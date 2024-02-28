The 15 Best Restaurant Deals You Can Score on Leap Day

Leap Day is already a notable date simply because it only rolls around once every four years. But Leap Day 2024 will be particularly exciting as restaurant chains across the country roll out exciting deals to help celebrate the occasion.

Major fast-food chains and sit-down eateries alike have already announced a myriad of special offers that customers can cash in on come tomorrow, Feb. 29. The deals range from tantalizing freebies to menu item discounts to opportunities to score extra rewards points for chain restaurant loyalty programs.

Read on for details on the 15 best restaurant deals you won't want to miss this Leap Day—and how you can take advantage of them!

Chipotle

Adding guacamole to your Chipotle order will usually cost you extra, but the chain will offer the add-on free of charge on Leap Day. The deal is only available to customers who order a full-priced entrée through the Chipotle app or website on Feb. 29. Those who apply the code EXTRA24 at checkout can receive either a small side of guac or top their meal with guac for free.

Krispy Kreme

If your birthday happens to fall on Leap Day, you can score a dozen of Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed doughnuts free of charge on Feb, 29, no purchase required. Customers will need to show proof of their birthday and redeem the offer in stores or at the drive-thru.

The dessert chain also has another deal lined up for customers who won't be celebrating their birthdays on Feb. 29. Those who purchase any full-price dozen can also score an additional dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2.29 in a nod to Leap Day's "2/29" date. The deal will be available in stores, online, and at the drive-thru.

Smoothie King

Because Leap Day falls on the 29th day of February, Smoothie King customers can score 29% off their smoothies this Thursday. The offer will only be available to customers who spend $15 or more through the Smoothie King app. Additionally, the discount will only be valid for smoothies that are 20 ounces or larger.

Burger King

Members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program can earn four times the Crowns, or rewards points, when they make a purchase through the app or website on Feb. 29. Customers who rack up enough Crowns can use them to score freebies at Burger King, including burgers, fries, and beverages.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Rewards members can score the fan-favorite Crunchwrap Supreme for just $2.29 on Leap Day. The menu item currently costs $5.49 at a Taco Bell in my area (though prices could vary at other locations), so customers who take advantage of the deal can potentially save a few dollars. This offer will only be available through the Taco Bell app and is limited to one per user.

Dunkin'

Dunkin's customers can snag a medium Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee for just $2 when they order through the chain's app on Feb. 29. Rewards members can also earn four times the points on all app orders on Leap Day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy's

Wendy's made an exciting new addition to its breakfast lineup when it launched its new Cinnabon Pull-Apart on Feb. 26. This Thursday, Wendy's customers can sample the new offering completely free of charge, no purchase required. The offer will be available during breakfast hours on Feb. 29 while supplies last. Drive-thru customers can snag one free Cinnabon Pull-Apart per vehicle, while dine-in customers can score one per transaction.

Salad and Go

Salad and Go—a drive-thru chain with locations in Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Texas—will be able to add free avocado to any breakfast burrito, breakfast bowl, custom salad, or made-to-order wrap on Leap Day.

Customers who order online should apply the code "LEAPDAY" at checkout, while those who order at the drive-thru should mention the promotion to cash in on the offer. The deal will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza—a regional pizza chain with locations in the West and South—will offer a $7 discount on large and extra-large pizzas for Leap Day. Customers looking to take advantage of the offer will have to mention the offer in person or apply the code LEAP7 when ordering through the app or website. The deal will only be available at participating locations, so make sure to check with your local Round Table Pizza to confirm whether they're offering the discount.

BJ's Restaurants and Brewhouse

BJ's Restaurants and Brewhouse customers can score the chain's signature dessert—the Pizookie—for just $2.29 on Feb. 29. The offer is only available to dine-in guests who spend $10 or more. Customers can apply the discount to any Pizookie flavor, from the Chocolate Chunk Pizookie to the Strawberry Shortcake Pizookie.

Hungry Howie's

Hungry Howie's—a pizza chain with more than 530 locations across 21 states—is offering a special BOGO deal in honor of Leap Day. Customers who buy one large pizza can get a second one for just 29 cents. The offer is valid for carry-out customers from Feb. 26 through Feb. 29.

Yogurtland

The frozen yogurt chain Yogurtland will gift triple the points to members of its Real Rewards program who stop by on Feb. 29. The offer will be available for in-store and online customers.

BurgerFi

Like Krispy Kreme, BurgerFi also has a special deal lined up for customers celebrating their birthdays on Feb. 29. Customers who were born on Leap Day can score a 20% discount on their meal when they dine in. Guests will need to mention the offer at the register when they place their orders.

Long John Silver's

Customers who spend $5 or more at Long John Silvers on Feb. 29 can a free piece of fish or chicken at participating locations. The offer will only be available to online customers who apply the code "LEAPDAY" at checkout.

Wings and Rings

Wings and Rings—a sports-themed restaurant chain with a few dozen locations throughout the United States—will give out five bonus wings to customers who order 10 wings on Feb. 29. The offer, which is limited to two per customer, will be available to dine-in and takeout guests at participating locations.