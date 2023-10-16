12 Best & Worst Frozen Waffles on Grocery Shelves, Say Dietitians

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Frozen waffles offer a convenient breakfast option that is easy to pop in the toaster and eat on the go. However, walking down the freezer aisle you'll notice that there are many options to choose from for your morning meal and they are not all created equal. Childhood nostalgia favorites like Eggos lack satiating protein and fiber, meaning you likely feel hungry soon after eating them. Luckily, we've come a long way from these carb-laden options, and now there are healthy frozen waffle options on the market that are made with better-for-you ingredients for more balanced, nutritious options that will keep you full all day.

We spoke to dietitians and nutrition experts to find out their top dos and don'ts when you're shopping in the freezer aisle for breakfast waffles along with the options they recommend.

How we chose the healthiest frozen waffles

Total calories: The total calories matter for how much energy you're consuming in a day. However, if the calories are coming from empty calorie sources — foods that are low in fiber and high in sugar, for example — you may not be getting much nutrition for the calories you are eating. For this list, we focused on products that are worth the bang for your buck.

Balanced nutrition: Products that contain fiber and protein are more likely to keep you full and satisfied longer after your meal. We looked at a variety of waffles on the market and selected the best and worst based on whether the nutritionals were balanced.

Added sugars: Some added sugar in your diet is perfectly reasonable to consume in moderation. Particularly, if the added sugars are on the lower side, and if they're balanced with fiber and protein, we can get on board. However, if the product contains significantly more added sugar than most on the market or doesn't contain a source of protein or fiber to balance it out, it may have made our worst list.

Let's learn exactly which frozen waffle products are recommended by experts—and which are not!—on grocery shelves. Read on, and for more, don't miss 10 Best & Worst Breakfast Sausage Brands, According to Dietitians.

The 7 Best Frozen Breakfast Waffles

1 Best: Banza Protein Waffles

Per 2 waffles : 220 calories, 10g fat (3g saturated fat), 160mg sodium, 24g carbs (3g fiber, 5g sugar), 10g protein

"Banza has recently launched their protein waffles, which are made with chickpeas and are a healthier alternative to traditional waffles," says Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPTof One Pot Wellness.

Made from chickpeas, these frozen waffles are packed with protein and fiber to keep you feeling full and satisfied in the morning. Protein will help keep your energy and blood sugar stable all day. Plus, the added fiber is great for your gut health and may improve cholesterol levels. They come in different flavors like homestyle, chocolate chip, and blueberry. Bottom line, Banza's Protein Waffles are a solid breakfast choice, giving you a good dose of protein and fiber while keeping those carbs in check compared to regular frozen waffles.

Groceries The 14 Healthiest Frozen Breakfast Foods

2 Best: Kodiak Frozen Waffles

Per 2 waffles : 230 calories, 11g fat (2.5g saturated fat), 310mg sodium, 24g carbs (3g fiber, 7g sugar), 12g protein

Crafted to include a good source of protein and fiber, these frozen waffles will keep you full much longer compared to traditional options. "Kodiak frozen waffles are a favorite in my house. Unlike other waffles, these are made with 100% whole grains and pack 12 grams of protein per serving, which will keep you satisfied for hours. Top with peanut butter and fresh fruit for a delicious meal any time of the day," shares Kim Arnold, MS, RDN, nutrition and health coach at EnLITEned Nutrition, LLC.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Best: Kashi Go! Blueberry Waffles

Per 2 waffles : 210 calories, 10g fat (1g saturated fat), 230mg sodium, 20g carbs (3g fiber, 6g sugar), 13g protein

"When it comes to frozen waffles that strike the perfect balance between nutrition and deliciousness, Kashi Go! Blueberry waffles stand out," offers Steph Magill, MS, RD, CD, FAND, Owner of Soccer Mom Nutrition.

Made using a combination of whole wheat and Kashi's unique whole grain flour mix, which includes oats, rye, brown rice, buckwheat, barley, and triticale, these waffles are a wholesome option. They are dotted with dried blueberries for an antioxidant boost and flax seeds to enhance fiber and omega-3 content. They provide 6 grams of fiber, 3 grams of protein, and just 160 calories for a serving of two waffles. With Kashi Go! Blueberry waffles, you not only get your dose of whole grains and healthy fats but also just 4 grams of added sugar, making them a nutritious breakfast pick.

RELATED: 7 Science-Backed Benefits of Blueberries

4 Best: Brazi Gluten-free Waffles

Per 2 waffles : 200 calories, 8g fat (1.5g saturated fat), 410mg sodium, 25g carbs (0g fiber, 5g sugar), 5g protein

Brazi makes gluten-free waffles that taste just as good as the original versions (in some cases, even better!). They have a perfect blend of fluffy and crispy, and they provide an impressive amount of protein to boot, recommends Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LDN, CLEC, CPT.

Folks on a gluten-free diet often miss the benefits of whole grains as gluten-free grains can be lower in fiber, protein, and other nutrients. Brazi Gluten-free waffles contain 5 g of protein per serving from whey protein isolate. For folks who have Celiac or avoid gluten for other health reasons, these are a great fit!

