29 Best Buys to Sneak More Veggies Into Your Diet

It's no secret that increasing your veggie intake can improve your overall health. But it can be hard to reach your recommended daily intake of produce without feeling deprived of your favorite foods or if you face a panel of picky eaters at mealtime.

Fortunately, packaged food companies have become more creative at sneaking "hidden" veggies into snacks, meals, and treats that look and taste like familiar packaged foods. From crunchy, salty bagged snacks to seemingly decadent desserts, it's easier than ever to find grocery store items brimming with secret added vegetables.

Why might you want to grab a bag of veggie-based chips instead of tortilla or potato chips? "Vegetables often contain fiber as well as a variety of vitamins and minerals that help our bodies function at peak performance," says Shandi Trout, RDN. "Increasing your vegetable intake can help with reducing bloating, weight loss, lowering cholesterol, improving mental health, improving insulin resistance, and balancing hormones." Trout recommends that her clients add an extra vegetable at every meal to reach at least 30 grams of fiber per day.

The amount of veggies you eat isn't the only thing to keep in mind. Eating a greater variety of vegetables "will increase your gut health and provide a variety of essential nutrients," notes Trout.

Not all store-bought items that contain extra vegetables are good for you, though. "Often foods with "hidden" vegetables come with high amounts of added sugars, sodium, and highly processed ingredients, which can counter the benefits of vegetables by increasing cholesterol, blood sugar, and creating an imbalance in gut health," says Trout.

So to help you steer clear of misleading marketing claims, we've compiled a list of the best store-bought foods made with hidden vegetables to boost your nutrient intake without sacrificing flavor. Read on, and for more, don't miss 9 Best High-Fiber Vegetables—Ranked!

Veggies Made Great Double Chocolate Muffins

Nutrition : 110 calories, 3 g fat (1.5 g sat fat), 150 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (1 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 4 g protein

These rich, fudgy chocolate muffins are secretly packed with zucchini and carrots, which add flavor, moisture, and extra nutrients, including iron, potassium, and calcium. The frozen muffins can be heated in less than a minute for a healthy on-the-go breakfast.

Tia Lupita Cactus Tortilla Chips

Nutrition : 130 calories, 8 g fat (1 g sat fat), 115 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (4 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 1 g protein

These grain-free tortilla chips are perfect for dunking into your favorite salsa, piling high with nacho toppings, or making mini tostadas for a party. They're extra crisp and thick and made with nopales, a cactus variety, instead of corn or wheat flour. The chips also get extra fiber from chia seeds.

Caulipower Veggie Stone-Fired Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Nutrition : 340 calories, 13 g fat (4 g sat fat), 500 mg sodium, 47 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 11 g protein

This frozen pizza is every bit as cheesy, savory, and crispy as any, but the crust just so happens to be made with cauliflower. And on top? Plenty of bell peppers, onions, and zucchini, so you get even more veggie bang for your buck.

Simple Mills Cheddar Pop Mms

Nutrition : 120 calories, 4 g fat (1 g sat fat), 310 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

These cheesy snack bites look like your typical processed snack food, but they're made with butternut squash and red beans, not wheat flour. That makes them gluten-free and full of added nutrients.

Wildfare Spinach Fettuccine

Nutrition : 190 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 20 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 6 g protein

Spinach in your pasta adds a bright green color and extra nutrients, including iron and fiber. This fettuccine from Wildfare has the chewy texture and buttery flavor you expect from high-quality dried pasta. If spinach isn't your thing, the brand also makes delicious beet, broccoli, tomato, and black carrot fettuccine.

Dr. Praeger's Broccoli Littles

Nutrition : 130 calories, 7 g fat (1 g sat fat), 290 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein

These star-shaped frozen bites are a sure way to encourage little ones to eat their veggies. They have a short ingredient list that starts with broccoli, potatoes, and onions, plus egg whites to bind things together and add protein.

Fuel For Fire Sweet Potato Apple Smoothie Pouch

Nutrition : 100 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 20 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (2 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 10 g protein

If you prefer your smoothies to be portable (and blender-free), you'll love the convenience of these squeezable fruit- and veggie-packed snacks. The sweet potato apple flavor is lightly spiced with cinnamon and gets extra protein from whey protein isolate.

Registered dietitian and Certified Personal Trainer Erica Giovinazzo, MS, RD says, "Fuel for Fire is a snack I recommend to all my clients. It's a perfect way for them to get clean protein and carbs on the go!"

