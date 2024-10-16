A Dietitian's #1 High-Protein Lunch Recipe for Weight Loss

We get it—lunch can be a challenge! Whether you're working from home or at the office, it can be tough to hit pause. In fact, many people skip lunch altogether. But here's the problem—skipping meals can actually derail your weight loss goals. It may sound counterintuitive, but when you finally sit down for your next meal after skipping one, you're more likely to overeat. So eating lunch is important, even if you are trying to lose weight.

That's why we've crafted a quick, no-cook, high-protein lunch recipe that you can roll up in just about 5 minutes! It's perfect for preparing ahead or assembling in the morning before you jet out the door. This wrap is packed with protein, fiber, healthy fats, and plenty of nutrient-rich veggies. Plus, it's a desk-friendly meal that's easy to gobble up at your desk or on the go.

Read on to learn how to make this high protein wrap and discover why it's a delicious lunch option for weight loss. For another healthy lunch option, check out A Dietitian's #1 High-Protein Salad Recipe for Weight Loss

High Protein Smoked Salmon Veggie Wrap

Makes 1 serving

Nutrition (Per serving) : 1 wrap

Calories : 503

Fat : 18 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 1,364 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 41 g

Ingredients

1 8-inch whole wheat wrap (or a sprouted wheat wrap)

2 tbsp hummus

4 oz wild smoked salmon

1 cup packed kale, chopped

½ cup bell peppers, finely diced

¼ cup cherry tomatoes, diced

2 tbsp pistachios (optional)

2 tbsp plain greek yogurt

1 garlic, minced

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp dijon mustard

How to Make It

Place the tortilla on a clean surface. Spread hummus evenly over the tortilla, and layer the smoked salmon. Add kale, bell peppers, tomatoes and pistachios, if using, on top. In a small bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, garlic, lemon juice and dijon mustard. Drizzle this over the kale-veggie mixture or pour into a small container to use as a dip. Fold tortilla over the mixture, tuck in the sides and roll until completely closed. Secure with a toothpick if needed.

Why This High-Protein Lunch Is Beneficial for Weight Loss

This high-protein lunch is stacked with 41 grams of protein and 9 grams of filling-fiber to keep you satisfied and energized to power through the latter half of your day. Here's why this wrap is great for weight loss:

Pistachios Provide a Satisfying Crunch

Pistachios don't just provide a satisfying crunch to your wrap, they also are packed with a trio of nutrients: healthy fats, fiber, and protein. These nutrients help you feel full longer, which can prevent overeating or late night snacking.

Even better, pistachios have been linked to weight loss. A study found that individuals who were obese or overweight, who consumed 1.5 oz of pistachios everyday experienced weight loss, along with a reduction in waist circumference and BMI. So, pistachios are not only tasty and full of satisfying crunch, they can actually aid in weight loss too.

Kale Brings Plenty of Nutrients

You've probably heard of kale's superpowers – it's often referred to as a superfood, and for a good reason! This leafy green brings crunch, along with an impressive array of vitamins, minerals, fiber, protein, and antioxidants.

Kale is incredibly low in calories – just 7 calories per cup – and provides hydration. Filling up on high-water, low-energy dense foods like kale, bell peppers, and tomatoes (all featured in this recipe) can support weight loss by satisfying your appetite, enhancing feelings of fullness, and helping to reduce overall meal intake.

Whole Grains Benefit Weight Loss

While many people fear carbs like bread, rice, potatoes and tortillas, during their weight loss journey, choosing whole grains options is always a wise choice. Research has shown that incorporating whole grains into your diet can support weight loss efforts. The fiber found in whole grains slows digestion and fills your gut with essential nutrients, boosting feelings of fullness.

And whole wheat wraps, in particular, contain significantly more fiber than their white counterparts. By routinely incorporating whole grains into your meals, you not only aid in weight loss but also helps prevent weight gain in the long run.

Dig into this high-protein smoked salmon veggies wrap at your next lunch break. It's an excellent way to support your weight loss goals while treating your taste buds to a tasty, crunchy, protein-rich meal.