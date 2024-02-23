The Best & Worst Menu Items at White Castle, According to a Nutritionist

Castles may be for fairy tales, but there's one castle where your "happily ever after" doesn't include a Prince Charming or Lady Fair. Rather, this castle sends you off into the sunset with a plate of mini burgers and crinkle-cut fries. I'm talkin' about White Castle, the burger joint that's been serving up sliders, chicken rings, and more since 1921.

Though I'm a nutritionist and a foodie, I only became aware of White Castle through my husband, who hails from the chain's home state of New York. I'll be honest: the first time he presented me with a bag of their food, I was wary. Many of their options are fried, and quite a few are high in calories, sodium, and saturated fat—and low in healthy nutrients like fiber and protein.

Now, having sampled their menu, I like to make White Castle a once-in-a-while treat. When I do, I've learned which items are a better bet for health and which aren't such great choices. One thing in the chain's favor, however: sliders make portion control a snap with their petite size. And, as you'll see below, a few of White Castle's choices are quite decent, health-wise. I'm sharing the 14 best and worst options.

Sliders

Best: The Original Slider

Nutrition (per serving) : 140 calories, 7 g fat (2.5 g sat fat), 380 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 6 g protein

If you're gonna order a slider (and it's pretty much obligatory at White Castle), make it the Original. With just 140 calories, a single slider is a low-calorie choice. Of course, downing multiple sliders at once is another story—but eaten one at a time, these are essentially a snack.

RELATED: The #1 Healthiest Burger at 10 Major Restaurant Chains

Best: Cheese Slider

Nutrition (per serving) : 170 calories, 9 g fat (4 g sat fat), 510 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 8 g protein

Adding cheese to your Original slider does add some calories, fat, and sodium, but since it also adds protein and calcium, it's a worthwhile choice. Just go easy on any added ketchup to keep sodium to a minimum.

Best: Plain Panko Fish Slider

Nutrition (per serving) : 320 calories, 20 g fat (3.5 g sat fat), 320 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 9 g protein

White Castle may not be known for its seafood, but I say give it a shot! The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 recommend eating at least 8 ounces of fish per week, since seafood's healthy fats and vitamins are an important part of a healthy diet.

Worst: Double Cheese Slider

Nutrition (per serving) : 300 calories, 17 g fat (8 g sat fat), 960 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (2 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 14 g protein

Adding one slice of cheese to your slider is all well and good, but an entire extra patty and two slices of cheese take things into higher-calorie territory. With this much meat and cheese, the double cheese slider is more or less a full burger.

Worst: Crispy Chicken and Waffles

Nutrition (per serving) : 350 calories, 18 g fat (7 g sat fat), 650 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (0 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 9 g protein

Putting fried chicken and bacon between two waffles isn't exactly a way to create a healthy sandwich. White Castle's take on chicken and waffles has 14 grams of sugar and no fiber. I say pass on this one.

RELATED: 8 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Waffles

Worst: 1921 Slider

Nutrition (per serving) : 250 calories, 15 g fat (7 g sat fat), 590 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 14 g protein

The good news: the 1921 slider comes with lettuce and tomato, adding a bit of fresh veg to your order. The bad news: it's awfully high in sodium and saturated fat. This little sammie may have been around for over 100 years, but that doesn't mean it's a nutritious choice.

Breakfast

Best: Breakfast Slider with Egg and Cheese

Nutrition (per serving) : 200 calories, 12 g fat (4 g sat fat), 370 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 9 g protein

Say good morning to White Castle's healthiest breakfast slider! This petite meal keeps things simple with a fluffy egg and a single slice of American cheese. It's a surprisingly good choice with 9 grams of protein and just 200 calories.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: The 10 Best High-Protein Fast-Food Breakfast Orders

Worst: Waffle Breakfast Slider with Bologna

Nutrition (per serving) : 490 calories, 34 g fat (13 g sat fat), 920 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (0 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 16 g protein

White Castle's waffle sliders come with the option of bacon, sausage, or bologna. If you're hankering for waffles for breakfast, steer clear of the bologna-filled version. It'll start your day with a belly full of saturated fat and 15 grams of sugar.

Sides

Best: Small French Fries

Nutrition (per serving) : 330 calories, 21 g fat (4 g sat fat), 50 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (3 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 3 g protein

"Small fry" is no insult here! A small order of French fries at White Castle keeps portion size modest. And with their potato base, they provide some fiber and potassium.

Best: 6-Piece Chicken Rings

Nutrition (per serving) : 320 calories, 20 g fat (4.5 g sat fat), 610 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar),18 g protein

Chicken rings, one of White Castle's most iconic menu items, are also one of its best for health, with lower calories and higher protein than most other side dishes. Just be aware that they do have their downsides. As a fried food, they're high in fat and sodium. Stick to the 6-piece order, rather than larger sizes.

Worst: 10-piece Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Nutrition (per serving) : 1,490 calories, 111 g fat (31 g sat fat), 3,110 mg sodium, 77 g carbs (4 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 41 g protein

As a nutritionist, I'm all for dairy in the diet—but I can't recommend the mozzarella cheese sticks at White Castle. A 10-piece order provides approximately 75% of a daily 2,000-calorie target and well over the recommended 2,400 milligrams of sodium per day. Split these with a friend or two to keep things more moderate.

Worst: Loaded Fries

Nutrition (per serving) : 460 calories, 38 g fat (8 g sat fat), 900 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 4 g protein

Drizzled with Ranch dressing and melted cheese and sprinkled with bacon bits, the loaded fries are one of White Castle's heftiest, heaviest sides. Ditch this one in favor of an order of regular fries.

Dessert

Best: Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

Nutrition (per serving) : 150 calories, 8 g fat (4 g sat fat), 105 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (0 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 2 g protein

White Castle's dessert options are surprisingly low in calories! The best of the bunch is the strawberry swirl cheesecake, which contains just 150 calories and 8 grams of fat. Choose this one if you've saved room for something sweet after your sliders.

RELATED: 8 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Best Desserts, According to Customers

Worst: Fudge-Dipped Brownie

Nutrition (per serving) : 240 calories, 12 g fat (7 g sat fat), 90 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (1 g fiber, 26 g sugar), 2 g protein

Even the fudge-dipped brownie—the "worst" of White Castle's desserts—isn't as unwholesome as many fast-food sweet treats. Still, it does have more calories, carbs, and sugars than other desserts on the menu, so you may want to skip it.