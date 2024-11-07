The 6 Healthiest Long John Silver's Menu Items, According to a Dietitian

Long John Silver's is one of the best-known seafood chains in the U.S., with 540 locations across 37 states since it first opened in 1969. Famous for offering seafood-based options beyond the typical fast-food fare of chicken and beef, Long John Silver's has something for everyone—whether you're into fish, shrimp, or crab.

However, like other fast-food chains, many Long John Silver's menu items are battered, fried, and high in calories, saturated fat, and sodium. These factors can add up quickly and increase cardiovascular risk over time. While some fast-food restaurants have taken steps to reduce sodium, levels remain high, making moderation key. Occasional fast food won't derail your health goals, but balance is essential.

If you're craving seafood and looking to make healthier choices, there are ways to navigate Long John Silver's menu with your nutrition goals in mind. We've identified six menu options that offer healthier alternatives to the traditional fried fare, so that you can take the guesswork out of mealtime.

How To Navigate Long John Silver's Menu

Long John Silver's offers a variety of meal options, primarily divided into customizable baskets, combos, and platters. They have also expanded into a variety of other options (that can be made a bit less batter-heavy) including rice bowls, tacos, and even individual add-a-piece orders that can help satisfy your cravings without the extras.

Combo : One main item paired with a choice of one side and drink.

: One main item paired with a choice of one side and drink. Platters : Multiple main items with choice of two sides and two hushpuppies.

: Multiple main items with choice of two sides and two hushpuppies. Meals : One main item paired with choice of two sides and two hushpuppies.

: One main item paired with choice of two sides and two hushpuppies. Baskets : One main item paired with choice of one side and two hushpuppies.

: One main item paired with choice of one side and two hushpuppies. Rice Bowls : Combines seasoned rice, slaw, and a choice of grilled protein like shrimp or salmon, topped with choice of signature sauce.

: Combines seasoned rice, slaw, and a choice of grilled protein like shrimp or salmon, topped with choice of signature sauce. Tacos : Choice of grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, or fried Alaskan pollock paired with cabbage, lime vinaigrette, and topped with a signature sauce.

: Choice of grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, or fried Alaskan pollock paired with cabbage, lime vinaigrette, and topped with a signature sauce. Snacks : Clam strips, hushpuppies, popcorn shrimp, onion rings, cheese curds, and fries.

: Clam strips, hushpuppies, popcorn shrimp, onion rings, cheese curds, and fries. Add-a-Piece : Single pieces of fish, chicken, crab cake, or shrimp.

: Single pieces of fish, chicken, crab cake, or shrimp. Sea Shares: Large, shareable platters designed to serve multiple people.

How to Make Healthy Choices at Long John Silver's

Choose Grilled Over Fried: Grilled options at Long John Silver's tend to be healthier than fried choices. For example, a grilled shrimp taco has 194 calories, 1 gram of saturated fat, and 820 milligrams of sodium. In comparison, the fried Baja fish taco contains 288 calories, 10 grams of saturated fat, and a hefty 1,289 milligrams of sodium. While an occasional fried meal isn't necessarily harmful, regularly indulging in fried foods can increase risks of cardiovascular disease and obesity.

Opt for Veggie Sides: Although it might seem like French fries and hushpuppies are the only sides, Long John Silver's offers several veggie options. Choose green beans (25 calories), corn (160 calories), or coleslaw (170 calories) as lighter sides. If you prefer something starchy, a side of rice is a better choice, with only 180 calories and 1 gram of saturated fat. In contrast, waffle fries contain 309 calories and 3 grams of saturated fat, while hushpuppies pack in 5 grams of saturated fat. However, keep in mind that the green beans contain the highest sodium levels among the sides at 600 milligrams. This can often happen at chain restaurants, as sodium is added to healthier options to make them flavorful and appealing. This is important to keep in mind when choosing your side—it's all about weighing your options.