The Only Bean Edamame Fettuccine Pasta

Nutrition : 190 calories, 3.5 g fat (0.5 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (11 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 25 g protein

It's hard to believe that the only ingredient in this vibrant green dried pasta is edamame. Keep a box of this pasta in your pantry, and you'll always be able to whip up a high-protein, high-fiber dinner with hidden veggies (yes, beans still count as a veggie!).

Wholly Veggie Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Nutrition : 130 calories, 4.5 g fat (0 g sat fat), 240 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

These wings are every bit as crispy, spicy, and sink-your-teeth-into-good as real chicken, but they're made with panko-crusted cauliflower instead. They're gluten-free and come with a perfectly spiced buffalo sauce for dipping that makes them great for game day.

Milton Craft Bakers Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Nutrition : 230 calories, 8 g fat (5 g sat fat), 570 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 12 g protein

This frozen pizza is topped with roasted zucchini, bell peppers, and onions along with three melty cheeses. It stays delightfully crispy (nothing floppy about it) and it's nearly impossible to detect the cauliflower hidden in the crust, though it's the first ingredient.

Growee Foods Curry Zucchini Dip & Spread

Nutrition : 30 calories, 2 g fat (0 g sat fat), 190 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 1 g protein

This all-purpose condiment is delicious smeared onto a sandwich or dunked with crudites for a truly veggie-packed appetizer. It's made with pureed zucchini and bell pepper plus sunflower seeds for a rich, creamy texture without any dairy.

Good Foods Plant-Based Tzatziki-Style Dip

Nutrition : 30 calories, 2 g fat (0 g sat fat), 180 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 1 g protein

This fresh dip is creamy, light, and delicious with kebabs, pita, or drizzled over a Mediterranean grain bowl. The base is made from cauliflower, almonds, and cashews, so you get all the texture and creaminess of a yogurt-based dip without any dairy. Of course, there are chunks of fresh cucumber for the classic tzatziki experience.

Solely Spaghetti Squash Pasta

Nutrition : 30 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (2 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 2 g protein

Spaghetti squash is a popular low-carb alternative to regular pasta. Solely has taken the work out of preparing spaghetti squash at home and made it available all year long. This pasta is made entirely from organic dehydrated spaghetti squash so it's ready to eat after boiling for just 5 minutes.

Hope Foods Red Pepper Hummus

Nutrition : 50 calories, 3 g fat (0 g sat fat), 115 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Hummus is a popular dip made with chickpeas, tahini, and olive oil, and this version from Hope Foods has all of those staple ingredients plus red bell peppers for added sweetness. It's a nice addition to an appetizer platter with crudites, a sandwich, or on toast for breakfast.

Kevin's Natural Foods Macaroni & Cheese with Cauliflower Pasta

Nutrition : 190 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 20 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 6 g protein

Cauliflower just keeps popping up when it comes to store-bought foods with hidden vegetables, and here it is again, this time turned into a luscious mac and cheese. This is a heat-and-eat meal that takes the guesswork out of a veggie-packed dinner. The cauliflower is actually in the pasta, not the sauce, so you get all the indulgence of a rich real cheese sauce with the bonus of cruciferous veggies in your noodles.

Strong Roots Zucchini Hash Browns

Nutrition : 140 calories, 4 g fat (0.5 g sat fat), 270 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Hash browns are a breakfast favorite, and even better if they're in the freezer and can be heated to crispy perfection in the air fryer or oven. These aren't your typical white potato hash browns, however. They're made with zucchini, spinach, and onion in addition to the must-have shredded potato.

Primal Kitchen Plant-Based Queso Dip

Nutrition : 35 calories, 2 g fat (0 g sat fat), 160 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 1 g protein

This queso dip has the umami and color of your typical cheese sauce, but it's made with tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, and jalapeños. It makes a great dip or sauce for dairy-free nachos over Tia Lupita's chips.

Goodles Cheddy Mac

Nutrition : 260 calories, 3.5 g fat (1.5 g sat fat), 590 mg sodium, 47 g carbs (7 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 14 g protein

Not only does this boxed mac and cheese have fun packaging, but it's also made with vegetable extracts and chickpea protein for added nutrition, so you get the flavor and nostalgia of your favorite mac and cheese with 14 grams of protein and 7 grams of dietary fiber: a win-win.

