7 Best New Limited Edition Fall Snacks Just Hit Shelves

Pumpkin spice, maple, and even stuffing flavors make these fall snacks must-tries.
Published on September 29, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Fall is officially here, and grocery stores are filling up with many excellent seasonal products to satiate your taste buds. From pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon to maple, brown butter safe, and even stuffing, the flavors are big this year, even with snacks. Are you craving sweet or savory? There is something for everyone. Here are 7 limited-edition fall snacks that just hit shelves, ready to try.

Sprouts Herb Stuffing Kettle Potato Chips Made With Avocado Oil

Sprouts Market

Sprouts has many seasonal items this year, including Herb Stuffing Kettle Potato Chips Made With Avocado Oil. Potato chips that taste like Thanksgiving stuffing made with all the good ingredients? Yes, please. I can confirm that these Sprouts Herb Stuffing Kettle Potato Chips Made With Avocado Oil are delicious, perfectly crunchy, and full of so much flavor. There are also Avocado Oil Maple Kettle Chips.

Clio Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt Bars

Sprouts Market

I am obsessed with Clio Green Yogurt Bars, a great little snack with 8 grams of protein a pop. Sprouts is selling Clio Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt Bars in the refrigerator section, and they are delicious, sweet, and a nice little in-between-meal treat that won’t make you feel guilty.

Benton’s Maple Leaf Creme Cookies at Aldi

Aldi

Over at Aldi, Benton’s Maple Leaf Creme Cookies, 11.4 oz, are getting tossed in carts left and right. The cookies are made with fresh maple syrup, with each sandwich cookie featuring two leaf-shaped cookies and a smooth maple filling.

10 Superfood Snacks That Help You Stay Full All Day

Albertson’s Signature SELECT Brown Butter Sage Popcorn

Safeway

If you are a fan of popcorn, Albertson’s new flavor will drive you wild. Signature SELECT Brown Butter Sage Popcorn is popcorn seasoned with brown butter and fresh sage combine to create a perfectly-puffed “pop” of fall flavor.

Garden Veggie Snacks Ghosts & Bats

Amazon

If your kids like Garden Veggie Snacks, this season they are adding a frightfully fun, salty twist. The limited-edition lineup features festive shapes, seasonal flavors, and better-for-you snack packs. I can’t get over how adorable the Ghosts & Bats (12ct) – available at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and CVS, are.

Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Pie Spice Donut Holes

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s pumpkin pie spice donut holes are flying off shelves this fall. “The pumpkin pie spiced donut holes are here! They are also gluten free! I can’t wait to try!” wrote Trader Joe’s So Obsessed. “They are incredible!!!! Paired with the new spiced apple cider 🍎☕️,” commented a shopper. “OMGGGGGG I WAS JUST DAY DREAMING OF THESE AND WANTING THEM!!! I hope mine has them tomorrow!!!!”

Chobani Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt

Chobani

I recently tried Chobani Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt, real pumpkin blended with seasonal spices of nutmeg and cinnamon, and Pumpkin Harvest Crisp Flip, which contains oatmeal pastry pieces, creamy frosting chunks, and cinnamon frosted cookies, tumble together in Chobani Pumpkin Greek Yogurt. Both are delicious and a great sweet treet for in-between meal times.

