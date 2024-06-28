The Healthiest Einstein Bros. Bagels Orders—and What To Skip

Einstein Bros. Bagels makes for a quick on-the-go meal. Whether you are looking for a warm bagel topped with your favorite spread or a lunch sandwich, Einstein's has a variety of meal options. However, not all of its bagels are created equal, and the same goes for the breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Navigating any menu can be challenging—but that's especially true at Einstein's where the base of most of options is a high-carb bagel.

Even if you are trying to eat healthy for your weight and wellness goals, there are reasonable options at this bagel shop. Some locations offer thin bagels, which can lower the amount of carbs and calories in your meal. In some cases, these bagels provide half the calories of a regular bagel. Additionally, you can choose egg whites over regular eggs to lower fat and saturated fat in your meal and stick with classic and signature bagels over the gourmet options that typically pack more ingredients.

Bagels

Best: Ancient Grain

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 13 g

This bagel from Einstein Bros. is made with a variety of grains, including quinoa and amaranth, and seeds, like chia and flax. It is the menu's highest-fiber bagel, which also packs healthy fats. It even has 13 grams of protein, which makes it a more filling option than bagels with lower fiber and protein.

Best: Honey Whole Wheat

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 12 g

This classic is made with a touch of honey to provide subtle sweetness with only 7 grams of added sugar. It also has the second-highest fiber content and packs 13 grams of filling protein. Use this option for your sandwiches to create a satiating and balanced meal.

Worst: Apple Cinnamon Gourmet Bagel

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 78 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 9 g

Made with 25 grams of added sugar, this sweet bagel from Einstein Bros. packs the most sugar of the bagels on the menu and is tied for the lowest fiber. It also has the highest carb count, and its protein content is on the lower end of the bagels at this shop. Skip this option, and instead, go with the honey whole wheat bagel if you are looking for something sweet.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Best: Bacon, Avocado, and Egg White Sandwich

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 440

Fat : 19 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 890 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 19 g

Egg white sandwiches are a good way to get protein without too much fat and saturated fat. This option also packs healthy fats and fiber from avocado. Skip the bacon on this sandwich to lower fat while maintaining good protein content. You could request additional egg whites to push this sandwich over 20 grams of protein.

Best: Garden Avocado Egg Sandwich

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 860 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 18 g

Made with avocado, spinach, and tomatoes, this sandwich packs more veggies than the other breakfast sandwich options. It provides 5 grams of fiber, making for a filling option, and only 2.5 grams of saturated fat. Swap the egg for egg whites for even less saturated fat in this breakfast while keeping an impressive amount of protein.

Best: Cheddar Cheese Egg Sandwich

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 20 g

A classic and simple option, this sandwich is made with your bagel of choice, eggs, and cheese. Enjoy with an ancient grain bagel for a higher fiber option, and go with egg whites to lower the fat content. With a few modifications, this sandwich becomes one of the most well-rounded breakfast options.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Best: Ham and Swiss Egg Sandwich

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,160 mg

Carbs : 59 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 26 g

Another classic, this sandwich combines Swiss cheese and lean ham to make a filling option with 25 grams of protein. Although this sodium content is nearly half of your daily need, it is still lower than the worst option on this list. Combat this by monitoring your sodium intake for the rest of the day or skipping some of the ham in your sandwich.

Worst: Chorizo Sunrise Egg Sandwich

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 790

Fat : 46 g (Saturated fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 1,410 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 34 g

Speaking of sodium, this option contains over 1,400 milligrams and a whopping 46 grams of fat. This is a day's worth of recommended fat for some people. Chorizo is naturally higher in fat than other breakfast meats, like ham. The cheddar cheese and cream cheese also contribute to the high-fat content of this sandwich, making it an option to skip on the menu.

Worst: Maplehouse Egg Sandwich

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 940

Fat : 47 g (Saturated fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 1,440 mg

Carbs : 93 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 38 g

While fat is the ingredient to look out for in the chorizo sandwich, 35 grams of sugar is the culprit in this Einstein Bros. option. Making it even worse, it contains 47 grams of fat and nearly 1,000 calories! Some modifications could make this option healthier, but you're better off skipping this sandwich in favor of a simpler option that isn't dripping in syrup.

Sides & Sweets

Best: Twice-Baked Hash Brown

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

This simple side may have a high-fat content relative to its total calories, but it packs a hearty amount of protein with a relatively low carb count. If you are looking for a small bite between meals, pair this hash brown with a serving of fruit for a reasonable snack that packs fiber and protein.

Worst: Cinnamon Bliss Roll

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 610

Fat : 39 g (Saturated fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 760 mg

Carbs : 98 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 44 g)

Protein : 11 g

Cinnamon rolls are notoriously high in sugar and fat, and this option is no exception. With nearly 100 grams of carbs, almost half of which comes from sugar, this option is better skipped. It packs a meal's worth of calories with only 11 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber.

Deli Favorites + Hot & Toasty

Best: Avocado Veg Out Sandwich

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 66 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 14 g

This vegetarian option still packs 14 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber when you make it with a sesame bagel. Enjoy it with the ancient grain of honey whole wheat option, and you have a high-fiber, filling meal. For only 400 calories, this is a reasonable meal, and you can even add a slice of cheese or egg whites for a little protein boost.

Best: Pizza Bagel Cheese

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 480

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1120 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 25 g

Who knew a pizza bagel could make the best list? With 25 grams of filling protein and only 14 grams of fat, this makes for a balanced option that can suit the needs of many calorie budgets. The pepperoni option adds about 9 grams of fat and 100 calories, so stick with plain cheese for a more reasonable meal.

Worst: Turkey, Bacon, and Avocado Sandwich

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 600

Fat : 30 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,740 mg

Carbs : 61 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 29 g

Although you may find worse options on the regional menus, this Einstein's staple makes our worst list. With 30 grams of fat and more than 1,700 milligrams of sodium, this sandwich leaves much to be desired. Skip the cream cheese and bacon for a more reasonable option that still packs healthy fats from avocado and has a much lower sodium content.