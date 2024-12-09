What Happens to Your Body When You Walk 10,000 Steps a Day

Achieving the 10,000-steps-a-day benchmark has become a common fitness goal—and for good reason. Lacing up your sneakers and heading outdoors or to the treadmill for a cardio session is associated with many incredible health benefits. We spoke with a fitness pro to learn everything there is to know about how walking 10K steps a day affects your body, and it may inspire you to hit the trails for an invigorating stroll ASAP!

Whether you're a newbie to walking 10K steps a day or already check this habit off your daily to-do list, we have the best inspiration and tips to keep you fit and active.

In This Article:

The Main Benefits of Walking Every Day

Improved Cardiovascular Health: Walking every day helps boost your cardiovascular health and fitness. "It strengthens the heart and improves circulation, which reduces the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke," explains Ronny Garcia, CPT , Blink Fitness.

Walking is an excellent form of exercise for boosting lower-body strength, as it heavily engages your lower-body muscles. Calorie Burn: If you want to burn calories and slim down, establishing a daily walking habit can help you get there. "Walking 10,000 steps burns approximately 300 to 500 calories," Garcia tells us. "This calorie burn is great if your goal is weight loss or maintenance."

How Walking 10,000 Steps a Day Affects Weight Management and Muscle Endurance

Taking 10,000 steps or more daily enhances the benefits of taking a quick stroll.

"Walking 10,000 steps daily will improve both your heart efficiency (the ability to pump blood) and circulation (delivery of oxygen to the brain and muscles)," Garcia explains. "By improving both of these, you are lowering your risk of cardiovascular-related illness like heart disease, stroke, and high cholesterol."

In addition, walking 10,000 steps a day further increases your calorie-burning count, helping you establish a calorie deficit—especially when paired with a nutritious diet. This contributes to weight loss and weight management. "[Plus, consistent movement to gain those 10,000 steps keeps the metabolism active," Garcia points out.

You'll also boost your muscular endurance, especially in your lower body—the hamstrings, quads, calves, and glutes. "You also maintain proper posture while walking, which engages the core muscles," says Garcia. "Ultimately, muscle endurance in the legs and the core will make functional exercises (like carrying groceries or walking stairs) easier."

One of the greatest things about walking 10K steps a day? It's one of the simplest forms of physical activity someone can do. "It requires no training or special equipment, and it can be done anywhere," Garcia notes. "Walking is a low-impact exercise (i.e., easy on the joints), [so there is a] minimal risk of injury."