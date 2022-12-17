The Ultimate 'Turkey Wings' Kettlebell Workout for Sagging Arms
Dealing with flabby triceps—also known as "turkey wings," "bat wings," or "bingo wings"—can be a real buzzkill. Excess arm flab can be the result of weight loss or other factors, but it's also just a natural part of the aging process, according to MedlinePlus. In order to tame and tone the flab, we chatted with Tony Horton, celebrity fitness trainer and founder of Power Life, who shares the ultimate turkey wings workout to do with kettlebells.
"I recommend implementing this routine into your weekly rotation and focusing on it every three days," Horton explains, adding, "For faster results, incorporate this into your daily routine so that you're targeting the challenge area with frequency, but be sure to take a day off to allow your muscles to recover to avoid injury and to sidestep a plateau."
Kettlebells are an effective tool to tighten up your turkey wings because they allow you to perform "multi-faceted, compound movements" that simultaneously target several main areas of muscle. For the below exercises, Horton recommends a rotation of three to four sets of 12 to 15 reps each. So grab your kettlebells, and let's get to it! And next up, don't miss 4 Dumbbell Exercises to Sculpt Sleeve-Busting Biceps, Trainer Says.
Overhead Presses
To set up for Horton's first exercise, stand up tall, and slightly bend both knees. With a kettlebell in each hand, bend then raise your arms overhead, making sure the weights remain in the same position during the entire motion. Be sure your arms don't go behind your head when pressing the weights up, and don't overextend your arms when you reach the top of the press.
Push Presses
For the push press, stand up tall with soft knees as you rest a kettlebell on one of your shoulders. Extend the opposite arm out at shoulder height. Lower into a squat, then push yourself back up to the position you started in while pressing the kettlebell up until your arm is totally straight. Then, bring your arm back down to rest the kettlebell on your shoulder as you squat and repeat for the prescribed amount of reps. Switch arms.
Decline Skull Crushers
The decline skull crusher calls for a workout bench positioned at a slight decline. "I prefer the decline to a flat bench because it takes the pressure off the shoulders so it can be more concentrated in the triceps for superior results," Horton notes.
Begin by bending your arms at 90-degree angles in front of your face. Next, lower the weights to your ear level using a gradual, controlled motion. Then, bring the kettlebells back to the position you started in.
Tricep Dips
Last but not least, get ready for tricep dips. Sit down and extend your legs in front of you, keeping them flat on the floor. A kettlebell should be on both sides of your hips; use the weights to push your lower body off the floor, making sure your heels remain anchored. Gradually push your body up and down as your elbows bend behind you and your glutes come very close to the floor—almost touching it—for several reps.
