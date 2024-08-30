15 Best High-Protein, High-Fiber Recipes To Keep You Full

There's a reason why you so often hear about fiber and protein as essential components of a healthy diet. These nutrients each provide lasting health benefits, and when you consume fiber and protein together, the combination can provide a powerful, nutrient-rich meal. Whether you're trying to lose weight or just want to adopt healthier habits, adding high-protein, high-fiber recipes to your diet is a great place to start.

Protein is known to help improve metabolism, help with weight management, and reduce hunger and cravings, while fiber can work wonders for your gut health and help increase satiety (just like protein). When you incorporate high-protein, high-fiber recipes into your daily diet, your meals will be extra filling and give you sustainable energy until your next meal. That means you may be less inclined to snack between meals because you're satisfied.

So, how can you ensure you're getting both protein and fiber at every meal? You can start by buying some high-protein, high-fiber foods or snacks from the grocery store, and you can plan to cook meals that are rich in both of these important nutrients.

Read on for 15 easy high-protein, high-fiber recipes, and next, check out these 25 Superfoods That Are Surprisingly High in Protein.

Mason Jar Bean, Kale, and Salmon Salad

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 669

Fat: 20 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium: 347 mg

Fiber: 11 g

Sugar: 8 g

Protein: 24 g

You can't beat the convenience of a mason jar salad. Throw in ingredients like kale, chickpeas, salmon, and a dressing made from tahini and lemon juice, and enjoy a high-fiber, high-protein salad you can take with you on the go.

Get our recipe for Mason Jar Salad.

Vegetarian Black Bean Omelet

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 330

Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium: 480 mg

Fiber: 13 g

Protein: 22.5 g

With ingredients like black beans, eggs, feta cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado slices, this delicious omelet is a nutrient-dense breakfast choice that has over 22 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber to keep you full.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get our recipe for Black Bean Omelet.

Fiber-Filled Breakfast Burrito

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 415

Fat: 17 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium: 625 mg

Fiber: 11 g

Protein: 28 g

For a quick and easy breakfast that's chock full of protein and fiber, try this simple breakfast burrito. Made with black beans, avocado, cheese, chicken sausage, and eggs, this wrap comes with 11 grams of fiber and 28 grams of protein to help keep you feeling full until lunch.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Burrito.

Black Bean and Sweet Potato Tacos

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 249

Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium: 433 mg

Fiber: 8 g

Sugar: 4 g

Protein: 16 g

Whether you enjoy them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, these black bean and sweet potato tacos are rich in protein and fiber. They are easy to make and provide a sustainable and delicious meal. Want even more fiber with your tacos? Add some slices of avocado, which will not only give you more than 3 grams of fiber per serving but will also provide healthy fats.

Get our recipe for Black Bean and Sweet Potato Tacos.

Warm Kale-Quinoa Salad

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 377

Fat: 11 g ( Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium: 299 mg

Fiber: 17 g

Sugar: 14 g

Protein: 13 g

Salads can be a simple and refreshing meal choice when you need a boost of nutrients. This kale and quinoa salad, which also includes sweet potato, apples, nuts, and a dijon vinaigrette, will give you a whopping 17 grams of filling fiber and will leave you feeling full until your next meal.

Get our recipe for Kale-Quinoa Salad.

Red and Green Breakfast Salad

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 410

Fat: 18 g ( Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium: 422 mg

Fiber: 8 g

Sugar: 7 g

Protein: 23 g

A salad for breakfast may seem strange to some, but there's no rule saying you can't enjoy a bowl of greens in the morning! Made with kale, spinach, asparagus, quinoa, tomatoes, and eggs, this salad serves up 8 grams of fiber and 23 grams of satiating protein to tide you over until lunch.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Salad.

Slow Cooker Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 261

Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium: 679 mg

Fiber: 8 g

Sugar: 7 g

Protein: 16 g

When you need a cozy comfort meal that still delivers on nutrients, turn to this Cuban-style black bean soup. Ingredients like beans, tomatoes, ham hock, and Greek yogurt make this a high-protein, high-fiber meal you can make in the slow cooker whenever you're in the mood for a hearty soup.