Avoid Platters: Long John Silver's offers various meal sizes, from combos to platters, with platters being the largest option. These come with two sides and two hushpuppies. While you can substitute fried items for grilled shrimp or salmon, portion control is key to maintaining healthy habits, including weight management. And remember, your eyes are often bigger than your stomach. Once you finish your combo or basket, you will probably feel satisfied without the need to order more.

The Healthiest Long John Silver's Menu Options

2 Fish Taco Basket, Side of Green Beans

Grilled Salmon Rice Bowl

Crab Cake + Side of Corn

Sweet Chili Grilled Shrimp Taco

Grilled Salmon + Side of Coleslaw

Grilled Shrimp Meal, with Green Beans and Corn

Fish Taco Basket (2 Grilled Shrimp Tacos, Side of Green Beans)

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 413

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 2,240 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 24 g

The tacos at Long John Silver's can be a healthier option for those looking for lighter fare while still wanting a filling meal. The 2 Fish Taco Basket, when ordered with two grilled salmon tacos, contains less than 300 calories while a side of green beans adds on only 25 calories. This meal can be a good option for anyone watching their calorie intake. Additionally, it includes just 2 grams of saturated fat—a level well within the American Heart Association's recommendation of no more than 13 grams per day for heart health.

Grilled Salmon Rice Bowl

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 667

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,750 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 21 g

The Grilled Salmon Rice Bowl features heart-healthy grilled salmon, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, along with nutritious vegetables like broccoli and carrots, and your choice of sauce. This bowl contains a whopping 21 grams of protein to help keep you full and only 1 gram of saturated fat. However, it's important to note that the sauces offered can add up to 15 grams of sugar. To minimize added sugars, consider using less sauce or skipping it altogether, as the dish is flavorful on its own.

'Add-a-Piece' Crab Cake + Side of Corn

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 440

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 820 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 9 g

If you're not too hungry, Long John Silver's has an "add-a-piece" category that offers a-la-carte protein options. The crab cake is a deliciously filling option that's under 300 calories and contains only 4 grams of saturated fat—a low range for the Long John Silver's menu.

Interestingly, the battered crab cake has significantly less sodium than the a-la-carte grilled shrimp, with 450 milligrams compared to 1,220 milligrams. While sodium doesn't add calories, it's an important factor to consider, as the American Heart Association recommends a maximum of 2,300 milligrams per day for a healthy adult.

Sweet Chili Grilled Shrimp Taco

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 219

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 874 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 11 g

Long John Silver's Sweet Chili Grilled Shrimp Taco offers a bit more oompf than their regular grilled shrimp taco thanks to added sweet chili sauce and crispy slaw. One taco contains only 260 calories and 1 gram of saturated fat. However, the sodium content is on the higher side at 874 milligrams. Despite this, it has lower cholesterol and saturated fat than many other menu options. If you choose this taco, we recommend drinking lots of water with your meal and watching your sodium counts for the remainder of the day.

'Add-a-Piece' Grilled Salmon + Side of Coleslaw

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 735 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 24 g

In recent years, the Mediterranean Diet has taken the world by storm due to its numerous health benefits and potential to aid in weight maintenance. The add-a-piece grilled salmon option is a low-calorie, high-protein (23 grams!) option that goes great with numerous different sides. Grilled salmon with a side of veggies—including coleslaw—fits right into the Mediterranean Diet which promotes plant-based nutrition and lean proteins. This option can be ordered à la carte or as part of a combo. Just be mindful of hidden sodium and saturated fats in additions like hushpuppies if you choose a basket or meal.

Grilled Shrimp Meal with Green Beans, Corn, and Rice

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 443

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 2,660 mg

Carbs : 61 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 19 g

Not every meal at Long John Silver's is fried. The Grilled Shrimp Meal features eight grilled shrimp, a bed of rice, and two individual sides. For a nutritious combination, we suggest ordering a side of green beans and corn. Just one cup of green beans contains approximately 36% of your daily vitamin K needs, an important nutrient that aids in bone formation. Additionally, corn contains a fair amount of fiber which aids in proper digestion and may even help with satiety (the feeling of being full) as well as weight management.