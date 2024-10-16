The 10 Best Protein Bars in 2024, According to a Dietitian

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Protein is trending these days—and for good reason. It plays a vital role in maintaining lean muscle and supporting total body health. From hormone regulation and enzyme function to cellular health, protein is involved in nearly every process in the body. To stay energized, focused, and less prone to mindless snacking, incorporating the healthiest protein bars into your diet can help you reach your long-term health goals.

However, busy schedules don't always allow time for a protein-rich salad with chicken or beans at lunch. That's when mid-afternoon hunger hits hard, leaving you tempted by whatever's in the office snack cupboard or vending machine. Thankfully, you can curb those cravings by stocking up on one of these dietitian-approved, healthy protein bars.

Whether you're looking for plant-based, low-sugar, or high-protein options, there's something on our list of best protein bars to fit your needs. Let's take a closer look.

How We Chose the Healthiest Protein Bars

When selecting the healthiest protein bars, we focused on three key factors: protein content, sweetener types and levels, and calorie count. Here's how to make sure you're choosing a bar that's not only nutritious but also fits into your lifestyle:

Aim for at Least 8 Grams of Protein: Adults generally need 46-56 grams of protein daily, though many dietitians recommend 1-1.4 grams per kilogram of body weight. For instance, if you weigh 150 pounds, aim for 68-95 grams of protein per day. Choose a bar with 8-10 grams for a snack or 15-20 grams for a meal replacement to meet your protein needs.

Stick to Less than 8 Grams Added Sugar: Americans consume too much added sugar, so it's important to keep it in check. Many bars use low- or no-calorie sweeteners, but some can cause digestive issues like bloating or gas. Pay attention to how your body reacts and opt for a bar sweetened with ingredients you tolerate well. If you prefer natural sweeteners, like cane sugar, keep the added sugar under 8 grams per bar.

Opt for 200 to 250 Calories Per Bar: Protein bars are best used as snacks, not meal replacements. With that said, you'll want to keep the caloric value of the bar in mind if you want to manage your weight. Aiming for a bar that averages around 200 calories, with a max of 250 calories, can appropriately fit into a balanced diet as a snack. If you're using a bar as a meal substitute, you can afford a bit more flexibility in calorie count.

I Tried 11 Popular Protein Bars & These Are The Only 3 I'll Be Buying Again

10 Best Protein Bars in 2024

Orgain Organic Protein Snack Bar

KIND Protein MAX

ALOHA Organic Plant Based Protein Bar

RXBARS Protein Bars

MOSH Brain + Body Fuel

Good Measure Almond Butter & Dark Chocolate Bars

Dave's Killer Bread Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars

Real Food Bar

Nature Valley Protein Chewy Bars

Afar Savory Protein Bars

Orgain Organic Protein Snack Bar – Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 10 g

Protein Source(s): Organic Brown Rice Protein, Organic Pea Protein, Organic Rice Flour, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Almond Butter

Sweeteners: Isomalto-Oligosaccharide, Tapioca Syrup, Erythritol, Vegetable Glycerin

Dietary Credentials: USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten Free, No Soy or Dairy Ingredients, Certified Plant Based, Vegan, Kosher

Plant-based eaters, you'll want to add Orgain's variety of Organic Protein Snack Bars to your cart ASAP. With 10 grams of quality protein from a proprietary plant-based blend (including whole foods like chia seeds and almond butter) and just 150-calories, it's a great option to enjoy between meals. And, for those who require a soy or dairy free lifestyle, these bars fit the bill there too.

$14.53 (12-pack) at Amazon Buy Now

10 Best Protein Powders in 2024, According to a Dietitian

KIND Protein MAX – Sweet & Salty Caramel Peanut Crisp

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 20 g

Protein Source(s): Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Milk Powder

Sweeteners: Allulose, Vegetable Glycerin

Dietary Credentials: High Protein, Keto Friendly, Gluten Free, Kosher, Non-GMO

I've rarely met a KIND Bar I didn't like, and their latest addition, KIND Protein MAX seems promising after checking out its nutrition facts. With 20 grams of protein coming from a blend of nuts, soy, and milk, it's delivering a trifecta of amino acids that will help maintain and build that lean muscle. Plus, it's sweetened with the newer to market allulose, a non-nutritive sweetener that has shown in one small study to offer consumers a greater fat loss benefit than those who consume sucralose, another non-nutritive sweetener.

$23.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Are KIND Bars Healthy? We Asked a Dietitian

ALOHA Organic Plant Based Protein Bar – Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 14 g

Protein Source(s): Organic Peanuts, Organic Brown Rice Protein, Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein

Sweeteners: Organic Chocolate Chips, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Vegetable Glycerin, Organic Monk Fruit

Dietary Credentials: USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan

One of the prettiest packaged protein bars, ALOHA Organic Plant Based Protein Bars are a welcomed addition to your cart with 14 grams of protein. And, thanks to the use of monk fruit, a naturally derived sweetener that imparts few calories yet maintains the taste of sugar, the bar comes in at just 3 grams of added sugar.

$23.27 (12-pack) at Amazon Buy Now

RXBARS Protein Bars – Blueberry

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 12 g

Protein Source(s): Egg Whites, Almonds, Cashews

Sweeteners: Dates, Blueberries

Dietary Credentials: Gluten Free

RXBAR boasts a stellar nutrient profile. With around 200 calories per bar across its flavors, you can rest easy knowing those calories are nutrient dense, delivering your body a dose of quality protein source from egg whites and nuts. While the bars contain 15 grams of total sugar, there's no added sugar—just the natural sweetness of dates. This makes RXBAR a smart, nutritious choice to add to your snacking routine.

