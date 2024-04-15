8 Healthiest Frozen Meatballs on Grocery Shelves—and 3 To Avoid 

Frozen meatballs are a kitchen staple for many Americans, whether they're tossed into healthy pasta recipes, simmered in soups, stuffed into sandwiches, or simply enjoyed on their own alongside some roasted veggies. They're not just tasty—packed with protein, iron, and Vitamin B12, frozen meatballs are also a convenient option for busy weeknight dinners.

However, like many foods you find in the freezer aisle, frozen meatballs can be high in sodium due to salt acting as a preservative and flavor enhancer. They may also be loaded with saturated fat and calories. To help you make healthier choices, we spoke to dietitians to find out which frozen meatballs they recommend—and which you should leave on freezer shelves.

How we chose the healthiest frozen meatballs

Saturated fat : Opting for meatballs crafted from lean proteins, such as chicken or turkey, can help you manage your intake of saturated fat, promoting heart health and overall well-being.

: Opting for meatballs crafted from lean proteins, such as chicken or turkey, can help you manage your intake of saturated fat, promoting heart health and overall well-being. Sodium : Many frozen foods contain high levels of sodium as a preservative. We prioritized meatballs with lower sodium content for better overall health.

: Many frozen foods contain high levels of sodium as a preservative. We prioritized meatballs with lower sodium content for better overall health. Extra nutrients: Any time we can add some extra nutrition, we are on board! Some frozen meatballs sneak in vegetables or added nutrients, enhancing their nutritional value.

While enjoying frozen meatballs now and then won't hurt, going for high-calorie options regularly might not be the best move, especially if you have a history of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or other chronic conditions.

8 Healthiest Frozen Meatballs

Best: Teton Waters Ranch Meatball Buddies

Nutrition (Per 3 meatball serving) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 11 g

Made from high-quality beef, Teton Waters Ranch packs 11 grams of protein and just one gram of saturated fat per three meatballs.

"If you have a busy family to feed, look no further than Teton Waters Ranch Meatball Buddies. Made with grass-fed beef and providing 11 grams of protein per serving, they are the perfect way to feed your family something fast, satisfying, and most importantly, healthy. Plus, the sneaky addition of a few vegetables bumps up the nutrition and makes a great choice for parents of picky eaters," says Danielle VenHuizen, MS, RD, owner of Food Sense Nutrition.

Best: Grateful Eats Chicken Meatballs with Veggie Blend

Nutrition (Per 2 meatball serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 14 g

Just two meatballs will get you 14 grams of protein with just 3 grams of total fat here. "Grateful Eats Chicken Meatballs are a healthy choice as they contain a lot less fat compared to other frozen meatballs with just 3 grams of fat and 1 gram of saturated fat per serving. I also love that these are made with cauliflower, tomatoes, and kale to add some veggies," says Sarah Alsing, MS, RD, owner of Delightfully Fueled.

Best: Cooked Perfect Italian Style Meatballs

Nutrition (Per 4 meatball serving) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 19 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 44 0mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 13 g

"One of the healthiest frozen meatballs I have found on grocery store shelves lately is Cooked Perfect Organic Italian Style meatballs," says Jamie Adams, MS, RD women's health dietitian, founder and owner of Namaste Nutrition located in Baltimore, MD. Cooked perfect Italian-style meatballs come with four meatballs per serving and 13 grams of protein.

"From a nutritional standpoint, they offer 13 grams of protein in one serving with 240 calories and only 1 gram of sugar. Use these in a meatball skillet, as sliders, or a classic spaghetti and meatball dish," Adams adds.

Best: Kids Fresh Chicken Meatballs

Nutrition (Per 6 meatball serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 10 g

Made for kids, but great for adults too, these low-calorie meatballs are also a good source of protein.

Michelle Rauch, MSc, RDN of The Actors Fund comments: "With no added sugar, only 6 grams of fat, and 440 milligrams sodium per serving, you don't need to be a kid, or even have a kid to enjoy these as a healthier option. The first two ingredients are chicken and vegetables and they are the perfect size."

Best: Alfresco Italian Style Meatballs

Nutrition (Per 4 meatball serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 14 g

"The Alfresco Chicken Meatballs are an excellent frozen protein to have on hand to quickly add a quality protein to your next meal. You can freeze them and save them for a night where you don't feel like cooking or use them the same day in spaghetti," shares Jessi Holden, MS, RDN, a Culinary Family Dietitian. With just 2.5 grams of fat coming from saturated fat and 14 grams of protein per for meatballs, these are one of the healthiest choices on our list.

Best: Alfresco Tomato and Basil Meatballs

Nutrition (Per 4 meatball serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 16 g

With just 160 calories per serving of four meatballs and 16 grams of protein, this is one of the higher protein, lower calorie options on our list. These meatballs offer nourishing ingredients like chicken, asiago cheese, and spices. They're among the lower-salt options in the freezer aisle, containing 380 milligrams per serving.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Best: 365 Whole Foods Plant Based Meatballs

Nutrition (Per 6 meatball serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 13 g

We love Whole Foods' 365 brand for a high-quality choice, and their meatballs are no exception. With 13 grams of protein and just one gram of saturated fat, these plant-based meatballs also deliver a source of fiber which is hard to find.

Best: Earth's Best Mini Beef Meatballs

Nutrition (Per 18 pieces serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 8 g

These many meatballs are great for an Italian wedding soup or a quick addition to a meal for more protein. With 350 milligrams of sodium, they are one of the lower sodium options on the market. Plus, you'll get 8 grams of fiber per 18 small pieces.

3 Frozen Meatballs to Avoid

Worst: Good & Gather Swedish Meatballs

Nutrition (Per 3 meatball serving) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 14 g

In one serving of these Swedish Meatballs at Target, you will get 16 grams of total fat and 560 milligrams of sodium, which is the highest on this list. Made with beef and pork, these meatballs will only become higher in fat and calories when you consider the cream-based sauce you'll serve them within a traditional Swedish meatball recipe.

Worst: Johnsonville Three Cheese Italian Style Meatballs

Nutrition (Per 3 meatball serving) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 26 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 10 g

One of the highest fat items on our list, Johnsonville's Three Cheese Italian-style Meatballs contain 26 grams of fat in just three meatballs. Plus, you'll get nearly 20 percent of your recommended sodium allowance for the day in one serving.

Worst: Trader Joe's Italian Style Flame Broiled Meatballs

Nutrition (Per 2 meatball serving) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 20 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein :11 g

We love Trader Joe's just as much as the next person, but their meatballs are not the healthiest option in the frozen section. Two meatballs will deliver 240 calories and 450 milligrams of sodium. Keep in mind that we are likely going to eat more than two meatballs at a time, so the realistic serving size is much larger.