheese; Egg and Cheese; and Sausage Egg and Gravy. The debut of the breakfast wraps comes just a couple of months after the chain launched a new line of chicken tender wraps geared toward the lunch crowd.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Hardee's is giving our guests more of what they love, with more ways to love them," Hardee's President Chris Bode said in a statement "Our Philly Cheesesteak menu was a huge success last year, as was the launch of our all-new lunch wraps this year, we know breakfast wraps will quickly become a hometown favorite."

Customers will be able to mix and match the new breakfast wraps with a two for $5 deal, according to the release. It didn't provide pricing information for the two Philly Cheesesteak items. However, it did reveal that members of Hardee's My Rewards loyalty program can receive a $2 discount on any Philly Cheesesteak combo with an in-app offer for a limited time.

Hardee's sister fast-food brand, Carl's Jr., also recently made some exciting changes to its menu. On Feb. 28, the chain launched two new twists on its classic Western Bacon Cheeseburger: a Spicy Breakfast Burger and a Spicy Western Bacon Burger.

The 870-calorie Spicy Breakfast Burger includes a charbroiled beef patty, jalapeño coins, bacon, egg, pepper jack cheese, Hash Rounds, and ketchup on a seeded bun. The Spicy Western Bacon Burger comes with a charbroiled beef patty, jalapeño coins, two strips of bacon, melted pepper jack, crispy onion rings, and tangy BBQ sauce on a seeded bun, and packs 810 calories. Both will only be available for a limited time.

Nutrition information has been included where available.