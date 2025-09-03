Everyone knows Kirkland Signature products are cheaper than name brands – but are they better? While it’s undeniable that Costco’s in-warehouse brand offers unparalleled value, there are some select products that shoppers prefer over the more expensive alternatives. From trash bags and cleaning products to freezer finds and snacks, here are 11 Kirkland items shoppers swear are better than the originals.

Kirkland Signature Almond Nut Bars Are Better Than Kind

Many shoppers swear that Kirkland Signature Almond Nut Bars are near-perfect dupes for Kind bars, but a lot less expensive. “My household likes these more than Kind! Simple and fairly low in sugar,” writes a Redditor. ‘I like them, they taste good and the price is great,” adds another shopper.

Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin Bites Are Just Like Little Bites

According to many shoppers, Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin Bites are a perfect dupe for Little Bites. “I spotted these NEW Mini Muffin Bites at Costco! Each pouch has 4 delicious chocolate chip muffins! Plus they’re made with no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial colors or flavors…yes please! 🙏🏼 Get 20 pouches for $8.79,” Costco Buys Shared.

Kirkland Signature Oxi Powder Is a Dupe for OxiClean

Kirkland Signature Oxi Powder is an essential for the laundry room in my household. I personally think it works better than the name-brand OxiClean “Their version of oxi-clean is what oxi-clean used to be. It is much, much better at removing stains than the current version of oxiclean,” one person says. “And roughly half the price,” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Unscented Kitchen Trash Bags Are Just As Strong As Hefty

Kirkland Signature Unscented Kitchen Trash Bags are another must-buy, working just as well as name brands like Hefty “These trash bags and the KS paper towels are top tier value,” one person said. “Their bags rock. I’ve ordered different bags in desperation a few times and wow they all suck,” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries Are Better Than Ore-Ida

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries have become a fast favorite of shoppers, with people claiming they are better than Ore-Ida. “We bought some and they’re pretty good. They remind me of the Lamb Weston hand cut freezer fries,” one shopper on Reddit confirmed. “Thicker cut and potato forward. I love them bought instead of the ore ida and won’t be going back as long as they sell them,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Egg Bites Are a Great Dupe for Starbucks

The Costco-branded egg bites are the perfect dupe for the Starbucks popular item. “The KS egg bites are fantastic when cooked in the air fryer! Yum!” one person says. “I finished one box in a week, so when I went back I got two boxes. Finished the first of those two boxes,” another added. “They really are good, especially in the air fryer!” According to another shopper, they might actually be the same bites you get at Starbucks. “The KS egg bites replaced the Starbucks ones. I’m pretty sure they just went to Starbucks supplier and bought them from there and white labeled it as KS. They taste the same,” one suggested.

The Kirkland Signature Popcorn Is Better Than All Other Brands

Lots of shoppers stand by Kirkland Signature Popcorn. “There’s a lot of stuff I buy at Costco for the savings but there’s several things I only buy at Costco because the Kirkland brand is just better. The popcorn is the best you can buy. It a bonus that you get 44 bags for the price of 10 at the grocery store. Also, the frozen lasagna, almond butter, marinara sauce, and French vodka are all just flat out better than other brand name stuff,” writes a Redditor.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Summit Roast K-Cup Pods Are Better Than Name Brands

K-Cups brand Kirkland Signature K-Cups are just as good as any name brands. “Better, smoother flavor than Pike Place Roast from Starbucks, and obviously way more pods for less money. Heckuva deal!” writes a reviewer. “I decided to give this a try instead of my usual Caribou or Paul Newman and I was pleasantly surprised. Coffee has a very nice taste and is smooth. Will be buying more,” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches Are Another Starbucks Dupe

Fans of Starbucks breakfast sandwiches rally around Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches. Reddit posts are dedicated to Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches, applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese served on a spiral buttered croissant. “The bacon is surprisingly amazing and so is the bun,” one person commented. “They are knock off of the Starbucks one,” says another. “I just got these the other day and they are 100% 10/10 in the air fryer,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

​​ Kirkland Signature Krinkle Cut Kettle Chips, Himalayan Salt Are Kettle Chips

​​ Kirkland Signature Krinkle Cut Kettle Chips, Himalayan Salt, 32 oz, are just as good as name-brand Kettle Chips, because Kettle actually makes them! Why pay full retail price when you can save at Costco and get the same exact product?

Kirkland Signature Applesauce Pouches Are the Same As GoGo Squeezes

Don’t spend more money on GoGo Squeeze applesauce pouches when Kirkland Signature Applesauce is sitting right there. Some shoppers like them better because they are cheaper and have less sugar and calories.