10 Healthiest Starbucks Breakfast Menu Orders
Starbucks is great for many things. Their drink menu is vast and highly customizable, each location has friendly, hard-working baristas who can whip up your coffee at the speed of light, you can pretty much guarantee a solid cup of coffee at every corner of the globe with over 35,000 locations worldwide, and, to top it all off, every cafe has delicious food to round out your breakfast experience. In fact, this is why we decided to take a closer look at the Starbucks breakfast menu to see what they have to offer.
If you're in a hurry and want to swing through your closest Starbucks for a coffee and breakfast, you'll have a wide range of items to choose from. They have everything from breakfast sandwiches, wraps, protein boxes, egg bites, bagels, donuts, and protein bars. However, even though all of these items are relatively quick and affordable, some are much healthier than others.
To learn more about some of the better-for-you breakfast options at Starbucks, we spoke with two dietitians, who are also members of our Medical Expert Board: Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, FAND, and Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD.
Read on to see what their suggestions are for the healthiest options you can find on the Starbucks breakfast menu.
Spinach, Feta, & Egg White Wrap
Calories: 290
Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 840 mg
Carbs: 34 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 20 g
This wrap is a classic at Starbucks and one that both of our experts love.
"As a dietitian, the Spinach, Feta and Egg White Wrap is my go to breakfast choice when I am on the road or need a quick breakfast option," says Amidor.
"Nestled in a whole wheat wrap, the egg whites, spinach, feta cheese, and tomatoes add flavor and provide 20 grams of protein," says Goodson. "This breakfast comes in right at 300 calories, so it is a great option for those looking for something lighter, but filling."
Rolled & Steel-Cut Oatmeal
Calories: 410
Fat: 12 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 140 mg
Carbs: 67 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 34 g)
Protein: 8 g
When looking for something off of the Starbucks breakfast menu that is on the sweeter side, try the Rolled & Steel Cut Oatmeal.
"This Starbucks oatmeal is made with dried fruit, nuts, and brown sugar, and it provides 410 calories, 12 grams of fat, 7 grams of fiber, and 8 grams of protein," says Amidor. "It's a warming breakfast filled with cholesterol-lowering fiber and one that will help keep you satisfied."
If you need to cut back on the added sugar a bit, the nice thing about this oatmeal is that the toppings are served separately. This way, you can always opt out of the dried fruit or brown sugar.
Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites
Calories: 170
Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 470 mg
Carbs: 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 12 g
The Starbucks oatmeal mentioned above is certainly delicious and fiber-packed, but Goodson suggests rounding out your breakfast even further and adding the Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites.
"Packed with protein and fiber, a breakfast of oatmeal and egg bites will jumpstart your day in the right direction," says Goodson. "The protein from the eggs and fiber from the oatmeal will help you get full faster and stay satisfied until lunch time, because both help stabilize your blood sugar."
Turkey Bacon, Cheddar, & Egg White Sandwich
Calories: 230
Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 560 mg
Carbs: 28 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 17 g
This is another item off of the Starbucks breakfast menu that both of our dietitians recommend.
"The Turkey Bacon, Cheddar, & Egg White Sandwich sandwich is made with turkey bacon, egg whites, and cheddar cheese on a wheat English muffin," says Amidor. "Calories are within a reasonable limit for breakfast, as is the saturated fat and sodium—and sodium tends to be very high in most quick service restaurants."
"It's lower in fat but packs in 17 grams of protein, making it a win, especially because it's also on a whole grain bun with 3 grams of fiber," says Goodson.
"If you still need a bit more food, pair with a fresh fruit like apple or banana, which you often see at many Starbucks locations," adds Amidor.
Berry Trio Parfait
Calories: 240
Fat: 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 125 mg
Carbs: 39 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 25 g)
Protein: 14 g
For those who love yogurt in the morning, Goodson suggests the Berry Trio Parfait.
"This breakfast item provides you with 14 grams of protein and features non-fat yogurt that provide probiotics to support your gut health, while not packing a punch on the saturated fat," says Goodson.
And if you're searching for a breakfast that is a bit more balanced, Goodson also suggests "grabbing a string cheese or a latte to pair with your parfait if you need a little more food and protein than 240 calories."
Kale & Mushroom Egg Bites
Calories: 230
Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)
Sodium: 340 mg
Carbs: 11 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 15 g
"The Kale & Mushroom Egg Bites add vegetables to your breakfast, plus 15 grams of protein," says Goodson. These Starbucks egg bites come loaded with helpful nutrients. As previously mentioned, these sous vide egg bite complement the overnight grains beautifully. However, they are just as deliciously savory on their own, too.
Everything Bagel With Avocado Spread
Calories: 290
Fat: 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 530 mg
Carbs: 57 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 10 g
Calories: 90
Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 210 mg
Carbs: 6 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 1 g
This is a breakfast combination you'd have to purchases separately, but the nutritional value is worth it when you're in a hurry and need a meal on the go. For starters, purchase an everything bagel and ask them to toast it. This bagel will give you 10 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and only 5 grams of sugar. Next, grab a container of their avocado spread, which can sometimes be found near their pastry case, or you can ask an employee for one. This extra addition of avocado will provide you with healthy fats and nutrients to balance out your meal.
Ham & Swiss on a Baguette
Calories: 500
Fat: 24 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)
Sodium: 1,250 mg
Carbs: 43 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 25 g
Not all sandwiches in the morning need to come with eggs, and this is a great example of that.
"If you're looking to pick a healthy sandwich, this is an easy choice. Made with ham, Swiss cheese, and dijon butter on a toasted baguette, this sandwich has a reasonable 480 calories, 23 grams of fat, 10 grams of saturated fat, 41 grams of carbohydrates, and 24 grams of protein," says Amidor. "If you're watching your sodium, it's a little high due to the ham, cheese and bread at 1,210 milligrams," notes Amidor. "[This] means you'd need to watch your sodium intake for the rest of the day so you don't go over the 2,300 milligram daily recommended maximum."
Eggs & Cheddar Protein Box
Calories: 460
Fat: 24 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 450 mg
Carbs: 40 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 21 g)
Protein: 22 g
Both of our dietitians swear by this protein box.
"I tend to grab this box when I'm [traveling]," says Amidor. "I often enjoy it as two snacks, but you can also enjoy it as a meal."
"This easy, on-the-go bento box option packs in 22 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, which work in harmony to keep you feeling full and energized throughout a busy morning," says Goodson. "It contains a hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, multigrain muesli bread, a nut butter pack, and fruit, which is four of the five food groups!"
Petite Vanilla Bean Scone
Calories: 130
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 110 mg
Carbs: 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 2 g
Although the Petite Vanilla Bean Scone isn't a well-balanced meal on its own, it's a good choice if you're craving something sweet for breakfast. It's lower in calories, fat, and sodium, and it's one of the least sugary baked goods on Starbucks' breakfast menu—especially compared to items like the Iced Lemon Loaf, which has over 35 grams of sugar!