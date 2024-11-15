10 Unhealthiest Pizza Slices With More Fat Than an Entire Pack of Bacon

While I'm thankful the low-fat diet craze is mostly behind us, getting too much fat in your diet is not a good thing. Fat is more calorie-dense than carbs and protein, which makes it easy to overeat—and eating too much over a long period of time may increase your risk of heart disease and certain types of cancers. Bacon is often at the top of the list for high fat foods, so you may be surprised to learn that you could eat an entire pack of bacon for less fat than you'd get in one slice of your favorite restaurant pizza. For reference, Applegate Naturals No Sugar Bacon has 20 grams of fat in an entire package.

Fat benefits your body by helping you feel full and satisfied, increasing the absorption of many vitamins and minerals, and supporting hormone production. It's important to include fat in your meals and snacks—especially when it comes from nutrient-rich sources like walnuts, seeds, fatty fish, and olive oil, which provide heart-healthy fats and essential nutrients.

However, not all sources of fat are created equal. These unhealthiest pizza slices are loaded with fatty toppings like processed meats and excessive cheese, which are high in saturated fat and low in nutrients. This combination also boosts sodium content, which is linked to a higher risk of heart disease.

While you don't need to give up pizza altogether, it's wise to skip these high-fat slices next time and opt for a healthier alternative, like any of these Healthy Orders at 7 Major Fast-Food Pizza Chains.

Domino's Cali Chicken Bacon Ranch

Nutrition (Per slice, 14-inch pizza) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 890 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 16 g

While I love a good chicken bacon ranch pizza as much as the next person, one slice of the Domino's Cali Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza has an excessive amount of fat and calories. While chicken on pizza is often a lower fat option, the addition of bacon and ranch sauce brings the total fat in this pizza up to 23 grams.

The Best Domino's Order for Weight Loss

Pizza Hut's Pepperoni Lovers Large Original Pan Pizza

Nutrition (Per slice, 14-inch pizza) :

Calories : 430

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 820 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 18 g

All that extra pepperoni adds plenty of extra fat on Pizza Hut's Pepperoni Lover's Original Pan Pizza. Just one slice of a large pizza has 23 grams of fat. But if you love Pizza Hut's pepperoni pizza, there's no reason to deprive yourself. You can save 5 grams of fat and 70 calories per slice when you choose the Pepperoni Original Pan pizza, which is essentially the same with just a few fewer slices of pepperoni.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I Tried & Ranked the Wings at Pizza Hut, Domino's, & Papa Johns to Find the Best in 2024

Papa John's Pepperoni, Sausage, and Six Cheese Large Thin Crust

Nutrition (Per slice, 14-inch pizza) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 13 g

This pepperoni, sausage, and six cheese thin crust pizza is lower in calories and carbs thanks to the thin crust, but still heavy on the fat. Each slice of a large pizza has 22 grams of fat, which is no surprise since pepperoni, sausage, and cheese are all high-fat foods.

Little Caesars 3 Meat Treat Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza

Nutrition (Per slice, 14-inch pizza) :

Calories : 435

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 905 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 20 g

This deep dish pizza from Little Caesars has 22 gram of fat and also 40% of the recommended daily limit for sodium in just one slice. With toppings like Italian sausage, pepperoni, and bacon, you'll also get 45% of the recommended daily limit of saturated fat. Choosing the regular large pizza instead of the deep dish Detroit-style will save 3.5 grams of fat and 78 calories per slice.

I Tried 7 Frozen Pepperoni Pizzas & the Best Was Restaurant-Quality

Pizza Hut's Meat Lovers Large Original Pan Pizza

Nutrition (Per slice, 14-inch pizza) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 25 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 18 g

With toppings like ham, bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, seasoned pork, and beef, it's no surprise the Meat Lover's pizza at Pizza Hut packs on the fat. With all that processed meat, it's also high in sodium and saturated fat. Each slice has 39% of your daily value (DV) of sodium, 45% DV of saturated fat, and 450 calories.

Hungry Howies Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per slice, 16-inch pizza) :

Calories : 480

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 850 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 25 g

The Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza from Hungry Howies is a mashup between pizza and a cheeseburger, which sounds amazing, but doesn't make for a very healthy slice. Each slice of pizza has over 50% DV for saturated fat and adds 480 calories to your meal. While the bacon and burger add plenty of fat on their own, cheddar cheese is naturally higher in fat (including saturated fat) than mozzarella, which is most often made from part-skim milk.

Sbarro's NY Meat Primo Pizza Slice

Nutrition (Per slice, 17-inch pizza) :

Calories : 640

Fat : 32 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,070 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 33 g

The pizza with the highest fat—and calorie—content per slice is Sbarro's NY Meat Primo Pizza. Each slice delivers 640 calories and an impressive 32 grams of fat, including 65% DV saturated fat. Topped with meatballs, pepperoni, ham, and sausage, it's no surprise this slice also packs in 47% DV sodium, making it challenging to stay within the recommended 2,300 milligrams of sodium for the day.

Domino's Ultimate Pepperoni

Nutrition (Per slice, 16-inch pizza) :

Calories : 480

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,110 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 20 g

Featuring two layers of pepperoni with two types of cheese, the Domino's Ultimate Pepperoni pizza packs 23 grams of fat per slice and ranks as one of the highest in sodium. Just one slice has 48% of the recommended daily limit for sodium. You can save 7.5 grams of fat if you choose a regular hand-tossed pizza with a normal portion of pepperoni instead.

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Red Meat Every Day

Papa Murphy's Take N' Bake Cowboy Pizza

Nutrition (Per slice, 14-inch pizza) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,110 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 14 g

Sure, it's got mushrooms and olives, making it feel like a healthier slice of pizza, but the Cowboy Pizza at Papa Murphy's is loaded with fat, saturated fat, and sodium. Each slice contains 21 grams of fat and 1,110 milligrams of sodium, thanks to its generous layers of cheese, sausage, and pepperoni.

Jet's BLT Large NY Style Slice

Nutrition (Per large slice) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 750 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 22 g

A pizza topped with fresh tomatoes and lettuce? Hard to believe it has more fat than a pack of bacon… but it does, bacon included. The BLT NY Style Pizza at Jet's may come with fresh shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes, but it's also slathered in mayonnaise and mozzarella and covered in crumbled bacon. Each slice has a hefty 26 grams of fat, with almost 50% of your daily recommended saturated fat limit.