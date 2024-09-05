10 Best High-Protein Breads, According to a Dietitian

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There's absolutely no need to banish bread from your diet, even if you're trying to level up your eating or lose inches off your waistline. It's unfortunate, but many health-conscious eaters believe that the only way to maintain a healthy diet is to swear off bread. Thankfully, there are many healthy store-bought breads out there that can be a part of a healthy diet, and many high-protein breads provide plant-based protein to enhance the satiety of each slice. What's more, bread with more protein and fiber can help slow down the digestion of the carbohydrates in bread to keep your blood sugar levels and energy more stable.

The key to enjoying wholesome and wonderfully satisfying slices is choosing the right bread, being mindful of what you put on and between the slices, and how much you eat.

How To Buy the Healthiest High-Protein Breads

Here are nutrition pros' best tips to quickly ID a healthy, high-protein bread:

At least 4 grams of protein per serving: Most traditional whole-grain breads have 2 grams of protein, so we refer to high-protein breads as those with at least 4 grams. Be sure to look at the serving size. Most are one slice, but some thin-sliced breads use two slices. Look for whole grain or 100% whole grain: Bread labels may have a lot of healthful sounding terms like seven-grain, multi-grain, cracked wheat, unbleached flour, made with whole wheat, or all-natural. But these descriptors don't ensure that your bread is made with whole-grain rather than enriched white flour. What you want to see on the ingredient list is whole wheat flour, oats, rye, sorghum, or other whole grains as one of the main ingredients. Low sugar count: There's no reason your sandwich bread should be sweet, so look at the sugars on the Nutrition Facts panel and choose bread with up to 4 grams (1 teaspoon) of sugar.

Here are the 10 best high-protein breads to boost nutrition in your meals and snacks. These slices are nutrient-dense and can increase the nutrition of your overall diet with added plant-based protein, filling fiber, and other essential nutrients. Read on, then check out these 38 High-Protein Breakfasts to Keep You Full.

Arnold Grains Almighty Thin-Sliced Bread



Nutrition (Per 2 slices) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: .5 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 7 g



This loaf is made with whole wheat flour, sprouted whole grains, and chickpea and pea protein to ramp up the nutrition in each slice. It also provides prebiotic fiber from inulin to help maintain a healthy GI tract. Because this loaf is thin-sliced, you can get two slices for about the same calories as one slice of most other high-pro breads.

Oroweat Organic 22 Whole Grains & Seeds



Nutrition (Per slice) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 6 g



This organic bread has a variety of whole grains and seeds, making it one of the best options for your morning toast or midday turkey sandwich. Some of the grains include whole grain flour, brown rice, spelt, barley, and sorghum, while it packs in a variety of seeds, including flaxseeds, pumpkin, chia, and poppy seeds. It is one of the best breads for the combo of fiber and protein.

Dave's Killer Bread 21 Whole Grains and Seeds



Nutrition (Per slice) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 6 g



This variety of Dave's Killer Bread has the highest protein of all the other breads in its line. A slice has as much protein as a medium egg. The main ingredients include organic whole wheat, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, and barley, among many other wholesome, nutrient-rich ingredients. The seeds and whole grains contribute to this loaf's high fiber and protein counts.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Food for Life Ezekiel 4:9 Sesame Sprouted Whole Grain Bread



Nutrition (Per slice) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g



Ezekiel breads are all higher in protein than most traditional bread brands. The company uses many higher-protein whole grains, such as sprouted wheat, barley, millet, and spelt. This bread is also made from sprouted grains and not flour. Nutritionally, it's moderate in calories, has 3 grams of fiber, no sugar, and 5 grams of protein. The bread is also USDA-certified organic.

EQUII Power Complete Multi-Grain Bread



Nutrition (Per slice) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 10 g



This innovative new food company uses yeast protein to add more protein to its loaves. It also includes wheat flour, oats, millet, and quinoa blended with a variety of seeds. Of all the commercially available breads we reviewed, this Equii Power Loaf is the highest in protein—10 grams!

Hero Seeded Sliced Bread



Nutrition (Per slice) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 6 g



This lower-carbohydrate bread from Hero is good for anyone following a keto or other carb-controlled eating style. This is one of the few commercially available breads that is high in protein and has zero grams of sugar. It's also made with olive oil for heart-health benefits.

Mestemacher Natural Sunflower Seed Bread



Nutrition (Per slice) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: .5 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 4 g



This wholesome German-style bread is made with just a few ingredients, including whole grain rye, water, sunflower seeds, oat fiber, salt, and yeast. Each slice packs 9 grams of natural fiber, 4 grams of protein, and 2 grams of sugar. As a result, you can enjoy a hearty, fiber-rich, protein-packed slice. Plus, the brand doesn't use artificial ingredients, like preservatives, in any of its breads.

Dave's Killer Bread Organic Powerseed



Nutrition (Per slice) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g



This popular loaf from Dave's Killer Bread is nutrient-rich thanks to its wholesome ingredients. It's made with organic whole wheat and cracked wheat and an organic power seed and grain blend that includes flax, rolled oats, sunflower seeds, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, and other natural ingredients. It provides 4 grams of fiber, 5 grams of protein, and 1 gram of sugar.

Alvarado St. Bakery Sprouted Wheat California Style Bread



Nutrition (Per slice) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g



This tasty, wholesome loaf is made with organic whole wheat and barley and includes pinto beans and lentils to increase its nutrition and protein. It provides 5 grams of protein, 2 grams each of fiber and sugar.

Mestemacher Fitness Bread



Nutrition (Per slice) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 24g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 4 g



This sturdy German bread is made with 100% all-natural ingredients (no additives or preservatives), including whole rye, oats, oat fiber, and wheat germ. It is high in fiber and provides 4 grams of plant-based protein to satisfy you.

