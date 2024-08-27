When you have just 30 minutes to spare and are looking for a lunch spot with speedy service, grabbing a sandwich is a convenient option to turn to. Fortunately, there's no shortage of fast-casual sub shops to choose from in most cities where you can find a freshly prepared meal that's tasty and filling. So, the next time you head out on your lunch break, consider the best Jersey Mike's order for weight loss; it's one of the healthiest menu options that won't veer you off-course from your diet.

Jersey Mike's is known for its extensive menu of sub favorites and cheese steaks, so it may seem like a tricky option when trying to stick to your weight-loss goals. Sandwiches, as a whole, have been given a bad reputation for being high in calories and harmful to the waistline. If navigating Jersey Mike's options feels overwhelming, keep reading to equip yourself with a dietitian's recommended sub order and tips to help you navigate the menu confidently, enjoy a satisfying meal, and stay on track with your goals.

The Mini Turkey and Provolone Sub With Extra Meat on Wheat Bread, Served Mike's Way, Is the Best Jersey Mikes Order for Weight Loss

Nutrition (Per 1 mini sub):

Calories: 510

Fat: 23 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium: 1,388 mg

Carbs: 38 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein: 33 g

With a goal of weight loss, it's important to note that fast food and fast-casual dining are not healthy choices to turn to regularly. However, a weight-loss regimen and healthy lifestyle need to be sustainable in the long term, so treating yourself every once in a while is important.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In addition, it's crucial to choose meals that are both filling and satisfying. Eating too few calories, or a meal that lacks protein, will leave you feeling hungry within an hour or two, which isn't ideal when trying to lose weight.

12 Best & Worst Jersey Mike's Subs, According to an RD

The Mini Turkey and Provolone Sub at Jersey Mike's offers two quality protein sources: lean turkey and provolone cheese. Plus, choosing turkey over Italian meats, like salami or pepperoni, has a few benefits. First, it lowers both the sodium and saturated fat count, making it a more heart-healthy choice. Second, it lessens the calories without compromising protein, making it a favorable choice when trimming down. (The Mini Turkey and Provolone Sub offers an impressive 33 grams of protein!)

Ordering this sub "Mike's Way" means it's served with a drizzle of olive oil, a splash of vinegar, and a sprinkle of herbs, adding a burst of flavor and healthy fats. Choosing to order your sub without these extras saves calories. However, the fat in the olive oil helps to stave off hunger and post-meal snacking, keeping you satisfied for longer.

Jersey Mike's offers subs in three sizes: mini, regular, and giant. For a calorie-conscious approach, adding extra meat onto the smallest sub is a great option to keep you full for several hours. Alternatively, you can choose a larger sub and save half for another meal. Whichever direction you go, the key is choosing a balanced option that helps to support a calorie deficit, which is required to achieve successful weight loss.

The Best Subway Order for Weight Loss

Tips for Ordering a Healthier Meal at Jersey Mike's

1. Choose a smaller sub.

Opting for the mini or regular-sized sub cuts the calorie count significantly compared to the giant sub. If you do go for the giant, consider saving half for later.

The #1 Healthiest Order at 14 Sandwich Chains, According to Dietitians

2. Opt for the leaner protein options.

Choose less processed meats, such as turkey, over Italian meats to reduce the saturated fat and calorie content of the sub.

3. Go Mike's Way.

Adding onions, tomatoes, and lettuce boosts the gut-loving fiber content of your meal and increases the volume of the sub to fill you up. The olive oil adds heart-healthy fats while also increasing the satiety value of the meal, leaving you feeling more full and satisfied compared to a lower-fat meal.

7 Sandwich Chains Where Chefs Actually Eat

4. Choose either the bread, the chips, or the cookies—not all three.

Having all three may push you past your calorie goal for the meal. Make your choice based on which is most important to you. If you prefer a salad over a sandwich, ask for your sub in a bowl and choose a bag of chips or the cookie to have on the side.

5. Pass on the cheese steaks.

These tend to be higher in calories due to extra sauces, dressings, and cheeses. They are also only available in regular and giant sizes, which can significantly increase the calorie content.

6. Try a sub in a bowl.

If you prefer to eat low-carbohydrate, serving your sub in a bowl instead of on bread can save you approximately 290 calories without compromising the protein content of your meal. Feel free to add extra meat and veggies for more to munch on.