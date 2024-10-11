Full-Fat vs. Nonfat Greek Yogurt: What’s Better for Weight Loss?

Yogurt may very well be the most versatile item on your shopping list. Not only is it convenient to take any place, but it can also be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and anytime in between. However, when you hit the yogurt aisle, the choices can be overwhelming. You may wonder, "What's better for weight loss: full-fat or nonfat Greek yogurt?" We checked with a registered dietitian who shares everything you need to know. The answer isn't as straightforward as you may think!

Full-Fat vs. Nonfat Greek Yogurt

"Greek yogurt has become very popular among health-conscious people, especially those looking to lose weight," explains Andrea Soares, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics (CSSD) from Top Nutrition Coaching. "But there's one question that always comes up: is full-fat or nonfat Greek yogurt better for weight loss? While both have their benefits, the answer isn't always straightforward."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Soares breaks down the nutritional benefits of full-fat vs. nonfat Greek yogurt, how they impact weight loss, and why the protein and probiotics in Greek yogurt are essential for those looking to slim down.

Greek Yogurt vs. Cottage Cheese: What's Better for Weight Loss?

Nutritional Differences

Let's start with full-fat Greek yogurt. According to Soares, this type contains approximately 4% to 7% milk fat. "Full-fat contains more calories (150-200 per serving) and fat-soluble vitamins like A and D, which are essential for bone and immune health," she explains.

In addition, full-fat yogurt may keep you feeling full for longer, which can help you avoid unhealthy cravings and overeating.

On the other hand, the fat is removed from nonfat Greek yogurt. It's approximately 100 calories per serving, which makes it lower in calories compared to full-fat yogurt—great for those who are trying to lose weight.

Can Eating Yogurt Help You Lose Weight?

Which One is Better for Weight Loss?

Full-fat and nonfat Greek yogurt can both be useful additions to your diet, but the choice really depends on your personal situation. "Full-fat yogurt may help with satiety and has been shown not to contribute to weight gain in some studies," says Soares. "Nonfat yogurt, being lower in calories, is ideal for those focusing on calorie control."

5 Best Yogurt Combinations for Belly Fat Loss

Non-fat and full-fat Greek yogurt provide an impressive amount of protein, which is crucial for muscle growth and repair, along with satiety. Both are also packed with probiotics that are beneficial for gut health and weight management.

"When it comes to choosing between full-fat and nonfat Greek yogurt, the 'better' option really depends on your personal goals and how you eat," Soares tells us. "Full-fat yogurt can help you stay fuller longer, while nonfat yogurt is great if you're focused on cutting calories. Either way, both are packed with protein and probiotics, which can give your weight loss efforts a real boost. So, whether you prefer the creamy richness of full-fat or the lighter nonfat version, Greek yogurt is a smart choice to include in any weight-loss plan."