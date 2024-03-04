The 6 Healthiest Fast-Food Wraps—and 5 To Avoid

When you want something on the smaller side for lunch or dinner, a wrap is often a great choice. Because a single tortilla often contains fewer calories than two slices of bread, wraps can be lighter than sandwiches. And since it's easy to fit all sorts of healthy fillings into their rounded confines, wraps can house protein, vegetables, good-for-you fats, and more. Of course, it's one thing to create your own healthy wrap at home—it's quite another to try finding healthy ones at fast-food restaurants.

Some fast-food wraps contain fried meats, super-sweet sauces, and scanty vegetables, making them not-so-nutritious choices when you're looking for something a bit healthier.

To help you separate the healthy from the less healthy choices at common eateries, we've wrapped up a list of the best and worst options, as recommended by dietitians. Read on, then check out the 8 Healthiest Fast-Food Chicken Sandwiches.

The Healthiest Fast-Food Wraps

Best: Subway Grilled Chicken Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 470

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 1,010 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 42 g

"Subway's Grilled Chicken Wrap is one of the more sensible choices at only 470 calories," says Michelle Rauch, MSc, RDN, registered dietitian for The Actors Fund. Rauch recommends forgoing the cheese and creamy dressing if you'd like to cut back further on calories and fat. You'll still get ample protein at 42 grams! Plus, since you can choose from a variety of fresh vegetables at Subway, be sure to load up on spinach, tomato, cucumber, and onion.

Best: Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 660

Fat : 45 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,420 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 14 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 43 g

Keep things cool for your health with a Cool Wrap from Chick-fil-A. Though this sandwich isn't perfect, with fat and sodium on the high end, it packs some significant nutrition. "The Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap is a great option, providing both 43 grams of lean protein and 14 grams of dietary fiber," says Mandy Tyler, MEd, RD, CSSD, LD, of Nutrition By Mandy.

Aside from its nutrients, its individual ingredients have a lot to offer, too. "The wrap includes grilled chicken, green leaf lettuce, and a blend of cheeses wrapped together in a flaxseed oat flour flatbread," says Tyler. Not bad for fast food!

Best: Subway Veggie Delight Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 10 g

Most Americans don't consume the recommended amounts of vegetables each day—a fact that contributes to numerous adverse health outcomes. Get your daily vegetables with Subway's Veggie Delight Wrap. You can customize this healthy sandwich by piling on favorites like cucumbers, bell peppers, jalapeños, tomatoes, and more. Then add some cheese for protein.

Best: Burger King Classic Royal Crispy Chicken Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 15 g

At Burger King, skip the Whopper in favor of a lighter lunch: the Classic Royal Crispy Chicken Wrap. "It has 310 calories, 17 grams of fat (3 of which are saturated), 28 grams of carbs, and 4 grams of fiber," points out Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Health Insiders. "While the sodium is high, the calories are not ridiculous for a sandwich option and it does provide some fiber and protein."

Best: Dairy Queen Grilled Ranch Chicken Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 15 g

There's more to DQ than Blizzards and cones. Their Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap is surprisingly low-calorie and low-fat at just 250 calories and 13 grams of fat. Check it out for a mini lunch or a hearty snack.

Best: Wendy's Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,170 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 27 g

Hidden among the burgers and spicy chicken sandwiches at Wendy's, you'll find the Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap—a nice departure from all things fried. Grilled chicken nestles on a bed of lettuce and cheese, topped with a tangy Ranch sauce. "Make it a full meal by adding apple bites as a side to get more fiber," suggests Sarah Alsing, MS, RD, owner of Delightfully Fueled.

The Unhealthiest Fast-Food Wraps

Worst: Jimmy Johns Chicken Caesar Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 910

Fat : 55 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 2,390 mg

Carbs : 70 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 39 g

Jimmy Johns' Chicken Caesar Wrap tops the list (and not in a good way) for red flags in just about every nutrition category. Though it pairs chicken with lettuce and tomato, don't think of this one as a salad in a wrapper. Instead, think of it as a calorie bomb to avoid.

Worst: Subway Tuna Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 820

Fat : 54 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,210 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 33 g

While tuna usually makes a smart addition at mealtimes for its healthy fats and plenty of protein, the Subway Tuna Wrap is an exception to the rule. This one ramps up the calories and saturated fat with a hefty helping of mayo and added cheese. To lighten it up, leave the cheese off and top it with plenty of fresh vegetables.

Worst: Arby's Crispy Buffalo Ranch Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 790

Fat : 45 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 2,490 mg

Carbs : 61 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 39 g

Buffalo sauce is sky-high in sodium (yes, even when it's in an innocent-looking wrap). "I would not recommend the Crispy Buffalo Ranch Wrap from Arby's," says Moushumi Mukherjee, MS, RDN, of Dietitian Moushumi. "It is sodium-packed with 2,490 milligrams. You will exceed your sodium recommendation for a day by just having one wrap."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Worst: Salad and Go Steak Fajita Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 730

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,470 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 35 g

This fast-growing chain from the Southwest offers tons of super healthy salads and wraps—but the Steak Fajita Wrap isn't one of them. With its red meat base and jalapeño ranch dressing, this meal racks up serious saturated fat and sodium. For a better choice, try it as a salad instead of a wrap.

Worst: Taco Bell Crunch Wrap Supreme

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 540

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,210 mg

Carbs : 73 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 16 g

"A wrap I would not recommend is the Taco Bell Crunch Wrap," says Gisela Bouvier, MBA, RDN. "It has 73 grams of carbohydrates, 7 grams of saturated fat, and only 16 grams of protein with over 500 calories." You'll want to get your crunchy fix elsewhere.