5 Best: 365 Buttermilk Protein Waffles

Per 2 waffles : 220 calories, 8g fat (1g saturated fat), 240mg sodium, 26g carbs (3g fiber, 5g sugar), 12g protein

"I like the 365 by Whole Foods Market Buttermilk Protein Waffles," shares Kacie Barnes, MCN, RD. "A two-waffle serving contains 12 grams of protein and only 4 grams of added sugar. And they are so tasty! I love them with Greek yogurt and crushed toasted pecans on top, and my kids eat them with just a little butter," she adds.

RELATED: 12 Best & Worst Greek Yogurts, According to Dietitians

6 Best: Van's Ancient Grain Waffles

Per 2 waffles : 200 calories, 7g fat (0.5g saturated fat), 220mg sodium, 34g carbs (5g fiber, 3g sugar), 2g protein

With 5 grams of fiber per serving, you'll be hard-pressed to find a heartier frozen waffle, and Van's are allergy-friendly!

Van's gluten-free, dairy-free, and egg-free ancient grain waffles are the best on the market, according to Katie Schimmelpfenning, RD Founder of Eat Swim Win. "These frozen waffles are so fluffy you wouldn't suspect they are gluten-free. Plus they are packed with energizing carbohydrates that are safe for those with celiac disease," she explains.

7 Best: Kidfresh waffles

Per 2 waffles : 150 calories, 4.5g fat (0.5g saturated fat), 210mg sodium, 20g carbs (3g fiber, 2g sugar), 8g protein

With just 150 calories and tons of nutrition, Kidfresh makes a waffle that the whole family can appreciate. "Kidfresh waffles are great for kids and adults! Two waffles provide 8 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber, which promotes satiety and lasting energy. Kidfresh waffles have a light, fluffy texture and toast quickly for a busy morning. The waffles are delicious alone, with butternut squash providing a light sweetness, and topped with nut butter," recommends Jennifer Fiske, MS, RDN, LD.

8 Best: Van's 8 Whole Grains Multigrain Waffles

Per 2 waffles : 140 calories, 5g fat (0g saturated fat), 380mg sodium, 20g carbs (4g fiber, 3g sugar), 4g protein

Van's makes our list twice, but for good reason! With 4 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber packed into just 140 calories, these waffles make a balanced breakfast for folks who want to minimize any unnecessary calories without compromising on nutrition.

"Van's 8 Whole Grains Multigrain Waffles have a great balance of protein and fiber and 25 grams of whole grains per serving, and they taste like a cinnamon breakfast treat. As a pediatric dietitian and mom of three, I love finding nutritious and kid-friendly ways to start the day with whole grains using foods that I can prepare in a matter of minutes—Van's fit the bill," explains Malina Malkani, MS, RDN, CDN.

9 Best: Nature's Path Organic, Gluten-free Pumpkin Spice Waffles

Per 2 waffles : 180 calories, 6g fat (1g saturated fat), 250mg sodium, 31g carbs (1g fiber, 5g sugar), 2g protein

Ashley Kitchens, MPH, RDN, a plant-based dietitian and owner of Plant Centered Nutrition gives us her take on the best frozen waffle in the grocery store: "Nature's Path organic, gluten-free pumpkin spice waffles are made with nutrient-dense ingredients and are quick and easy to prepare. These waffles are carefully crafted with 9 grams of whole grains, omega-3-rich flax seeds, quinoa, and flavorful spices. Plus, they're perfect for Fall. And you don't have to worry about artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives."

The 3 Worst Frozen Breakfast Waffles

1 Worst: Signature Select Belgian-Style Waffles

Per 1 waffle : 220 calories, 9g fat (1.5g saturated fat), 410mg sodium, 29g carbs (1g fiber, 7g sugar), 5g protein

Signature Select Belgian Style Waffles sound delightful, but unfortunately are not a great choice. They are high in refined carbs with 29 grams of total carbohydrates and just 1 gram of fiber per waffle. We might recommend you choose an option that offers more whole grains, fiber, and protein for a balanced choice.

2 Worst: Kellogg's Eggo Chocolatey Chip Waffles

Per 2 waffles : 200 calories, 7g fat (2.5g saturated fat), 290mg sodium, 33g carbs (1g fiber, 9g sugar), 3g protein

While these waffles are comparable in calories to most, we don't love the lack of fiber and 9 g of total sugar. "When it comes to making a less-than-ideal choice in the frozen waffle section, Kellogg's Eggo Chocolatey Chip Waffles stand out for the wrong reasons. Each 2-waffle serving contains 200 calories, 7 grams of fat (including 2.5 grams of saturated fat), 320 milligrams of sodium, and 7 grams of added sugar. Instead of incorporating chocolate into your waffle, consider enjoying it as a separate sweet treat. Opt for waffles that prioritize whole grains and fiber to make a healthier breakfast choice," advises Steph Magill, MS, RD, CD, FAND, Owner of Soccer Mom Nutrition.

RELATED: 10 Worst Breakfast Foods Guaranteed to Leave You Hungry & Sluggish

3 Worst: Eggo Thick and Fluffy Waffles

Per 1 waffle : 160 calories, 7g fat (2g saturated fat), 260mg sodium, 23g carbs (<1g fiber, 6g sugar), 3g protein

Sadly, our childhood favorite isn't the most nutritious option on the market. Eggo Thick and Fluffy Waffles are not a great choice, Amanda Lane, MS, RD, CDCES tells us. "They are high in refined carbs and don't contain whole grains. That paired with the low protein means they can quickly impact blood sugars and provide a breakfast that will fuel the body until lunch," she shares.