5 Foolproof Machine Exercises To Get Rid of 'Turkey Wings'

Target your triceps and blast the excess fat.
By Tim Liu, C.S.C.S.
Published on December 10, 2022 | 7:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

One of the most frustrating areas to tone and tighten up are your triceps, aka the turkey wings. In order to do so, you need to perform strength training movements that target the triceps directly. So we've put together five foolproof machine exercises to get rid of turkey wings ASAP.

When it comes to your exercise selection, it's important to choose a pressing movement, followed by movements that extend your elbows. Although free weights should be your main training tool, don't forget to include machines! Machines can be quite effective in training your triceps and getting rid of dreaded turkey wings. How so? The tension is constant as you're extending your elbow and a great squeeze completes the movement. (In addition, although not technically a machine, keep in mind that cables are a fantastic way to train your arms.)

If you're looking to get rid of turkey wings and tone up your triceps, here are five foolproof machine exercises that will help. Keep reading to learn about them, and next, check out The Best Arm Workout To Get Rid of 'Turkey Wings,' Trainer Says.

1

Smith Machine Close Grip Press

woman doing smith machine press to get rid of turkey wings
Shutterstock

Position a bench right under the Smith machine barbell so it's in line with your wrists and shoulders. Grip the bar, and hold it just outside shoulder width. Unrack it, then lower it under control until the bar touches your chest. Drive the weight back up, flexing your triceps hard at the top to finish. Complete eight sets of 10 reps.

2

Seated Triceps Extension Machine

trainer working out triceps on workout machine
Tim Liu, C.S.C.S.

Sit down on the triceps machine for this move, placing your elbows on the pad. Grip the handles, then begin extending your elbow fully, flexing your triceps hard at the bottom. Reverse the motion until you come all the way up, getting a triceps stretch at the top before performing another rep. Complete 10 sets of 12 reps.

3

Rope Triceps Extensions

rope triceps extensions exercise
Shutterstock

Now let's jump into rope triceps extensions. Start the exercise by attaching a rope to the part of a cable pulley, and grip it just above the knobs. Keeping your chest up and slightly leaning forward, pull the rope down with your elbows, tearing it apart at the very bottom while flexing your triceps. Complete 15 reps.

4

Cable French Triceps Extensions

cable French triceps extensions exercise
Shutterstock

Cable French triceps extensions start by setting up the EZ bar attachment on the bottom of the cable pulley. Grip the inner part with both hands, and put it over your head. Spin around so that it's right behind you. Bend from the elbows to where your biceps touch your forearms to get a deep tricep stretch. Once they've touched, extend your arms, and flex your triceps hard at the top. Complete 12 sets of 15 reps.

5

One-Arm Cable Triceps Extensions

trainer demonstrating one-arm cable triceps extension
Tim Liu, C.S.C.S.

For the one-arm cable triceps extensions, begin by pulling out one of the cable pulleys by the knob with no attachment. Get into a staggered stance with your other arm supporting your bicep. Get a triceps stretch by bending from your elbow until your fist is right behind your head, then fully extending it, flexing hard to finish. Complete 10 sets of 12 reps on each arm.

