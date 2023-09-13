7 Best Tips To Lose Gut Fat After 50

If you want to look and feel your absolute best, you need to show your body TLC. This means making the right lifestyle choices—from diet to exercise—that help you maintain a healthy weight and stay physically fit. This becomes increasingly important as you age when extra inches around your waist seem to accumulate much more easily. As a matter of fact, according to the Mayo Clinic, women are likely to experience a greater amount of fat in their midsection post-menopause, due to a lower estrogen level. But all hope is not lost if you want to strip away belly fat and reclaim your waistline. Josh York, the founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ, breaks down some of his best tips to lose gut fat after 50.

York tells Eat This, Not That!, "When you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good, you operate on a completely different level. Practicing good fitness habits and exercising regularly can greatly expand your lifespan. Movement cures everything, as it boosts your blood circulation and helps to build muscle."

If you're ready to make some changes, York shares his best tips to lose gut fat after 50. Read on to learn all about them, and when you're done, check out The 30-Day Standing Workout to Sculpt Ripped Abs in Record Time.

1 Fill up on protein.

In addition to being a staple of a healthy diet, protein is key if you're looking to lose belly fat sustainably. Research shows consuming more protein than the recommended daily amount can help lower your body weight while maintaining lean muscle.

But as with anything, not all protein foods are created equal, and some are much more effective when you want the scale to move in a favorable direction. When updating your shopping list, keep in mind that the best high-protein foods for weight loss should be low in calories and fat. Some examples include Greek yogurt, beans, eggs, quinoa, tuna, pea protein, salmon, tofu, walnuts, and lentils.

2 Have a solid balance of strength and resistance training.

Having a regular exercise routine is a surefire way to boost your belly fat loss efforts, but note that strength and resistance training should be a top priority in that regimen of yours. In fact, researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health explain that incorporating weight training into your fitness routine is an excellent way to get rid of—and control—abdominal fat.

The researchers inspected data analyzing the waist circumference, physical activity, and weight of over 10,000 men aged 40 and up. They discovered that healthy adult men who performed 20 minutes of weight training each day were less likely to experience an increase in belly fat due to age, compared to men who performed aerobic activities for 20 minutes a day. Needless to say, strength training is the name of the game.

3 Burn calories, and establish a calorie deficit.

Another one of York's tips to lose gut fat after 50? Torch calories and establish a calorie deficit. Working out and lifting weights is an excellent way to burn calories, but you also need to set a calorie deficit if you really want to see progress and results. In order to lose your belly—and unwanted pounds in general—you need to consume fewer calories than you torch. According to WebMD, a solid goal for weight loss is to establish a deficit of around 500 calories on a daily basis. This can set you on the right track to shed about one pound a week.

4 Drink plenty of water.

Water is a refreshing beverage that's totally free of calories. This makes it one of the best additions to your weight loss plan, as it can help fill you up and suppress your appetite. As a matter of fact, research published in Frontiers in Nutrition confirms increasing the amount of water you drink can help you shed unwanted body fat. Consider adding some pink Himalayan sea salt to your water to make "sole water," which is claimed to boost healthy sleep and aid in weight loss.

5 Try fasting.

Have you ever given intermittent fasting a try? It isn't for everyone—especially if you enjoy snacks or consume smaller meals during the day—but research shows sticking to this kind of eating routine can help speed up your fat-loss efforts. There are different intermittent fasting schedules out there, but the basis is that you carve out a portion of your day (or week) where you eat, and you don't eat meals or snacks outside of that time period.

6 Consider ice baths and sauna sessions.

Taking an ice bath or engaging in "cold therapy" is a truly chilling experience, but it's filled with many health benefits. For instance, by simply starting off your days with cold showers, you'll boost your mood, circulation, and immunity. You'll also feel more awake. Now, if you want to submerge your entire body in a pool of cold water, research even reveals taking an ice bath can help you burn body fat!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

On the total opposite end of the temperature spectrum, heading into the sauna for a sweat session is filled with its own benefits as well—one of them being body fat loss, according to research.

7 Work with a fitness professional.

When in doubt, it's always a smart idea to consult and train with a certified fitness pro. They can help you come up with just the right personalized game plan that best suits your needs.

"My best tip for losing fat in your midsection—work with a personal trainer," York tells us. "Having someone who can keep you accountable and help you create convenient, customized, and creative workouts will help you meet your goals."