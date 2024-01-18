12 Unhealthiest Instant Oatmeals—Ranked by Sugar Content 

When browsing the breakfast foods aisle at the grocery store, you're likely to find dozens of oatmeal options to choose from, including instant oats, rolled oats, quick oats, steel-cut oats, oat bran, and more. You're also likely to think you're doing your health a favor by grabbing any one of these oatmeal varieties. After all, oatmeal is touted for its high fiber content and many health benefits, such as lowering cholesterol, boosting heart health, and supporting healthy weight management.

But not all types of oatmeal are created equal. A packet of flavored instant oats containing added sugars will have a significantly different impact on your body than a bowl of organic rolled oats. That's why we chatted with registered dietitians who revealed the unhealthiest packaged oatmeals ranked by sugar content.

Research suggests that regular consumption of added sugars is associated with increased inflammation, leading to weight gain and increased chronic disease risk. So next time you're browsing the grocery aisle for a healthy breakfast option, steer clear of these oatmeals to reduce your sugar and overall calorie intake, helping you to maintain a healthy weight and boost overall well-being.

Read on for our list of the 12 unhealthiest oatmeals with the highest sugar content—ranked from least to most sugar—to keep out of your grocery cart for better health. And when you're finished, don't miss The 25 Healthiest Carbs You Can Eat.

Quaker Instant Oatmeal Chocolate: 7 grams

PER 1 PACKET (35 G) SERVING : 130 calories, 3.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 150 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (3 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 4 g protein

Packed with 7 grams of sugar per serving and limited fiber content, this oatmeal lacks the sustaining power to keep you feeling full throughout the morning. Instead, choose oatmeals with less added sugar and use natural toppings like fruits and nuts for sweetness. These options can provide a healthier and more satisfying start to your day.

RELATED: Exactly How Much Oatmeal To Eat To Reap Its Amazing Benefits

Nature's Path EnviroKidz Chocolate Chip Instant Hot Oatmeal: 7 grams

PER 1 PACKET (32 G) SERVING : 130 calories, 2.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 65 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (3 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 4 g protein

With only 3 grams of fiber and 7 grams of sugar, this oatmeal lacks the balance needed for a satisfying and nourishing breakfast.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Quaker Strawberries and Cream Instant Oatmeal: 8 grams

PER 1 PACKET (30 G) SERVING : 110 calories, 2 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 150 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (2 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 3 g protein

While the allure of strawberries and cream may tempt your taste buds, the sugar content isn't worth the negative impact on your health. Moody tells us, "Though this one gets some points for using dried vegetable juice as a natural coloring to make the meal appear pink, those points are quickly deducted due to the fiber content. Just half a cup of regular oats contains about 4 grams of soluble fiber, which is a type of fiber that's been shown to help lower cholesterol. However, somehow there is less than 1 gram of soluble fiber in one packet of this brand which eliminates one of the main health benefits of having oats for breakfast."

RELATED: 12 Best Low-Sugar Desserts on Grocery Shelves

365 Everyday Value Organic Instant Oatmeal – Brown Sugar & Maple: 12 grams

PER 1 PACKET (40 G) SERVING : 150 calories, 2 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 190 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (3 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 3 g protein

Containing only 3 grams of fiber, this oatmeal lacks the fiber content needed for prolonged satiety. Instead, opt for oatmeals with less added sugar and add natural sweeteners like fresh fruits to enhance the nutritional value of your breakfast.

Quaker Maple & Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal: 12 grams

PER 1 PACKET (43 G) SERVING : 160 calories, 2 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 260 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (3 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 4 g protein

Quaker's Maple & Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal has been a longstanding breakfast staple due to its delicious flavor. But the reason behind its appealing taste is its high added sugar content. "The portion size given is larger resulting in a higher calorie breakfast at 160 calories per portion. This also means more sugar because a packet of this brand contains 12 grams of sugar. This is not an ideal brand for those watching their weight," explains Destini Moody, RDN, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and sports dietitian with Garage Gym Reviews.

