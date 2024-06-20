For those looking to indulge in a hearty meal without compromising their weight-loss goals, navigating the menu at LongHorn Steakhouse can be a rewarding challenge. The next time you head to this popular chain, we have you covered with an ideal LongHorn Steakhouse order for weight loss that won't derail your progress.

With a focus on quality cuts of beef and various tempting sides, finding the best LongHorn Steakhouse menu options to support your health objectives can seem daunting. However, with a strategic approach, you can enjoy a satisfying meal while staying on track.

In this article, we'll explore the best LongHorn Steakhouse order for weight loss, along with healthier ordering tips.

The best LongHorn Steakhouse order for weight loss is the chain's salmon, rice, and broccoli dish with an unsweetened iced tea.

Nutrition (Per 7-oz. salmon with rice and broccoli side) :

Calories : 620

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,555 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 40 g

The LongHorn salmon with rice, broccoli, and an unsweetened iced tea is a smart pick for anyone who's looking to shed some pounds. First off, salmon is a powerhouse of protein, which helps you feel full and satisfied. This feeling of fullness can help prevent overeating later on. Plus, salmon is packed with healthy omega-3 fats, which are not only good for your heart but also for weight loss.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Then, you have broccoli, which is high in fiber. Fiber is like your body's natural scrub brush, helping to keep your digestive system happy and keeping you feeling fuller for longer. It's also low in calories, so you can fill up without worrying about your waistline.

Lastly, the unsweetened iced tea is a refreshing beverage choice that won't sabotage your weight-loss efforts. It's hydrating and calorie-free, unlike sugary drinks that can add empty calories to your meal. Overall, this meal is a balanced combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fats, making it a satisfying and nutritious option for anyone looking to lose weight.

Tips for healthier ordering at LongHorn Steakhouse:

1. Avoid fried foods.

Fried foods are often high in unhealthy fats and calories. Instead, choose grilled, baked, or steamed options. For example, opt for a grilled chicken breast instead of fried chicken tenders or choose a baked potato instead of fries.

2. Load up on veggies.

Vegetables are rich in essential nutrients and fiber, which can help you feel full and satisfied. Choose a variety of colorful vegetables to ensure you're getting a range of vitamins and minerals. Consider ordering a side salad or steamed vegetables as a nutritious side dish.

3. Skip the butter.

Butter is high in saturated fat and calories. Instead of adding butter to your vegetables or bread, try flavoring them with herbs, spices, or a squeeze of lemon for added flavor without the extra fat.

4. Drink wisely.

Opt for low-calorie or calorie-free beverages like water, unsweetened tea, or black coffee. Avoid sugary drinks like soda or sweetened iced tea, as they can add unnecessary calories and contribute to weight gain.

5. Watch the portions.

Restaurant portions are often larger than what you need. Consider sharing a meal with a dining partner or asking for a half portion. If you're ordering a large meal, try to save half for later or ask for a to-go box at the beginning of the meal to avoid overeating.