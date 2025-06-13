Chick-fil-A Just Launched 2 New Sandwiches for “Limited Time”

While the first day of summer isn’t for another week, fast food menus have already been flooded with so many delicious seasonal items. From cool and refreshing drinks to warm weather-inspired food items, there is no lack of yum everywhere from Popeyes and McDonald’s to Dunkin’ and Starbucks. Recently, it was brought to our attention that in addition to the already announced summer menu items, Chick-fil-A is testing two new sandwiches for a limited time while supplies last.

Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich

The Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich is now available exclusively in Salt Lake City. “It’s spicy. 🌶 It’s ranchy. 🤠 It’s a brand new sandwich with chicken, pepper jack, and bacon on a buttermilk ranch bun with jalapeño ranch sauce. Now available for a limited time,” Chick-fil-A South Jordan shared about the new menu item. According to one follower, the item is “So freaking good.”

Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich

The chain is also testing a Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich exclusively in Jacksonville, Florida. “Introducing the Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich — available with Original, Spicy, or Grilled chicken, stacked with sweet heat pickles and our new creamy BBQ slaw,” wrote Chick-fil-A Kingsland, sharing an image of the sandwich on Instagram. Both sandwich tests run through July 19 at select restaurants in their respective markets.

Peach Milkshake

Chick-fil-A recently kicked off peach season with the return of the fan-favorite Peach Milkshake, available nationwide while supplies last. This is the 16th season of the popular shake, hand spun with Chick-fil-A® Icedream and real peaches, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Peach Frosted Lemonade

They also debuted the Peach Frosted Lemonade on June 9, “a refreshing blend of Chick-fil-A Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade), Icedream and peaches,” they wrote. Fans are already going wild over the refreshing summer drinks, which pair well with everything from the brand’s famous nuggets to sandwiches.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich Returned in the Spring

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich returned to Chick-fil-A in the spring, with new customizable options. You can choose from the original or spicy breaded breast or stick with the classic grilled filet. Each is topped with crispy bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and black pepper blend, Colby Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, and a smoky BBQ sauce, served on a toasted, buttery, sweet yeast bun.

They Also Launched Four New Pineapple Dragonfruit Beverages

They also added a few refreshing new drinks to their roster: Pineapple Dragonfruit Beverages. The drinks “combine sweet and juicy pineapple flavors, along with a unique, tropical dragonfruit twist” and will come in four options. Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade combines Chick-fil-A lemonade or diet lemonade with Icedream dessert, mixed with natural pineapple and dragonfruit flavors. There is also a lemonade, which includes the lemonade plus natural pineapple and dragonfruit, Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea, classic iced tea infused with pineapple and dragonfruit flavors, and finally Pineapple Dragonfruit Sunjoy, a combination of Chick-fil-A’s Sunjoy with natural pineapple and dragonfruit flavors.