$19.95 (12-pack) at Amazon Buy Now

Are RXBars Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Wants You To Know

MOSH Brain + Body Fuel Banana Bread

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 10 g

Protein Source(s): Almonds, Pea Protein, Soy Protein Isolate, Pumpkin Protein

Sweeteners: Allulose, Vegetable Glycerin

Dietary Credentials: Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Keto Friendly, Vegan

MOSH Bars are newer to the market, but that doesn't mean they aren't already making a name for themselves. Filled with functional ingredients that may support brain and total body health, like citicoline, lion's mane, ashwagandha, omega-3s, vitamin B12, and vitamin D3, it's like biting into a prescription that actually tastes good. Plus, with 7 grams of filling fiber, 10 grams of protein, and just 160 calories in their Banana Bread plant-based flavor, it can certainly fit into your regular eating routine.

$22.99 (6-pack) at Amazon Buy Now

15 Best High-Protein, High-Fiber Recipes To Keep You Full

Good Measure Almond Butter & Dark Chocolate Bars

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

Protein Source(s): Almonds, Almond Butter, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Milk Protein Concentrate

Sweeteners: Allulose, Semisweet Chocolate

Dietary Credentials: Gluten Free, No Sugar Alcohols

While the protein content on the Good Measure bar is lower than the others at 8 grams, that doesn't mean it's not as good as the others. In fact, sometimes you need to reach for a balanced bar that offers blood sugar support, and this bar offers just that with just 11 grams of carbohydrates, 13.5 grams of unsaturated fats, and less than 1 gram of added sugar. Plus, its main ingredient is almonds which is ranked as one of the top 5 best snacks for blood sugar control! And, with 15% of the daily value of fiber, it can help keep you full and focused through your next eating occasion.

$9.99 at All In Good Measure Buy Now

Dave's Killer Bread Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars – Double Chocolate Coconut

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 10 g

Protein Source(s): Organic Hemp Protein Powder, Organic Rice Protein

Sweeteners: Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Semi Sweet Chocolate, Organic Brown Sugar Organic Tapioca Syrup

Dietary Credentials: USDA Organic, Non-GMO Verified

For those fans of Dave's Killer Bread bakery items, you're going to want to toss a box of their Organic Protein Bars in your cart the next time you're at the market too. With 10 grams of quality protein per bar and 8 grams of added sugar, it's a bar that can serve as both a great pre- and post-workout snack for those endurance days.

$5.49 (4-pack) at Amazon Buy Now

10 Healthiest Breads on Grocery Shelves, According to Dietitians

Real Food Bar – Cherry Cashew

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 15 g

Protein Source(s): Pea Protein, Cashew Butter, Pea Protein Crisps

Sweeteners: Soluble Tapioca Fiber, Organic Agave Syrup

Dietary Credentials: Non-GMO Verified, Vegan, Gluten Free6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I love a bar with real food ingredients, and the Real Food Bar holds up their name with the foods they've carefully selected to include in their bar while still delivering 15 grams of protein and 11 grams of prebiotic fiber. Prebiotics support gut health, improving digestion and offering food for probiotics, the good bacteria that lives in your gut.

$34.99 (12-pack) at Amazon Buy Now

Nature Valley Protein Chewy Bars – Peanut, Almond, & Dark Chocolate

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 10 g

Protein Source(s): Peanuts, Almonds, Soy Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Sunflower Seeds

Sweeteners: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Fructose, Vegetable Glycerin, Dextrose

Dietary Credentials: Gluten Free

Good nutrition should be accessible for all, including those who can't afford to pay $2.00 plus for a bar. That's why I've included the Nature Valley Protein Bar in this lineup. Frequently available on sale at your local market, or for a bargain at retailers like Costco, you can sleep easy knowing it won't break the bank but will still offer 10 grams of filling protein and 5 grams of fiber to your diet. Plus, with just 5 grams of added sugar, it can fit nicely into your regular eating routine.

$3.49 (4-pack) at Amazon Buy Now

Afar Savory Protein Bars – American Everything Bagel

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 10 g

Protein Source(s): Almonds, Soy Protein Crisps, Brown Rice Crisps, Almond Butter

Sweeteners: Tapioca Syrup

Dietary Credentials: Gluten Free, Vegan

Savory fans, the Afar Savory Protein Bars are for you! In fact, while they have a variety of culturally inspired flavors in their arsenal, true to the trend, the American Everything Bagel bar seems to be a fan favorite. And, with 10 grams of protein and just 2 grams of added sugar, I can see why. While the sodium content of this bar is by far the highest in the lineup of the 10 bars selected, it doesn't mean it can't fit into a balanced diet. It just means you'll need to make more conscious choices for your sodium allotment the remainder of the day.

$49.95 (12-pack) at Amazon Buy Now

Why Trust Eat This, Not That!?

Eat This, Not That! is committed to creating high-quality content that you can trust to be accurate, properly researched, routinely reviewed, and updated with the latest information. Our writers, editors, and medical and/or certified experts consider this to be an unwavering promise we make to our readers in the pursuit of delivering impactful and meaningful content.