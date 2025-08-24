7 Kirkland Items at Costco Flying Off Shelves This Month

Kirkland Signature is the gift that keeps on giving to Costco shoppers. According to the warehouse’s patrons, many of the products are “better than name brand,” and a good percentage are secretly name brand, being manufactured by bigger companies. While there are a number of Kirkland products that always sell well, there are a few that are particularly popular this month, ranging from new and exciting bakery and deli items to favorites that are on sale. Here are 7 Kirkland items flying off shelves this month.

Kirkland Signature Chicken and Waffles

What’s In Your Cart shared about the new Kirkland Signature Chicken and Waffles, which is creating a frenzy on social media. “New chicken and waffles has finally landed at our @costco warehouse! Who has tried? I think it’s pretty tasty. The waffle is like a liege waffle and the chicken is slightly crispy and very tasty! The hot honey has a kick but not super hot. I would buy this again,” they wrote.

Kirkland Signature Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant

A Portland food blogger shared about a new bakery item that is also flying off shelves. “New! Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant 🥐🫐 Would you like to try some 😌 @costcodeals,” they asked. The unanimous response? Yes. “They are sooooo yummy ! 😋” a follower commented.

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Asian Wrap

Rotisserie Chicken Asian Wrap is back at Costco. “This tasty grab-and-go meal is made with KS rotisserie chicken, chow mein noodles, fresh broccoli slaw, and Asian dressing all wrapped in a spinach tortilla 😋 Just $6.99!” Costco Buys shared

Kirkland Signature Strawberry Rhubarb Pastries

Lots of influencers have been going crazy over Kirkland Signature Strawberry Rhubarb pastries. “All butter pastry with a strawberry rhubarb filling and crystallized sugar. These are both tart and sweet. They would probably be really good heated up with some vanilla ice cream!” Costco Guide shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars

People are stocking up on Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars while the temperatures are still high. “They are so fantastic I’ve had to stop buying them. I ate one a day for like 3 months straight and unsurprisingly gained weight. The Häagen-Dazs ones are typically more expensive and taste worse in my opinion,” a shopper commented this week on Reddit. “I went through a deep depression. Ate these for weeks. They prevented me from killing myself,” a Redditor writes. “Don’t do it. Highly addictive,” another says.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Burrito Bowls

Kirkland Signature Burrito Bowls have arrived at the Costco deli, and the early reaction has been a solid thumbs up. “Chicken Burrito Bowl at Costco! This features grilled seasoned chicken, cilantro lime rice, salsa, cheese, guacamole, and limes…it sounds and looks AMAZING! 🤩 It’s $4.99/lb! #costco #chipotlebowl #chickenbowl,” Costco Buys shared.

Kirkland Signature Cake Cookies

The Costco Twins are all about Kirkland Signature Cake Cookies, new in the bakery. “You guys!!! Cake cookies at Costco 🎉 You HAVE to make them into ice cream sandwiches! They are SO good,” they write.