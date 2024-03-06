25 Unhealthiest Canned Soups—Ranked by Sodium

When you need a cheap and convenient meal, canned soup comes to the rescue. It saves both time and money, and its long shelf life means it can sit unopened in your pantry for a long time. However, to make these canned soups non-perishable, manufacturers often load them with sodium as a preservative. As a result, many of your favorite canned soups are extremely high in sodium.

While sodium is essential in small amounts for fluid retention and muscle health, excessive consumption can lead to various health issues, including high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease, osteoporosis, and kidney disease. To mitigate these risks, the FDA suggests sticking to no more than 2,300 milligrams per day, and the American Heart Association suggests even stricter limits at 1,500 milligrams.

If you're trying to limit your daily intake of sodium, high-sodium foods like canned soups can pose a challenge. Especially when some cans contain over 1,500 milligrams in just one serving! We took a look at some popular canned soup companies and found 25 of the highest-sodium options on the market today, ranking them from least to most sodium per serving.

Read on, then for some healthier soup options, check out the 15 Best Low-Sodium Canned Soups.

Simple Truth Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup—660 mg

Nutrition (Per 1/2 cup serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

This Simple Truth Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup comes with 660 milligrams of sodium per 1/2-cup serving, which might not seem too bad at first, but it's easy to go overboard with such a small serving size.

Progresso Rich & Hearty Italian Sausage and Potato—680 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 5 g

The Italian Sausage and Potato Soup from Progresso may have the lowest sodium content on our list, but don't let its standing fool you. One cup of this soup deals out 680 milligrams of sodium, which will make it more difficult to stick to your sodium limits the rest of the day.

Kroger Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup—680 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

Kroger shoppers may want to avoid this Kroger brand Chicken Noodle Soup, which comes with 680 milligrams of sodium per cup and almost 1,500 milligrams per can. Yes, you'll get a nice 12 grams of protein and can keep your calories fairly low, but if sodium is what you're monitoring, it's best to avoid this soup completely.

Annie's Organic Bunny Pasta & Chicken Broth Soup—690 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 can serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 690 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 3 g

Annie's markets their products as being healthy because of their organic ingredients, but when you're watching your sodium intake, many of their soups contain way too much. Take their Bunny Pasta & Chicken Broth Soup, for instance, which has almost 700 milligrams per serving.

Progresso Three Cheese Tortellini—700 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

The Progresso Three Cheese Tortellini sounds cozy on a rainy day, but with 700 milligrams of sodium, this choice may not be the best for those needing to watch their sodium intake.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Amy's Thai Coconut Soup—770 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 5 g

Amy's Kitchen is another company that uses mostly organic ingredients in their products, but in terms of sodium, their soups are rather high. This is true of their Thai Coconut Soup, which has 770 milligrams per serving. Thankfully, Amy's has a line of "Light in Sodium" soups that you can try instead.

Campbell's Chunky Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup—790 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 7 g

The Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup from Campbell's is marketed for its "15 grams of protein per can", but what they don't mention is that there are also 1,790 milligrams of sodium per can, too, which equals about 790 milligrams per serving.

Campbell's Chunky Spicy Chicken Quesadilla—790 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 8 g

All of the flavors of a cheesy quesadilla in the convenience of a can of soup sounds nice, but this Campbell's Spicy Chicken Quesadilla Soup isn't for those looking for low-sodium foods. With 790 milligrams per cup and 1,700 milligrams per can, this soup makes it difficult to keep your daily sodium levels low.

Campbell's Chunky Spicy Sirloin Burger Soup—790 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 8 g

Campbell's has a line of "chunky" soups, and even though these soups are heartier than many others, most of them are really high in sodium. Their Spicy Sirloin Burger Soup, for example, has almost 800 milligrams per serving.

Campbell's Mexican-Style Chicken Tortilla Soup—790 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 7 g

This Mexican-Style Chicken Tortilla Soup from Campbell's has some good qualities, like its 7 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving from corn, beans, and antibiotic-free chicken. But those needing low-sodium soups may want to steer clear of this one with its 790 milligrams.

Progresso Broccoli Cheese with Bacon—800 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

Everyone knows a broccoli and cheese soup can be a delicious choice when you need something comforting. But if you're going to opt for Progresso's Broccoli Cheese with Bacon Soup, take note that you'll be getting a whopping 800 milligrams per cup.

