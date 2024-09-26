Where Can You Find the Best Hot Chocolate? We Tried 5 & Found A Winner

Hot chocolate might just be one of the most comforting drinks out there. A blend of steamed milk and chocolate syrup, topped with either whipped cream or marshmallows, this satisfying beverage is the ultimate winter treat that harkens back memories of being a kid playing in the snow. More indulgent than hot tea and less extreme than a pumpkin spice latte, a cup of hot cocoa is always a good idea.

According to a 2022 poll by YouGov, Americans voted hot chocolate as their favorite holiday beverage, beating out eggnog, apple cider, and even wine.

Whether you've run out of the powdered hot chocolate mixes at home or don't want to try your hand at creating a cup of hot cocoa from scratch, there are plenty of fast-food chains that offer this steamy, sweet drink so you can enjoy in a cinch. The catch, though? Not all hot chocolates are created equal.

To help you find the best one, I tasted hot chocolate from five major chains, including Starbucks, McDonald's, Pret A Manger, Krispy Kreme, and Dunkin'. (Originally, I intended to include Panera, but the popular cafe chain recently "retired" its version of the hot beverage.) What I discovered surprised me. Some were chocolaty and straightforward. Others were bitter and watered down. Here's how each one ranked, starting with my least favorite and ending with the overall best.

Pret A Manger

Nutrition : (Per Small Serving)

Calories : 200

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 13 g

Look beyond Pret A Manger's stacked sandwich, salad, and soup choices, and you'll find that the spot has a lengthy beverage menu, including hot chocolate. Although Pret has some of my favorite fast-casual lunch options, the chain's hot chocolate didn't do it for me. I dropped $5 on a hot cocoa that lacked taste and texture.

The look: Pretty typical. It had a medium tan hue with bits of dark brown chunks floating on the surface, which showed me that maybe this hot chocolate wasn't mixed well enough. It came in a paper cup with a sleeve, which I appreciated, and donned a plastic top with a sipping area.

The taste: Barely there. I'm a big fan of Pret, so I was disappointed that it's hot chocolate left much to be desired. The flavor was watery and extremely subtle, with a bitter aftertaste that lingered. According to Pret's website, this drink is made with organic steamed milk. Maybe if the steamed milk to chocolate ratio was tweaked, and a squeeze of chocolate syrup or an extra dash of sugar was involved, this hot chocolate would be much better. Long story short: something's missing from this one.

McDonald's

Nutrition :

McCafé Hot Chocolate (Per 1 Small Serving)

Calories : 360

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 45 g)

Protein : 11 g

Crispy chicken nuggets, juicy cheeseburgers, freshly made fries, and…hot chocolate. The Golden Arches is famous for its fast-food breakfast, lunch, and dinner fare, but its hot drinks are also worth checking out. I paid $3.59 for McDonald's hot chocolate, which, although not totally bad, didn't exactly taste like hot chocolate.

The look: This hot cocoa, served in a bright yellow cup with a plastic top, was much lighter than I expected. The color, a very pale tan, reminded me of chocolate milk that was either too light on chocolate syrup or wasn't mixed all the way. According to its website, this drink has whole milk, chocolate sauce, whipped light cream, and chocolate drizzle topping. Mine didn't come with any of the extras, and I was skeptical right off the bat.

The taste: It was good, but it didn't taste like traditional hot chocolate. This hot chocolate had a sweet, overly milky flavor, which was slightly similar to—wait for it—a Tootsie Roll. It also strangely reminded me of a chocolate version of the brand's vanilla soft serve ice cream if it were melted. The flavor was sweet but not synthetic, with a thin yet creamy texture and a good mouthfeel. It wasn't terrible, but it could use some adjusting.

Krispy Kreme

Nutrition : (Per Small Serving)

Calories : 410

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 39 g)

Protein : 15 g

Although it's famous for its delectable glazed confections, Krispy Kreme has much more going for it than just doughnuts (although you definitely should try out its limited-time fall-themed flavors, if you're a fan of the chain). Founded in North Carolina in the 1930s, the brand also makes coffee, iced tea, frozen lemonade, and, yes, hot chocolate. I paid $2.99 for a gourmet cup of cocoa that pulled out all the stops.

The look: Cute and colorful, Krispy Kreme's presentation was one of the most eye-catching. This drink was housed in a thick paper cup with a red plastic top and matching sleeve. The actual liquid was a swirl of light tan and medium-brown hot chocolate.

The taste: Assertive. If you prefer a thick and creamy hot chocolate that offers a full-bodied cocoa flavor, this is for you. It's rich and decadent, which tracks since it's crafted with Ghirardelli cocoa blended with steamed milk. The website mentions it comes with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle, but mine didn't, which I'm somewhat grateful for—this drink already has so much going for it, even without the add-ons. The verdict? This hot cocoa is A-plus, but may not be for you if you prefer a more toned-down variety.

Starbucks

Nutrition : (Per 8-oz. Serving)

Calories : 190

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 6 g

Starbucks does it again. This hot cocoa is made with steamed milk and chocolate-flavored syrup but is highly customizable. For example, you can choose from a wide array of milk (ranging from 2% to oat), specify how many pumps of mocha sauce you'd like, and whether or not you'd like it topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolaty sauce. When all was said and one, I paid $4.65 for a "short" hot chocolate that hit the spot.

The look: Honestly, the first thought I had when I saw this drink was that it looked adorable. Starbucks makes its hot chocolate in sizes smaller than small, which are kids and short. I got the short 8-ounce option in a miniature version of the brand's iconic green, black, and white paper cups. This drink didn't come with a sleeve, which was fine because it wasn't scalding hot. The actual color of the drink was a light, even tan. There's an option to get whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle on top, but mine didn't include these accouterments.

The taste: A middle-of-the-road hot chocolate that wasn't too sugary or too bland, making it an excellent choice if you want a hot chocolate that isn't too complicated. It had notes of dark chocolate, which created a surprisingly pleasant and slightly bitter aftertaste. It was warm and soothing, and just sweet enough. This pick didn't win first place because, although it tasted good, I wished it had some marshmallow or caramel notes to it.

Dunkin'

Nutrition :

Original Hot Chocolate (Per Small Serving)

Calories : 220

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 2 g

I had a feeling Dunkin' was going to have excellent hot chocolate. Dunkaccinos, the chain's combo hot cocoa and coffee drink, was one of my favorite things to drink when I was a teenager. Even without the coffee component, this hot cocoa still was delicious with a capital D. Equal parts flavorful and nostalgic, with a velvety smooth mouthfeel, the Dunkin' hot chocolate was the clear winner. I spent $4.73 on a creamy, chocolaty cup reminiscent of childhood snow days.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: This drink came in a wide white, pink, and orange paper cup that was thick and insulated enough not to need a sleeve. It donned a plastic top with a flip-up sipping area and was easy to carry. The hot chocolate liquid was a dark, glossy-looking brown with a thin foam layer on top.

The taste: Delicious, quintessential hot chocolate. My boyfriend and I both tasted it and agreed that this one conjured up memories of childhood snow days spent sipping hot chocolate while watching cartoons at home. It was flavorful and creamy and was substantial without feeling too thick. It also was sweet with hints of marshmallow. The most important part? It didn't taste artificial. In short, it was great, and Dunkin' definitely didn't disappoint.

Overall, this hot cocoa won first place because it's the whole package—the cup was sturdy and didn't burn my hand, and it had an easy-to-use flip-top sipping area to make carrying it around easier. The taste was scrumptious and left me wanting more.

If you want a traditional hot chocolate with a balanced flavor and texture, make a run to Dunkin'.