Get our recipe for Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup.

Turkey Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 422

Fat: 13 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium: 256 mg

Fiber: 19 g

Sugar: 17 g

Protein: 26 g

This breakfast hash is made with turkey sausage, peppers, sweet potatoes, and eggs for a perfect boost of protein and fiber, and it's so tasty that you won't want to limit it to just a morning meal. You can also enjoy this hash for lunch or dinner when you need something quick and easy.

Get our recipe for Turkey Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash.

Grilled Mexican Steak Salad

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 340

Fat: 18 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium: 460 mg

Fiber: 13 g

Protein: 18 g

Salads can be just as filling as other dishes, especially when you're intentional about your ingredients. This Mexican-inspired steak salad calls for ingredients like flank steak, black beans, avocado, and tortilla strips, all of which add both flavor and nutrients.

Get our recipe for Mexican Steak Salad.

Oatmeal with Peanut Butter and Banana

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 320

Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Fiber: 7.25 g

Sugar: 17 g

Protein: 13 g

Oatmeal is a great way to start your day because of its amazing health benefits. It's rich in fiber, which can help reduce hunger and improve your gut health. When you add tasty ingredients like peanut butter and milk, you can increase your protein count and have a meal rich in fiber and protein. Add Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, or your favorite protein powder if you want more than 13 grams of protein in your oats.

Get our recipe for Peanut Butter Oatmeal.

Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 502

Fat: 24 g (Saturated Fat: 7.3 g)

Carbs: 53.1 g (Fiber: 9.6 g, Sugar: 11.5 g)

Protein: 20.8 g

These overnight oats are the perfect treat for those who like something on the sweeter side in the morning. Plus, because they can be prepared the night before, all you have to do when it's time for breakfast is wake up, walk to the fridge, and open a jar. It's a high-protein, high-fiber recipe that couldn't be easier!

Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.

Vegan Burger

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 277

Fat: 13 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Carbs: 28 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein: 14 g

Plant-based burgers can sometimes be lacking in flavor, but that's not the case with this recipe from Well Plated. The peppers, onions, almonds, pepitas, black beans, and seasonings all add a ton of flavor to these burgers, and the end result is rich in protein and fiber for a super-filling meal.

Get the recipe from Well Plated.

Protein Packed Healthy Mac and Cheese

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 395

Fat: 17 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium: 354 mg

Carbs: 42 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein: 26 g

Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food, but boxed mac and cheese or recipes made with refined flour noodles are often extremely high in calories and low in fiber. This recipe from Eating Bird Food uses chickpea pasta to increase the fiber count, and the reduced-fat shredded cheese and Laughing Cow wedges add cheesy goodness with only a fraction of the calories.

Get the recipe from Eating Bird Food.

Healthy Turkey Chili

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 336

Fat: 3.7 g

Carbs: 46.7 g (Fiber: 17.4 g, Sugar: 9.5 g)

Protein: 31.8 g

When you need a warm, cozy dish that's rich in fiber and protein, chili is an excellent choice. This turkey chili recipe calls for beans, corn, lean ground turkey, and toppings like avocado, sour cream, and cheese, all of which come together to make a deliciously filling dish you can enjoy for lunch or dinner. Plus, making a big pot of chili is great for leftovers to enjoy throughout the week.

Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.

Sweet Potato, Black Bean, and Avocado Breakfast Burrito

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 398

Fat: 13.8 g

Carbs: 54.3 g (Fiber: 10.5 g, Sugar: 5.5 g)

Protein: 18.1 g

Ingredients like eggs, black beans, sweet potato, avocado, and whole wheat tortillas make this breakfast burrito the perfect meal when you need something high in protein and fiber. And if you make a few ahead of time, you can wrap them in aluminum foil and stick them in the fridge for the rest of the week.

Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.