Great Value Apples and Cinnamon Instant Oatmeal: 12 grams

PER 1 PACKET (35 G) SERVING : 130 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 200 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (3 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 3 g protein

While apple and cinnamon is an undeniably delicious combo, the high sugar content of Great Value's instant oatmeal makes it a no-go as a healthy breakfast option. "Not only is the fiber content quite low, but this product also contains about 12 grams of added sugar," says Moody. "Having oatmeal like this for breakfast can be problematic because the lack of fiber won't keep you full for long. This means you'll feel hungry again before lunchtime, which could result in you overeating throughout the day."

RELATED: 10 Foods That Stop Sugar Cravings

Quaker Select Starts Protein Instant Oatmeal Maple & Brown Sugar: 12 grams

PER 1 CONTAINER (60 G) SERVING : 220 calories, 3 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 290 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (4 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 10 g protein

This oatmeal may have a stellar protein content, but its maple and brown sugar flavor comes with a downside — 12 grams of added sugar per serving. For a healthier breakfast, consider options with lower added sugar and complement your oatmeal with protein-rich toppings like nuts, seeds, or sugar-free protein powder.

Stonewall Kitchen Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal: 13 grams

PER 1/3 CUP (50 G) SERVING : 190 calories, 3 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 125 mg sodium, 37 g carbs (3 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 5 g protein

This gourmet-sounding oatmeal may sound like a health-conscious choice, but the high amount of carbs and added sugars makes it a top contender for unhealthiest oatmeal. "Stonewall Kitchen is known for its delicious products and baking ingredients," states Masi. "However, this oatmeal is higher in sugar than a plain or less sweetened option."

Nature's Path Apple Cinnamon Instant Oats: 14 grams

PER 1 PACKET (50 G) SERVING : 210 calories, 2.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 150 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (6 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 5 g protein

With a concerning 14 grams of added sugar in a single packet, this oatmeal falls short on the health scale. Despite the 6 grams of fiber, the high sugar content outweighs the benefits, contributing to potential energy crashes and overeating later in the day.

Quaker Real Medleys Oatmeal – Summer Berry: 14 grams

PER 1 PACKAGE (70 G) SERVING : 240 calories, 3 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 240 mg sodium, 50 g carbs (6 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 8 g protein

This flavor may sound healthy and refreshing, but its 14 grams of added sugar per package make it a less-than-ideal choice for a nutritious breakfast. While it provides 6 grams of fiber, the high sugar content can contribute to energy spikes and crashes.

Modern Oats Apple Walnut: 15 grams

PER 1 CONTAINER (75 G) SERVING : 300 calories, 7 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 0 mg sodium, 52 g carbs (7 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 8 g protein

Modern Oats Apple Walnut oatmeal combines the fresh taste of apples with the richness of walnuts. Unfortunately, it's also full of added sugars—12 out of the 15 grams are considered "added"—making it an instant oatmeal to keep out of your grocery basket. "Having a low-to-moderate amount of sugar in your oatmeal is ideal to make the product taste good, but also not overdo it on the sugar content," says Masi. "Oatmeal will always contain some amount of carbohydrates and sugar, but there are added sugar varieties that result in a much higher sugar content. If you want to reduce the sugar content, opt for a plain flavor and add your own toppings and flavors so you can control the sugar amounts," she adds.

RELATED: 11 High-Fiber Lunches That Keep You Full

McCann's Vanilla Honey Microwaveable Cup: 17 grams

PER 1 CUP (54 G) SERVING : 200 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 240 mg sodium, 44 g carbs (3 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 4 g protein

Microwaveable and convenient, McCann's Vanilla Honey Oatmeal Cup guarantees a quick, tasty, and simple breakfast. However, its convenience comes at a price with its high added sugar content. Gianna Masi, RDN, a registered dietitian with Barbend, says, "With 17 grams of added sugar and only 3 grams of fiber, this product has a higher sugar content than its competitors. A product with more fiber will help with satiety and can help with cholesterol and overall health. Try to find a product that has lower sugar and higher fiber when possible."