10 Best Superfood Snacks to Strip Away Belly Fat

When your goal is to get rid of belly fat, one thing's for sure: You have to be realistic with your game plan. That means realizing you'll most likely want to snack. The best way to do this is by incorporating good choices into your lifestyle so you're fully stocked up with the right healthy foods when you feel like snacking. A diet is only as good as it is sustainable, and that's why we have the best superfood snacks to melt belly fat, brought to you by the experts.

If you're unfamiliar with the term "superfood," it's time for a necessary introduction. Superfoods are foods that are naturally chock-full of nutrients and offer incredible health benefits. They offer plenty of fiber, protein, antioxidants, and/or specific fatty acids that boost your overall wellness. In addition, superfoods help support your weight loss efforts, which in turn can help you melt belly fat. Many veggies and fruits you probably already have on the regular are in the "superfood" category, along with some nuts, grains, proteins, and seeds.

You should consume superfoods as part of your daily rotation. So get ready to make your shopping list, because we're sharing the absolute best superfood snacks to melt belly fat. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're finished, don't miss The Best Breakfast Superfoods To Burn Body Fat All Over.

1 Hummus with Veggies

Hummus with fresh veggies is an excellent superfood snack option for anyone who's looking to melt excess belly flab, says Lisa Young, Ph.D., RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, a nutritionist in private practice, and a member of our Medical Expert Board. This snack delivers plenty of minerals and vitamins, along with protein and fiber, which are crucial in weight loss. Choose veggies like carrots, broccoli, sliced peppers, and cucumbers.

"Hummus is made with chickpeas, making this a filling snack due to the fiber content in chickpeas," Young says. "In addition, using vegetables to dip into the hummus adds more volume to the snack without increasing the number of calories. Moreover, studies have proven that soluble fiber found in vegetables plays a significant role in belly fat loss."

2 Apple with Nut Butter

This nutrient-packed snack is a low-calorie option that tastes downright delicious. Apples offer fiber, so this snack will leave you feeling full and totally satisfied. In addition, nut butter is chock-full of healthy fats, protein, and fiber, making this the ultimate pairing for those who are looking to lose weight. And the goodness doesn't have to stop there! Consider a tasty topping of cinnamon, granola, cacao nibs, sunflower seeds, or coconut shavings for added flavor.

"Adding another topping to this snack like sunflower seeds comes with added health benefits. [For example,] sunflower seeds contain a type of fat that can aid in abdominal weight loss," Young tells us. "One thing to note is that it is important to eat nut butters in moderation. They contain healthy fats, but eating too many healthy fats can contribute to weight gain."

3 Cottage Cheese with Berries

If you want to slim down your waistline, put together a healthy serving of cottage cheese with berries the next time you're craving a snack. Cottage cheese is a low-calorie option that offers a mean protein punch.

"Specifically, cottage cheese contains a protein called casein, which has been said to slow down digestion, which in turn leaves you full for a longer period of time," Young explains. "In addition to the cottage cheese, adding berries can help increase satiety as they are high in fiber, low in sugar, and packed with antioxidants."

4 Smoothie

Whipping up a fresh fruit smoothie for a snack will help boost your nutrient intake and keep you full until it's time to enjoy your next meal. But of course, make sure you're putting just the right clean ingredients into your smoothie that support your belly fat loss efforts! There are plenty of choices, but make absolutely sure you include healthy fats, fiber, carbs, and proteins.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Young shares, "A great way to do this is to start every smoothie with a ton of spinach or kale, include some fruit of choice, a healthy nut butter for a healthy fat and protein, maybe a protein powder to increase the protein content of the smoothie, etc. Smoothies are incredibly versatile as you can tailor them to the kinds of foods you enjoy eating."

Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, recommends blending together kale, spinach, frozen berries, banana, chia seeds, and milk for a rejuvenating green smoothie. "Leafy greens provide essential nutrients and fiber, while berries offer antioxidants," Goodson explains. "The fiber and protein from chia seeds and banana contribute to feeling satisfied and preventing overeating. Then cow's milk provides a gram of high-quality protein per ounce, so 12 ounces of milk equals 12 grams of protein. Milk also provides 13 essential nutrients, including the antioxidant selenium."

5 Canned Tuna with Grain-Free Crackers

Next up, canned tuna with grain-free crackers is a savory superfood snack option you'll enjoy preparing and eating. This lean protein is important when it comes to losing weight, as protein can help you feel full long after you finish your snack (or meal). Whole grain crackers add fiber to this snack, which in turn will lower any food cravings you may have. Incorporate Everything But The Bagel Seasoning for extra flavor and a healthy alternative to tuna on an everything bagel.

6 Chia Seed Pudding

If you're craving something sweet, chia seed pudding is the way to go. Goodson recommends mixing up chia seeds with yogurt or milk, adding in a bit of maple syrup or honey, and putting it in the fridge until it thickens. Top this snack off with nuts or fresh berries.

"Chia seeds are rich in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, which can help control hunger, reduce inflammation, and support a healthy metabolism," Goodson says. "The fiber content aids in digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness."

7 Greek Yogurt Parfait

For a Greek yogurt parfait, alternate layers of Greek yogurt, fresh berries, and chopped nuts or granola.

According to Goodson, "Greek yogurt is high in protein, which can help stabilize blood sugar levels and control cravings. Plus, yogurt provides probiotics, or live and active cultures that support a healthy gut. Berries are a nutrient powerhouse providing antioxidants and fiber, while nuts offer healthy fats that contribute to satiety."

8 Avocado Toast

Next up, avocado toast is a seamless snack to put together. All you have to do is spread mashed avocado on a slice of whole-grain toast. Top it all off with a dash of sea salt, sliced tomatoes, and a little bit of lemon juice for a flavor boost.

"Avocado is rich in monounsaturated fats, which have been associated with reduced belly fat and improved insulin sensitivity," Goodson tells us. "Plus, they contain a good amount of fiber, supporting a healthy heart and healthy gut. The whole-grain toast adds fiber, aiding digestion and promoting fullness. Tomatoes contain a nutrient called lycopene, which is considered an antioxidant and known for fighting free radicals (aka bad guys that do damage to cells) in the body."

9 Almond Butter and Banana Rice Cakes

Almond butter and banana rice cakes are another quick yet incredibly tasty snack to prepare. Get out some whole-grain rice cakes, spread almond butter on them, and add banana slices with a dash of cinnamon.

"Almond butter contains healthy fats and protein, which can help control appetite and support metabolism," says Goodson. "Bananas provide potassium and fiber, contributing to gut health."

10 Quinoa Salad

Last but not least, quinoa salad can be a great superfood snack to help melt belly fat. Combine cooked quinoa with diced bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and herbs. Add a drizzle of lemon juice and olive oil, and this snack is ready to enjoy!

"Quinoa is a protein-rich grain that promotes satiety and helps stabilize blood sugar levels," Goodson explains. "The vegetables add fiber, vitamins, and minerals, while olive oil provides healthy monounsaturated fats."