Little Spoon Pizzalicious Veggie Loops

Nutrition : 110 calories, 4 g fat (0 g sat fat), 220 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein

These bite-sized rings are made from chickpeas with added spinach and tomato. They have a salty Italian flavor that kids love and offer more protein than many crunchy packaged snacks for little ones.

Freshe Sicilian Caponata

Nutrition : 110 calories, 5 g fat (0.5 g sat fat), 350 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 11 g protein

This cute can looks like a tin of sardines or tuna, but it's a full meal featuring butternut squash, roasted vegetables, crunchy almonds, and herbs along with wild tuna. This is a great way to get your protein and omega-3 fats on the go.

Snow Days Grain-Free Pizza Bites

Nutrition : 230 calories, 11 g fat (5 g sat fat), 480 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (3 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 8 g protein

These frozen bites are a throwback to pizza-stuffed pastries you may have had after school growing up. But one look at the ingredients shows that Snow Day's version has evolved. These pockets have hidden veggies in the pizza sauce, including bell peppers, carrots, and sweet potato.

You Need This Churro Straws

Nutrition : 140 calories, 7 g fat (1 g sat fat), 190 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 1 g protein

Puffs that taste like a mini churro? Made with butternut squash? It sounds too good to be true, but believe it! You Need This makes adorable tiny churros dusted with cinnamon that get their sweetness from squash. There's even extra spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets, and shiitake mushrooms in there, too!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Registered dietitian and certified personal trainer Wan Na Chun, RD "loves this brand because they use real vegetables and come in a variety of flavors including ranch, cinnamon churro, and nacho. The hidden veggies in these chips can help to increase nutrient intake, including vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber."

Seemore La Dolce Beet-A Sausages

Nutrition : 190 calories, 16 g fat (6 g sat fat), 510 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 10 g protein

These pork and beet sausages look as good as they taste. Their eye-catching pink hue makes them a delightful addition to pasta, pizza, or your next grill fest. Beets add a slightly sweet flavor that compliments the other classic Italian sausage seasonings.

Annie's Homegrown Vegan & Gluten Free Mac

Nutrition : 180 calories, 0.5 g fat (0 g sat fat), 240 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 11 g protein

Makers of the iconic bunny-shaped pasta Annie's has replaced all of the dairy in their signature creamy sauce with pumpkin and sweet potato powders. As a result, this gluten-free boxed mac and cheese has less than 1 gram of fat and no saturated fat.

Otamot Spicy Sauce

Nutrition : 110 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g sat fat), 450 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (6 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 3 g protein

Chun says that she loves tomato sauces with added vegetables "such as tomatoes, carrots, celery, onions, garlic, sweet peppers, and basil. The added vegetables in pasta sauce make it easier to incorporate vegetables into your pasta dinners."

Otamot makes savory all-purpose sauces loaded with way more than tomatoes. Its spicy sauce contains peppers, carrots, sweet potato, butternut squash, onion, garlic, and even shiitake mushrooms for extra umami.

Remedy Organics Super Ube Glow Wellness Shake

Nutrition : 170 calories, 7 g fat (2.5 g sat fat), 180 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (7 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 12 g protein

This creamy protein shake gets its pretty purple hue from ube, a purple variety of sweet potato that's loaded with antioxidants. The drink is also made with pomegranate extract, almond milk, and gut-healthy prebiotic fiber that contributes to its impressive 7 grams of fiber per serving.

Good Food Choice Plant-Based Meatballs with Tomato Sauce

Nutrition : 260 calories, 17 g fat (2.5 g sat fat), 740 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (3 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 7 g protein

These vegan meatballs with savory tomato sauce come packed in a jar so they're ready to heat and enjoy in minutes. The meatballs are made with extra beets and onions, and the sauce gets bonus veggies from carrots and onions.

Wild Zora Carrot Cake Grain-Free Cereal

Nutrition : 260 calories, 18 g fat (6 g sat fat), 120 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (8 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 7 g protein

This instant hot cereal makes it easy and tasty to start your day with a dose of vegetables. It's flavored like decadent carrot cake and contains dried carrots, as well as coconut, walnuts, and almond flour for a rich, satisfying breakfast.

Kidfresh Chicken Meatballs

Nutrition : 140 calories, 6 g fat (1.5 g sat fat), 440 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 10 g protein

This is a frozen dinner that kids and adults can both get behind. The chicken meat is enhanced with celery, carrots, and onions and bound with whole-grain breadcrumbs. It makes a light and easy dinner or after-school snack.