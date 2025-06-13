 Skip to content

Chick-fil-A Just Launched 2 New Sandwiches for “Limited Time”

Chick-fil-A is heating up summer with new sandwich tests in two cities.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on June 13, 2025 | 9:00 AM

While the first day of summer isn’t for another week, fast food menus have already been flooded with so many delicious seasonal items. From cool and refreshing drinks to warm weather-inspired food items, there is no lack of yum everywhere from Popeyes and McDonald’s to Dunkin’ and Starbucks. Recently, it was brought to our attention that in addition to the already announced summer menu items, Chick-fil-A is testing two new sandwiches for a limited time while supplies last.

Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich
Chick-fil-A

The Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich is now available exclusively in Salt Lake City. “It’s spicy. 🌶 It’s ranchy. 🤠 It’s a brand new sandwich with chicken, pepper jack, and bacon on a buttermilk ranch bun with jalapeño ranch sauce. Now available for a limited time,” Chick-fil-A South Jordan shared about the new menu item. According to one follower, the item is “So freaking good.”

Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Chick-fil-A

The chain is also testing a Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich exclusively in Jacksonville, Florida. “Introducing the Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich — available with Original, Spicy, or Grilled chicken, stacked with sweet heat pickles and our new creamy BBQ slaw,” wrote Chick-fil-A Kingsland, sharing an image of the sandwich on Instagram. Both sandwich tests run through July 19 at select restaurants in their respective markets.

Every Single Chick-fil-A Side, Tasted & Ranked

Peach Milkshake

chick-fil-a peach milkshake
Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A recently kicked off peach season with the return of the fan-favorite Peach Milkshake, available nationwide while supplies last. This is the 16th season of the popular shake, hand spun with Chick-fil-A® Icedream and real peaches, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Peach Frosted Lemonade

Chick-fil-A Peach Frosted Lemonade
Chick-fil-A

They also debuted the Peach Frosted Lemonade on June 9, “a refreshing blend of Chick-fil-A Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade), Icedream and peaches,” they wrote. Fans are already going wild over the refreshing summer drinks, which pair well with everything from the brand’s famous nuggets to sandwiches.

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich Returned in the Spring

Chick-fil-A Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, fries, and drink on a table
Chick-fil-A

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich returned to Chick-fil-A in the spring, with new customizable options. You can choose from the original or spicy breaded breast or stick with the classic grilled filet. Each is topped with crispy bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and black pepper blend, Colby Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, and a smoky BBQ sauce, served on a toasted, buttery, sweet yeast bun.

They Also Launched Four New Pineapple Dragonfruit Beverages

Chick-fil-A Pineapple Dragonfruit Beverages
Chick-fil-A

They also added a few refreshing new drinks to their roster: Pineapple Dragonfruit Beverages. The drinks “combine sweet and juicy pineapple flavors, along with a unique, tropical dragonfruit twist” and will come in four options. Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade combines Chick-fil-A lemonade or diet lemonade with Icedream dessert, mixed with natural pineapple and dragonfruit flavors. There is also a lemonade, which includes the lemonade plus natural pineapple and dragonfruit, Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea, classic iced tea infused with pineapple and dragonfruit flavors, and finally Pineapple Dragonfruit Sunjoy, a combination of Chick-fil-A’s Sunjoy with natural pineapple and dragonfruit flavors.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
Filed Under
//
More in Restaurants
  • Chick-fil-A store on striped blue background

    Chick-fil-A Just Launched 2 New Sandwiches

  • 7 Burger Chains That Customers Say Are Better Than McDonald’s

    7 Burger Chains That Beat McDonald’s

  • 5 Major Changes Coming to Cracker Barrel This Summer

    5 Big Changes Coming to Cracker Barrel

  • ALFAFAR, SPAIN - JUNE 06, 2022: Taco Bell is an American-based chain of fast food restaurants. The restaurants serve a variety of Mexican-inspired foods

    Taco Bell Introduces Wild New Chicken Items

  • Papa John's Croissant Pizza

    Papa John's Just Announced a Wild New Pizza

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.