Annie's Star Pasta & Chicken Soup—800 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 can serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Another popular soup option from Annie's is their Organic Star Pasta & Chicken Soup. Made with pasta, chicken, broth, and carrots, this soup is a comforting choice for sick days. But the major issue here is that it comes with 800 milligrams of sodium per serving, an amount that is very high for those trying to lower their sodium intake.

Progresso Rich & Hearty Creamy Roasted Chicken Wild Rice—800 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

This Creamy Roasted Chicken Wild Rice from Progresso may sound healthy at first because of the chicken and wild rice as main ingredients, but with only 6 grams of protein, less than 1 gram of fiber, and a massive 800 milligrams of sodium per serving, this isn't the healthiest choice for a meal.

Progresso Chicken Corn Chowder Flavored with Bacon—830 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 830 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 7 g

You may have spotted the pattern by now, but Progresso's Rich & Hearty line of soups is full of high-sodium options. Their Chicken Corn Chowder Flavored with Bacon is no exception, with over 800 milligrams per one-cup serving.

Campbell's Chunky Old Bay Seasoned Clam Chowder—840 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 840 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Clam chowder seasoned with Old Bay certainly sounds delicious, but if you choose this soup from Campbell's, be careful of its almost 850 milligrams per serving. One benefit is that you'll get a few grams of fiber, but with only 5 grams of protein and its extremely high sodium count, this soup is one to leave on the shelf.

Progresso Rich & Hearty Chicken Pot Pie Style with Dumplings—860 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 860 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

We admit that a chicken pot pie soup sounds like the ultimate comfort meal, but with the 860 milligrams of sodium in this Progresso Soup, you'd probably be better off eating actual chicken pot pie.

Campbell's Cheddar Cheese Soup—870 mg

Nutrition (Per 1/2 cup serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 870 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 1 g

One of Campbell's condensed soups, this Cheddar Cheese Soup can be used in casseroles, mac and cheese, or enchiladas, but be careful when adding it to your dishes, as it brings with it 870 milligrams per 1/2 cup.

Campbell's Cream of Chicken Soup—870 mg

Nutrition (Per 1/2 cup serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 870 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Another condensed option from Campbell's is their Cream of Chicken Soup, but just like their Cheddar Cheese Soup, this one is bursting with sodium in every 1/2 cup serving.

Campbell's Homestyle New England Clam Chowder—890 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 890 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

A classic New England clam chowder is the perfect soup for seafood lovers who want a hearty meal, but if you go for Campbell's Homestyle version, you'll be bringing in almost 900 milligrams per serving, a number that is quite high for those wanting low-sodium food options.

Amazon Fresh Chicken Noodle Soup—890 mg

Nutrition (Per 1/2 cup serving) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 890 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

This Amazon Fresh soup is a simple chicken noodle, with only 60 calories and 2 grams of fat per serving. However, this low-calorie soup serves up almost 900 milligrams of sodium, so it may be best to steer clear if you're watching your sodium levels for the day.

Gardein Plant-Based Minestrone & Saus'ge Soup—1,030 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 can serving) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 1,030 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 14 g

Gardein is known for its tasty plant-based soups, but one thing to be aware of is that most of its soup options are extremely high in sodium. Their Plant-Based Minestrone & Saus'ge Soup, for instance, has over 1,000 milligrams in one serving!

Gardein Chick'n Noodl' Soup—1,050 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 can serving) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 1,050 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 13 g

Another Gardein soup loaded with sodium, this Chick'n Noodl' Soup may be a tempting option for those eating a vegan diet, but with over 1,000 milligrams of sodium, it's not the best choice for your heart health.

Gardein Plant-Based Saus'ge Gumbo—1,090 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 can serving) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 1,090 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 10 g

Looking for a plant-based gumbo? Gardein's version may be a tasty choice, but it will give you 1,090 milligrams of sodium, a concerning number for those watching their daily levels.

Gardein Be'f & Vegetable Soup—1,110 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 can serving) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 1,110 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 15 g

You can tell by now that Gardein's soups aren't low-sodium friendly, and their Be'f & Vegetable Soup has one of the highest amounts of sodium with over 1,100 milligrams per serving.

The Highest-Sodium Canned Soup Is… Snow's Clam Chowder—1,510 mg

Nutrition (Per 1 can serving) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,510 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 13 g

We love a good clam chowder soup, but what we don't love is a soup that provides a day's worth of sodium in one serving. That is the case with Snow's Clam Chowder, which comes in as our number one highest-sodium soup with 1,510 milligrams of sodium per can.