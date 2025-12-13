These 7 Kirkland Signature items are marked down this month and worth stocking up on.

Costco always has the best prices on name-brand food, beverages, and other groceries. However, its in-warehouse line, Kirkland Signature, always offers the best value – especially when it goes on sale. While KS products rarely go on sale, when they do, you should stock up. What’s on sale in December? Here are the 7 best Kirkland items on sale this month.

Kirkland Signature Sugar Cookies

There are so many holiday cookie options in the Costco bakery, but only one is on sale this month. The Kirkland Signature Christmas Sugar Cookie with Sprinkles, 24-Count is just $6.99 after $2 off through 12/28/25.

Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate

If you want to get tinned cookies for holiday gifts, head to Costco and grab its in-warehouse offering. Get Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate, Assortment, 49.4 oz, a seasonal item, for $4 off until 12/14/25. There is a limit of five.

Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon

Now through 12/14/25, take advantage of Costco’s “focus item,” Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon, on sale for $10.99 per pound. There are also Kirkland Signature Cold Water Lobster Tails, a seasonal item, for $26.99 per pound.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

One of the latest Kirkland Signature product drops is on sale this month as part of the members’ only deals: The new protein-packed beef sticks. “Just hit the shelves at Costco, Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks (12-Pack). 100 calories, 0g total sugar, and 10g protein per serving,” Costco Aisles wrote. The bag is $12.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Laundry Detergent

Stock up on laundry detergent this month. Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, 146 loads, 194 fl oz is $3.60 off, just $17.89.

Kirkland Signature Daily Multi, 500 Tablets

Don’t forget to stock up on your vitamins. Kirkland Signature Daily Multi, 500 Tablets is $3 off, $16.99 online. “Kirkland Daily Multi Vitamins are a great supplement for daily use as an added boost to overall health and wellness. As a clinical dietician, I would happily recommend this vitamin to many of my patients. Disregard the purveyors of pseudoscience (like a recent reviewer) who claim there are toxic elements used in this Vitamin. The B12 used in this product is perfectly safe and although the amount is higher than the RDI (recommended daily intake), it is none the less perfectly safe. Whatever your body doesn’t absorb will be filtered out in the bathroom,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Quit 2 mg or 4 mg

If you New Year’s resolution is to quit smoking, Costco has the sale for you. Kirkland Signature Quit 2 mg or 4 mg, Ice Mint Gum, 300 Pieces, is $47.99 after $15 off. “Great product, better than any other nicotine gum. Perfect delivery service,” writes a happy shopper.