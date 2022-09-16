Inn-to-Inn Hiking Will Be Your Favorite Way To Get Active This Fall

Planning a fall adventure is not only a fun plan to do with friends or family, but it's also an activity that will provide extraordinary health and wellness benefits. If you want to kick your next weekend getaway up a notch, consider inn-to-inn hiking for a healthy, fit fall activity. Keep reading to learn more about this trend we can't get enough of.

Hiking will reduce your risk of so many chronic conditions and give you a good dose of healthy nature.

Hiking provides a wealth of benefits. In addition to being around nature and breathing in some fresh air, the exercise you get will decrease your risk of developing so many chronic conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, arthritis, osteoporosis, obesity, and anxiety, according to the American Hiking Society. While you're at it, you'll also strengthen your bones and muscles! The best part is, you'll be spending time socializing, which is so nourishing to the soul.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (via American Hiking Society), studies reveal that people who exercise greatly lower their risk of developing heart issues. Individuals who don't get in any type of workout have double the risk of developing coronary heart disease. In fact, hiking will bring down your blood pressure by as many as 4 to 10 points, and shedding some pounds and getting to a healthy weight reduces it by as many as 20 points.

So now that you know the amazing wellness benefits you'll give yourself by hiking, learn what inn-to-inn hiking is all about! Keep reading to find out the good stuff.

Hike all day long, making your way from one inn to your next night's stay.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, this tradition has been quite popular in Europe, where individuals partake in "walking holidays." Typically, these getaways consist of hiking all day long, making your way from one inn to your next night's stay. Some hikes are more structured than others, and you can even go on a hiking inn-to-inn guided tour. More recently, there are inn-to-inn hiking journeys throughout the United States.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Make sure you're prepared for your hiking journey with the right clothing, trails, and plenty of water.

Whichever plan you choose and the direction you decide to explore, there are a few things to keep in mind. First off, be sure to wear appropriate clothing for your hike, and if you are not with a tour guide, pack lots of water and a first aid kit. It's also important to choose a trail of appropriate length and skill level to match your overall fitness. Also remember that hiking trails do not have bathrooms along the way, so Boundless Journeys suggests packing along a "toilet kit" with tissues, moist towelettes, and bags. Do your research on the trails you will visit for any pertinent safety information, and you're ready to roll. (Well, ready to hike!) Get ready to have an unforgettable fitness adventure.

Choose the right inn-to-inn experience for you.

Find the best inn-to-inn hiking experience for you. One example in Vermont is a spectacular fall journey that offers a self-guided inn-to-inn hiking trip, where you can explore the Fox Creek Inn in Chittenden, Vermont; the Mountain Top Inn in Chittenden, Vermont; the Lilac Inn in Brandon, Vermont; and the Blueberry Hill Inn in Goshen, Vermont, and everything in between! You'll wake up to enjoy a delicious "country breakfast" at each inn, receive a bagged lunch, and scrumptious "old world dinner" each night.

On top of the scrumptious food, you'll receive maps, solid advice, and all of the info you need pertaining to trail conditions. This particular inn-to-inn tour requires the use of a vehicle to get to the trailhead to start each adventure, then drive to the next inn you'll be staying at when your hike is complete.

If you desire a more rustic hiking experience and are more of a do-it-yourselfer, an inn-to-inn experience in Shenandoah National Park, Virginia may be the perfect hiking workout trip for you to check out the Appalachian Trail. You will get in some brisk hiking, enjoy breathtaking overlooks where you can snap some amazing pictures, and choose from Big Meadows Lodge, Lewis Mountain Cabins, and Skyland Lodge. Or, you may want to venture elsewhere in the area as there are so many hiking trails to choose from. Each of the inns at the park has dining available.