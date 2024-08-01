IHOP & Denny’s Are Launching Insanely Inexpensive Value Meals

The summer of meal deals continues! Following McDonald's hugely popular return of the $5 meal deal, Burger King's rivaling $5 value meal, and Wendy's nearly identical $5 combo, more of America's chains are hopping onboard the value train.

Now, both IHOP and Denny's have announced they're debuting value meals with incredibly low prices—some as low as $2.

As announced during Denny's second-quarter earnings call, the dine-in chain will bring back its famed $2-$4-$6-$8 menu, in which items will cost, $2, $4, $6, or $8. While we've seen this deal before, it's been a while, and this time around it'll also have a new $10 category.

"This was a value platform unique to Denny's that launched years ago to amazing results, and it's a unique equity only we have," said President and Chief Executive Officer at Denny's, Kelli Valade. "Denny's has always been known as a value leader in the industry serving quality, affordable meals to our guests."

No word on what exactly will be included on the new $2-$4-$6-$8-$10 menu, but a version was tested in select markets, and reportedly did very well, particularly in Los Angeles and San Diego. The last time this deal was nationally available was in 2020, and the menu was full of sweet and savory items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The $2 items included an open-faced biscuit covered in sausage gravy and served with an egg and a chocolate hazelnut crepe, or the option to add a slice of French toast or a stack of pancakes to any meal. The $4 price point earned diners an Everyday Value Slam stacked with buttermilk pancakes, eggs, and bacon or sausage links. Will these affordable options be inflation-proof?

Of course, the low-cost offering is yet another attempt to lure customers back into quick-service restaurants and away from grocery stores, a trend that's been hurting the entire restaurant industry as food prices increase.

"There's no doubt it's kind of a value war out there with everybody just racing to get to just the next offering that might really ignite some new customer trial and get them from grocery, if you will," Valade said.

For those who want their fill of low-cost pancakes, IHOP is also offering diners a sweet bargain.

Starting today, all-you-can-eat pancakes are back for a limited time at IHOP restaurants. The $5 deal gets customers a stack of five buttermilk pancakes, plus butter and syrup of course, and endless refills with plates of two pancakes. Should they be in the mood for a more substantial meal, the bottomless pancakes are included with any combo meal, so diners can protein-load with eggs and bacon, and stack unlimited fluffy pancakes on the side at no extra charge. The special will run through September 15, to help make the back-to-school season a bit easier, and more affordable for families with tight schedules and budgets.