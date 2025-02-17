Whether you're tight on time or just want the convenience of fast food, it's a quick and cheap way to fill up, but it's not always healthy. Fast food chains typically have options loaded with fat, sugar, high calories and excess salt, making it challenging to stick to a healthy lifestyle. However there are good choices if you know where to look.

To help narrow down the healthier options out there, Eat This, Not That! spoke with dietitians who reveal their top picks at fast food joints like Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Chipotle and Jersey Mike's. Here are seven fast-food orders dietitians swear by and tips on avoiding a fast food unhealthy meal.

How to Order Healthy Fast Food

If you're on the hunt for healthy fast food, you know it can be challenging, but it can be done.

Patricia Kolesa MS, RDN, Founder of Dietitian Dish LLC gives the following tips on staying healthy at your favorite fast food joint.

–Focus on what you can add to your meals. More and more restaurants are adding produce and plant-based choices to their menus. Some great examples of this are adding a side of fruit or a side salad to fast-food sandwiches or pairing a meat-based dish with beans.

–Review the menu before going out. Most fast food menus can be found online or through their respective apps, making it easier for customers to plan meals. Looking at the menu ahead of time can reduce decision fatigue and locate choices that best align with your nutrition needs.

–Swap fried and breaded for grilled, which helps reduce calories and fat.

-Stick to water. Sugary drinks will only increase your sugar intake and add empty calories.

-Take it to go. Being mindful of portion sized cuts down on calories.

-Skip the burrito and go for the bowl. You'll eliminate a lot of calories when you get rid of the tortilla.

And now, without further ado, the 7 healthy fast-food orders dietitians swear by, ranked from healthy to the #1 healthiest out there.

Jersey Mike's Roasted Chicken Breast Sandwich

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 760

Fat : 41 g (Saturated fat: 5.8 g)

Sodium : 1,427 mg

Carbs : 59 g (Fiber: 4.5 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 38 g

A sandwich is always quick and easy, but pay attention to your toppings and amount of condiments.

"When you're in a pinch, there's nothing easier than a quick deli sandwich, and one of the healthier options at Jersey Mikes is their roasted chicken breast sandwich," says Samantha DeVito, MS, RD, CDN. "This sandwich is a solid choice if you're looking for a lean, protein-packed meal without all the extra additives."

She adds, "Unlike cold cuts, which can be loaded with sodium and preservatives, this roasted chicken breast sandwich gives you simple nutrition with plenty of flavor. For added bulk and fiber this sandwich also has lettuce and tomato, now you've got a balanced meal that keeps you full and energized."

Cava's Steak & Harissa Bowl

Nutrition : Per 1 bowl

Calories : 615

Fat : 36 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,800 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 36 g

High sodium is always something to watch for at any fast food place, even healthy ones like Cava, which is the Mediterranean version of Chipotle.

According to DeVito, "They have a ton of great options but are a little higher on the sodium side." "However, it is still a fantastic meal with all the macronutrients you want to aim for," she says.

DeVito explains, "The Steak and Harissa Bowl is a well-balanced choice packed with protein from the steak and feta cheese, while the rest of the bowl provides 7 grams of fiber from the brown rice, mixed greens, red pepper hummus, cucumber, tomato, onion, and cabbage slaw. It's topped with a hot harissa vinaigrette that has quite a bit of heat! To cut some of the sodium, opt for Super Greens instead of brown rice."

Starbucks Eggs and Cheddar Protein Box

Nutrition : Per 1 protein box

Calories : 460

Fat : 24 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 22 g

While coffee lovers flock to Starbucks for their daily dose of caffeine, the coffee house also has healthy food items.

"I tend to grab this for my kids and/or myself on the go when we want to pick up an after-school snack or use it for an on-the-go dinner because it is well-balanced and lower in saturated fat, is a good source of fiber at 5g and provides 3 oz of protein, Marissa Beck, MS, RDN, Founder & Registered Dietitian with REVV Health explains. "I also love that we can mix and match the cheese with the apple, or dip the apple in the peanut butter, or put the egg with the pita. It is a versatile little snack box!"

Chick-fil-A's Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 390

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 765 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 28 g

Chick-fil-A is a go-to for many and if you're trying to watch what you eat and your sodium intake don't worry. There's a sandwich for you.

"The grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, and honey roasted BBQ sauce on a multigrain brioche bun has about 765 mg of sodium, and turns out to be very well-balanced," says Beck. "It will give you 4 oz of lean protein with only 2.5g of saturated fat, and there is 3g of fiber in this sandwich (versus the 0-1g in the other options) with only a little over two servings of carb. Plus, it still tastes great with all of the accoutrements!"

Chipotle's Lifestyle Bowl, The Wholesome Bowl

Nutrition : Per 1 bowl

Calories : 470

Fat : 29 g

Sodium : 1,380 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar:48 g)

Protein : 35 g

Chipotle is known as a healthier fast food option, but that still doesn't mean you don't have to read the nutrition facts. Not everything is on par with fitness goals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"However, the Wholesome Bowl with supergreens, a lettuce blend, chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guacamole stands out as a well-balanced and nourishing choice, Jennifer Nicole Bianchini, MS, RD, IFNCP, RYT, Functional Nutrition and Mindfulness Expert, says. "This bowl is colorful, loaded with nutrients. And rich in lean protein and high quality fat making it super satisfying. The mix of colors and variety provides an abundance of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants."

Cava's Greens & Grains Bowl, Custom

Nutrition : Per 1 bowl

Calories : 460

Fat : 15 g

Sodium : 1,370 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 22 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 23 g

At Cava you can custom make your own bowl and choose healthier options.

A bowl packed with arugula, lentils, hummus, roasted vegetables, cucumber and pickled onions

"packs a fiber punch at 22 grams per serving," says Bianchini. "Fiber promotes gut health, satiety, enhanced digestion and blood sugar stabilization. This bowl meets nearly 75% of most people's daily fiber requirements in one meal."

And the #1 Healthiest Fast Food Item….Starbucks Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap!

Nutrition : Per 1 wrap

Calories : 290

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 8=3.5 g)

Sodium : 840 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 20 g

The top healthiest fast food item according to dietitians is Starbucks Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap, which is Kolesa's go-to.

"This order is a great choice for those that have difficulty getting breakfast into their routine," she says. "This breakfast order has 20 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber, two nutrients that can support satiety and energy levels during your day."

Kolesa adds, "While the wrap is a good source of fiber and protein, it does contain 840 mg of sodium or 36% of the recommended daily value per day. This may pose a concern for those that have cardiovascular or kidney disease and may need to limit their sodium intake. In this case, it can be helpful to consult your doctor and a registered dietitian to determine what amount of sodium is right for you."