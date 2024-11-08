How To Combine Strength & Endurance Training To Lose Weight Faster

When your ultimate goal is weight loss, there are many steps you can take and changes you can implement to make every second at the gym count. That's why we are here to share how to combine strength and endurance training to lose weight and get into shape, according to a fitness pro.

This powerful combination of training methods can be a total game-changer in your fitness routine, helping you torch body fat while sculpting lean muscle. Many gym-goers focus solely on one style of training in their workouts, whether that may be cardio or lifting weights, but combining the two can maximize your results and create a well-balanced approach.

How To Combine Strength and Endurance Training To Lose Weight Faster

Concurrent training is the most efficient way to combine strength and endurance training to lose weight quickly. "This method alternates between strength and cardio/endurance workouts," explains Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness. "It is effective because it maximizes calorie burn and improves metabolic efficiency post-exercise."

8 Simple Free-Weight Exercises To Build Total-Body Strength

Plain and simple, strength and resistance training helps you build muscle mass. "Building lean muscle raises your resting metabolic rate (RMR), which helps you burn more calories even when you are not exercising," Garcia tells us. "It also triggers the EPOC (excess post-exercise oxygen consumption) effect, which allows you to continue to burn additional calories after your workout."

Endurance training, such as swimming, running, or cycling, can torch a substantial number of calories. As time passes, this will help your body use fat as a fuel source, aiding your weight-loss efforts.

"Together, these training types allow you to maximize caloric output while building lean muscle," Garcia adds.

Strength Training But Not Losing Weight? Here's Why

How Alternating Between Strength and Endurance Training Optimizes Fat Burning

Performing strength training promotes muscle growth and maintenance, and endurance training optimizes your caloric output.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Together, you are able to elevate your metabolism due to energy expenditure and induce EPOC," explains Garcia. "You are also able to avoid overtraining due to alternating your exercises and muscle groups involved."

7 Strength Exercises To Drop 10 Pounds in a Month

The Best Workouts That Effectively Blend Strength and Endurance Training

Circuit Training: This training style brings together strength exercises with brief periods of rest and endurance exercises to keep your heart rate elevated during the workout. "This structure allows you to build muscle while also burning a lot of calories," Garcia notes.

This training style brings together strength exercises with brief periods of rest and endurance exercises to keep your heart rate elevated during the workout. "This structure allows you to build muscle while also burning a lot of calories," Garcia notes. CrossFit: This training method blends HIIT with functional strength training. Workouts usually include bodyweight exercises, cardio, and lifting to keep your muscles engaged and challenged.

This training method blends HIIT with functional strength training. Workouts usually include bodyweight exercises, cardio, and lifting to keep your muscles engaged and challenged. Kettlebell Workouts: Kettlebell routines are productive because they blend cardio, strength, and functional training. "Exercises like kettlebell swings, cleans, and snatches engage multiple muscle groups and elevate your heart rate," says Garcia. "The explosive nature of the movements helps burn calories quickly and efficiently."