8 Healthiest Frozen Pizza Crusts—and 2 to Avoid

Sometimes, on pizza night, you want to DIY your own pie but don't want to put in restaurant-level effort. That's when frozen pizza crust saves the day. By pulling a pre-made crust out of the freezer, you can get your pie started as soon as possible without spending your precious time waiting for the yeast to rise or kneading and stretching the dough. But if you're looking for a more nutritious pizza to make, it's important to know that some frozen crusts are healthier than others.

Another major bonus of frozen pizza crust is that this bread-y surface is a blank slate for all your favorite toppings, so if you want a healthy pie, you can choose which nutrient-dense ingredients to add. Pile on the veggies, lean proteins, low-sodium sauces, and fresh herbs for your very own culinary creation that's actually nutritious. When you choose a healthy frozen crust, you complete the good-for-you pizza picture. To help you find some better-for-you pizza crust options, we made a list of the best ones on the market.

How we chose the healthiest frozen pizza crust

Low in sodium : According to the American Heart Association, both breads and pizzas are some of the sneakiest sources of salt in the American diet. Frozen pizza crusts are essentially a combination of these two foods. We sought out brands that keep sodium to a minimum.

: According to the American Heart Association, both breads and pizzas are some of the sneakiest sources of salt in the American diet. Frozen pizza crusts are essentially a combination of these two foods. We sought out brands that keep sodium to a minimum. Moderate calorie counts : Pizza crust isn't a food you eat by itself. You're guaranteed to add toppings that add calories. That's why we looked for pizza crusts with moderate calorie counts of under 200 per serving.

: Pizza crust isn't a food you eat by itself. You're guaranteed to add toppings that add calories. That's why we looked for pizza crusts with moderate calorie counts of under 200 per serving. No funky ingredients: Frozen pizza crust can contain a laundry list of additives and preservatives. Though these ingredients aren't always harmful, they're a sign of a high degree of processing. We stuck with options that limit funky ingredients.

8 Healthiest Frozen Pizza Crusts

Best: Banza Plain Crust Pizza

Nutrition (Per ¼ crust):

Calories: 150

Fat: 6 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium: 135 mg

Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein: 4 g

After initial success with turning chickpeas into pasta, Banza has done it again—but this time, with pizza. The brand's frozen crust is made with (you guessed it) chickpeas, giving it 3 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein per serving. The simple, plant-based crust is also a winner for vegans and gluten-free eaters.

Best: Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Pizza Crust

Nutrition (Per 1/3 crust):

Calories: 130

Fat: 3 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 280 mg

Carbs: 33 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: >1g)

Protein: 3 g

If there's one thing Trader Joe's does well, it's frozen foods. As you browse the freezer case at TJ's, be sure to snag this cauliflower-based pizza crust. It happens to be gluten-free, but you don't have to eat a gluten-free diet to enjoy the crispy crunch of its veggie and chickpea flour base. Even better: a serving is fully one-third of the crust.

Best: Dare to Be Different Broccoli Crust

Nutrition (Per 1 crust):

Calories: 90

Fat: 3 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 80 mg

Carbs: 4 g (Fiber:1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 6 g

For another unique take on plant-powered pizza, segue from cauliflower to broccoli crust. Dare to Be Different's Frozen Broccoli Crust contains just 90 calories per serving—not to mention 0 grams of saturated fat, just 80 milligrams of sodium, and a mere 4 grams of carbs. This veggie crust is also about as minimally processed as pizza crust gets. Its ingredient list features just broccoli, eggs, salt, spices, and olive oil.

Best: Shiloh Farms Whole Wheat Pita Bread

Nutrition (Per 1 pita):

Calories: 150

Fat: 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 228 mg

Carbs: 28 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein: 6 g

Wanna make the most low-maintenance pizza ever? Start with pita bread as your crust. When you're ready to get cooking, pop Shiloh Farms' Frozen Whole Wheat Pita in the toaster oven for a few minutes, and voila! you've got a sturdy round that's ripe for the topping. Since these easy-peasy pitas are made with whole wheat flour, they supply a sizable 5 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein, while keeping calories to just 150.

Best: Top This Frozen Pizza Crust

Nutrition (Per ¼ crust):

Calories: 150

Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 200 mg

Carbs: 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 4 g 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

With minimal ingredients, low calories, and barely a whiff of fat, Top This' Frozen Crusts are a healthier answer to traditional heavy pizza crusts. Their thin size cooks up crispy and cracker-like, especially when made on the grill (the brand's recommended cooking method).

Best: Amazon Fresh Cauliflower Crust

Nutrition (Per 1/3 crust):

Calories: 150

Fat: 5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 150 mg

Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 2 g

You buy everything else on Amazon—why not frozen pizza crust? The retail giant's proprietary cauliflower crust is a solid choice for your health. Cauliflower and brown rice flour are its first two ingredients. It's no surprise, then, that it's low-calorie and pleasantly low in sodium.

Best: Natural Grocers Organic Wood Fired Pizza Crust

Nutrition (Per 1/3 crust):

Calories: 170

Fat: 4 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 470 mg

Carbs: 30 g (Fiber:21 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein: 5g

Made with organic ingredients, this crust is both tasty and good for the planet. Considering that a serving is one-third of the crust, it's also moderate in calories and fat. Just watch out for its surprisingly high sodium.

Best: Caulipower Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Nutrition (Per TK serving):

Calories: 170

Fat: 5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium: 170 mg

Carbs: 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 2 g

Let's sneak one more veggie option in, shall we? When you choose Caulipower's Cauliflower Crust, you'll get a cruciferous crust that's good for you (but won't overpower your taste buds with crudité flavor). Cruciferous veggies like cauliflower come with benefits galore, including reducing inflammation and potentially reducing cancer risk.

2 Frozen Pizza Crusts to Avoid

Worst: Cappello's Naked Pizza Crust

Nutrition (Per 1/3 crust):

Calories: 240

Fat: 16 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium: 430 mg

Carbs: 19 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 4 g

Cappello's Naked Pizza Crust may give the impression of health with its egg and almond flour base, but this nutty frozen option is loaded with nutritional excess. Besides being higher in calories than any other frozen crust we found, it's got lots of sodium (430 milligrams), plus 30% of the daily value of saturated fat.

Worst: Home Chef Pizza Dough

Nutrition (Per 1/8th crust) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Home Chef has made a name for itself with convenience meal kits and individual ingredients. While the brand's products can get dinner on the table in a flash, some (like the frozen pizza dough) aren't the best bet for health. Though this crust is low-calorie, it's high in sodium and contains a measly 1 gram of fiber. It also contains l-cysteine, an additive sometimes derived from human hair or duck feathers. No, thanks!