7 Best Lateral Exercises To Build Muscle & Strength

If you want to boost muscle growth, sprucing up your workout routine to ensure it's well-rounded is essential. Adding lateral exercises into the mix can enhance your strength and agility while engaging muscles you may typically overlook. Lateral movements also strengthen the muscles surrounding your joints, which decreases your risk of injury. That's why we spoke with a trainer and learned the absolute best lateral exercises to build muscle and strength.

"Traditional strength training exercises work the muscles in a sagittal movement (front-to-back)," explains Ronny Garcia, CPT, with Blink Fitness. "Without lateral movements, certain muscle groups may become underdeveloped, [leading] to muscle imbalances. (This, ultimately, can affect posture and movement quality.)"

Now, let's dive into the best lateral exercises to build muscle and strength.

Lateral Lunges

"[This exercise] targets the glutes, hamstrings, adductors (inner thighs), and abductors (outer thighs)," Garcia points out. "[It focuses on lateral hip stability and the inner/outer thigh muscles, which are often neglected in standard lunges."

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Step out to the side with your left leg, keeping your right leg straight. Bend your left knee, lowering into a lateral lunge. Press through your left foot to return to standing. Repeat on the right side. Complete 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps on each side.

Lateral Band Walks

"[The lateral band walk] targets the gluteus medius, gluteus minimus, and hip abductors. This exercise strengthens the gluteus medius and stabilizers, often missed in forward or vertical movements," says Garcia.

Position a resistance band on your thighs, just above your knees. Lower into a half squat position with your feet planted shoulder-distance apart. Step out to the side with your left leg, keeping tension on the band. Bring your right foot to meet your left, maintaining tension on the band. Take 10 to 12 steps leading with your left leg. Repeat on the opposite side. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 steps in each direction.

Side Plank with Leg Raise

"[The side plank with leg raise] targets the obliques, gluteus medius, gluteus maximus, and hip abductors," explains Garcia. "This exercise targets the obliques and lateral stabilizers of the core, as well as hip abductors, which are missed in basic planks."

Start in a side plank with your forearm on the ground and your elbow under your shoulder. Stack your feet and lift your hips. Lift your top leg. Lower your leg. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 leg raises on each side.

Cossack Squats

"[The Cossack squat] targets the quads, glutes, hamstrings, adductors, and abductors," Garcia notes. "This exercise emphasizes lateral movement, working on hip mobility and flexibility."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Assume a wide stance. Sift your body weight to your right leg and lower into a deep squat. Keep your left leg straight. Press through your right foot to rise back up to the start position. Repeat on the opposite side. Complete 3 sets of 6-10 reps on each side.

Lateral Box Jumps

"[The lateral box jump] targets the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves," says Garcia. "While similar to a vertical box jump, a lateral box jump requires more coordination."

Stand next to a plyometric box. Use your arms to gain momentum as you jump sideways onto the box. Land softly on both feet. Stand up tall, then step down. Repeat on the other side. Complete 3-4 sets of 6-8 jumps on each side.

Skater Jumps

"[The box jump] targets the glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, calves, and core," Garcia tells us. "This exercise focuses on balance and coordination."

Stand on your right foot with your knee bent just a bit. Jump to the left, landing on your left foot as your right leg swings behind you. Jump to the right, continuing the exercise in a soft, controlled manner. Perform 3 sets of 20-30 seconds of movement.

Side-Lying Leg Raises

"[Side-lying leg raises] target the hip abductors, gluteus medius, and gluteus maximus," Garcia says. "This exercise directly isolates the gluteus medius and hip abductors, which are often underworked in traditional squats or deadlifts."

Start by lying on one side of your body with your legs extended and stacked. Raise your top leg toward the sky, making sure it stays straight. Lower your leg. Perform 3 sets of 15-20 reps per side.