8 Healthiest Seasoned Rices on Grocery Shelves—and 3 to Avoid

If dinner time has you reaching for a protein, a vegetable, and a starch, seasoned rice likely has a spot in your pantry. Whether it's 90-second rice from a pouch, long-cooking, or 10-minute rice, having a pre-seasoned starch available can make getting a flavorful dinner on the table quick and easy.

While it may be healthier and more cost-efficient to make rice on the stove and season it yourself, the convenience of pre-seasoned rice really can't be beaten. As a dietitian and busy mom, I'm a fan of occasionally using packaged foods like this to make homemade dinners easier and quicker. Whether it's cilantro lime rice for homemade burrito bowls, Mediterranean rice to serve with roasted salmon, or yellow rice alongside curry, seasoned rice, especially quick cooking ones, can take a lot of stress out of weeknight cooking.

But not all seasoned rice is created equal. Some brands have half a day's worth of sodium and are low in nutrients like fiber and protein. We've found the eight healthiest seasoned rice you can buy, as well as three you may want to limit or skip.

How we chose the healthiest seasoned rice

Less than 20% DV Sodium. Seasoned rice can be notoriously high in sodium, with some brands having over 50% of the daily value (DV). In America, heart disease and stroke, together, is the number one killer, and a diet high in sodium is a major risk factor. The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for sodium is 2,300 milligrams per day. Choose a rice that has 470 milligrams (20%) or less per serving.

Seasoned rice can be notoriously high in sodium, with some brands having over 50% of the daily value (DV). In America, heart disease and stroke, together, is the number one killer, and a diet high in sodium is a major risk factor. The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for sodium is 2,300 milligrams per day. Choose a rice that has 470 milligrams (20%) or less per serving. 3 grams or more of fiber. Grains and starches can be an excellent way to increase your fiber intake, as long as you're choosing high-fiber ones. I like to look for rice that has at least 3 grams of fiber per serving, which is about 10% of the recommended DV.

Grains and starches can be an excellent way to increase your fiber intake, as long as you're choosing high-fiber ones. I like to look for rice that has at least 3 grams of fiber per serving, which is about 10% of the recommended DV. 4 grams or more of protein. While rice may not be a great source of protein, it does provide some. If you follow a plant-based diet, choosing grains with as much protein as possible can help you meet your protein goals.

8 Healthiest Seasoned Rice Brands

Best: Rikita's Global Grains Organic Cilantro Lime Rice

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

Rikita's Global Grains Organic Cilantro Lime Rice comes in easy 90-second microwave pouches and is vegan, USDA organic, and free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. Each cup serving has only 17% DV of sodium and you'll get three grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein.

Best: Lundberg Organic Whole Grain Yellow Rice

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 4 g

This whole grain pilaf is organic, vegan, and includes 100% whole grains. Lundberg Organic Whole Grain Yellow Rice is simply seasoned and includes parboiled brown rice, olive oil, and seasonings like bell peppers, onion, garlic, and sea salt. You'll also get three grams of fiber, and four grams of protein, which comes in at exactly 20% DV of sodium in every cup.

Best: RightRice Mediterranean Rice

Nutrition (Per ¾ cup cooked rice) :

Calories : 165

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: <1 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 11 g

RightRice Mediterranean rice uses a mixture of lentils, chickpeas, peas, and rice flour to create rice that's high in protein and fiber. It's seasoned with lemon, onion, parsley, and dill for a delicious Mediterranean flavor. "While the sodium count is a bit high (14% DV), the rice offers 11 grams of protein, 12% of the Daily Value for iron, and six grams of dietary fiber," says Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD.

Best: Royal Basmati Cilantro Lime Rice

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Royal Basmati Cilantro Lime Rice pouches take 90 seconds to make and are made with long-grain basmati rice seasoned with cilantro, lime, onion, garlic, and salt. This one falls a little short in the fiber category with only two grams of fiber per serving, but served with black, pinto, or refried beans, as part of a burrito bowl can help make it a part of a high-fiber meal.

Best: Banza Garlic Olive Oil Rice

Nutrition (Per 1.8 ounce serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 11 g

"Banza Garlic Olive Oil Rice is a healthier option when it comes to a seasoned 'rice' side dish," says Michelle Rauch, MSc RDN. Banza rice is made from chickpeas, making it a lower-carb, higher-fiber substitute that looks and tastes a lot like the real deal. "In addition to the 11 grams of protein per ¼ cup (dry) serving, Banza rice has five grams of fiber," says Rauch.

Best: SOMOS Poblano Brown Rice

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 4 g

SOMOS Poblano Brown Rice comes in a microwavable pouch and uses simple ingredients like parboiled brown rice, poblano peppers, safflower oil, and seasonings to make flavorful and delicious rice. Each cup has three grams of fiber and four grams of protein while also providing 20% DV of vitamin D.

Best: Tasty Bite Organic Brown Rice and Garlic

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 5 g

We love packaged convenience foods that use whole foods, and Tasty Bite Organic Brown Rice and Garlic does not disappoint. This seasoned rice is flavored with carrots, spinach, corn, garlic, cumin, and chili peppers. Each serving has five grams of protein and three grams of fiber from the whole grain brown rice.

Best: Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice with Garlic

Nutrition (Per one cup) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

"I love the Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice with Garlic as a healthy seasoned rice choice because it contains a mix of brown rice and quinoa, which adds additional fiber, vitamins, minerals, and protein," says Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT, owner of One Pot Wellness based in Indianapolis, IN. You'll get 5 grams of protein and fiber each, with only 16% DV sodium.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Seasoned Rices To Limit or Avoid

Worst: Zatarain's Caribbean Rice Mix

Nutrition (Per ⅓ cup dry mix) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 1,430 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 5 g

One of the worst seasoned rice to make and eat at home is Zatarain's Caribbean Rice Mix. Just one serving has 1,430 milligrams of sodium, or 62% DV. Plus, it has eight grams of sugar, four of which are added sugars.

Worst: Rice-A-Roni Chicken Flavored Rice

Nutrition (Per ⅓ cup dry + 1/3 tablespoon seasoning, prepared with butter) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 800mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

"Rice-A-Roni Chicken flavor is a seasoned rice product that should be avoided," says Rauch. When prepared, this rice has 35% DV of sodium and also includes one gram of trans fats. Diets high in trans fat increase the risk of death from any cause by 34% and the risk of death from coronary heart disease by 28%, per the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO recommends limiting trans fats to less than 1% of total calories to minimize this risk.

Worst: Minute Chicken and Herb Seasoned Rice

Nutrition (Per 1 cup portion) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 860 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

Found in a convenient microwavable one-serving cup, Minute Chicken and Herb Seasoned Rice makes our list of the worst seasoned rice. While it does have four grams of fiber, which we love to see, one cup adds 37% DV of sodium to your day, making it tough to stick to your sodium limit of 2,300.