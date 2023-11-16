Kit Kat Is Releasing an Exciting New Pastry-Inspired Chocolate Bar

A donut break is always a good idea, but what if you could enjoy all the sweet, sticky flavors of a donut by breaking into a Kit Kat bar? As of today, that will be totally possible, thanks to a new flavor of the popular chocolate-coated wafer candy.

That's right, a brand new flavor is hitting the Kit Kat candy collection: the Kit Kat Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar. The chocolate is designed to replicate the experience of biting into a fresh donut, with donut-flavored crème layered on top of the bar's standard milk chocolate. The candy pairs well with warm coffee, a cold glass of milk, or on its own, of course.

"We know fans love our bakery-inspired flavors like Kit Kat Birthday Cake–and we thought, 'who doesn't love a classic chocolate frosted donut?!'" said Alex Kuzior, Associate Kit Kat Brand Manager, in a press release. "The Kit Kat Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar is a sweet addition to our permanent flavor portfolio and every bite delivers upon a delightful experience, reminiscent of a freshly baked donut from your favorite hometown bakery."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Produced in the U.S. since 1970, the Kit Kat is one of Hershey's classic chocolate bars. In recent years, new flavors such as Birthday Cake, Churro, White Crème, and Key Lime Pie have been added to the brand's portfolio and distributed widely, as the internet ogles over the unique Kit Kat flavors typically only available overseas.

The Kit Kat Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar will be available in candy aisles nationwide in standard and king sizes.

And Kit Kat isn't the only classic candy seeing a glow-up. Reese's is adding a Caramel Big Cup to its offerings as of Friday, November 17. The new candy will add a gooey layer of caramel to the beloved peanut butter cup in a Big Cup format for the first time ever, thanks to popular demand.

"Next to peanut butter, caramel is the most requested combination with chocolate—and while Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are already perfect, ask, and you shall receive," said Emily Stover, Reese's senior associate brand manager. "As the experts in chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness, we know what our fans want, and we're delivering on that with the Reese's Caramel Big Cup."

Reese's Caramel Big Cup will be available in standard and king-size packages.

The end of the year is about to get so much sweeter.