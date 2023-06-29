The 14 Best & Worst Menu Items at LongHorn Steakhouse, Say Dietitians
LongHorn Steakhouse is one of the best-known (and fastest-growing) steakhouse chains in America. According to Statista, in 2022 there were a whopping 546 across the country—an increase from 386 just 10 years prior. And the most recent data from LongHorn's parent company, Darden Restaurants, reported that their same-store sales increased nearly twice as much as the other restaurants in the Darden portfolio, including Olive Garden, in early 2023.
As this Orlando, Florida-headquartered steakhouse chain continues to surge in popularity, it's crucial to learn how to navigate its menu with a health-conscious lens. From juicy steaks to salads to desserts, the restaurant menu is stacked with both healthy (and unhealthy) options—and you should know the difference.
To help you make the most informed order when visiting this restaurant, we asked dietitians for a breakdown of the best and worst menu items available at LongHorn Steakhouse. Read on to discover the healthy menu options that strike a balance between taste and nutrition—as well as what to avoid—to ensure a mindful dining experience at LongHorn Steakhouse. And for more, don't miss 10 Things You Never Knew About LongHorn Steakhouse.
Legendary Steaks & Combos
BEST: Flo's Filet, 6-ounce
"It's one of the lowest calorie steaks you choose on the menu," says Roxana Ehsani, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, registered dietitian nutritionist in Miami, Florida. "It's not too high in sodium either, hitting about 14% of your daily requirements, which is relatively low for a restaurant-based meal (as most are sky-high). It's also high in protein (40 grams), so it will provide you with feelings of satiety and fullness without overdoing it."
WORST: Fire-Grilled T-Bone
"Steak and meat lovers may really want to order this T-bone steak, but it's one of the highest calorie options amongst the other steaks. It's also super high in sodium, hitting almost your daily limit of 2,300 milligrams, and packs 123 grams of protein," says Ehsani. "Eating lots of protein won't equal bigger or stronger muscles; you actually might end up with weight gain if over-consuming protein in one sitting. It's best to space it out throughout your day."
Appetizers
BEST: Seasoned Steakhouse Wings
"Amongst appetizers, these Seasoned Steakhouse Wings are your lowest calorie pick," says Ehsani. "A lot of the other appetizers are in the 700-calorie range or higher. If you have some protein as an appetizer it can help prevent overeating later in the meal time as it can help fill you up. It's still a bit high in fat overall and protein, so split this with a friend or two."
WORST: Texan Tonion
"Although you might be splitting these onion rings with someone and not eating the whole basket, they are still a high-calorie choice. Not only are they high in total calories but also in fat, sodium, and total carbs," says Ehsani. "They are packing about half of your day's worth of calories, well above your daily limit for fat (less 65 grams of fat per 2,000-calorie diet), and about 50-60% of your daily intake for carbs (225-325 grams of carbs on a 2,000-calorie diet). They also are likely deep fried so not a healthy cooking method."
Chicken, Seafood, & More
BEST: LongHorn Salmon
"You can't go wrong with salmon, it's providing you with a lean source of high-quality protein," says Ehsani. "Salmon is rich in omega-3 fats which help to reduce inflammation in the body while also supporting both brain and heart health. This LongHorn Salmon entrée isn't too high in sodium compared to other dishes, hitting about 13% of your daily recommendations."
WORST: Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
"Rib-lovers will be sad to hear, the Baby Back Ribs are likely the worst option to choose. The calorie breakdown doesn't even include calories for the BBQ sauce, which most people are likely opting for," says Ehsani. "Adding the sauce adds another 110 calories, 470 milligrams of sodium, and 26 grams of carbs. It's best to opt for half the rack over the full rack and pair it with some veggies."
Lunch
BEST: 7-Pepper Sirloin Lunch Salad
"If you love steak but also want some veggies to go along with it, this salad is a great option. It combines a lean cut of protein, sirloin steak (which is a great source of heme iron), and pairs it with lettuce and tomatoes," says Ehsani. "Pairing an iron-rich steak with a source of vitamin C, which in this salad is coming from the tomatoes, actually helps you better absorb the iron found in the steak."
WORST: Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
"Although you might think choosing a chicken sandwich is a healthy lunch option, this one is breaded in refined flour and breadcrumbs (likely), then deep-fried, making it really high in fat and sodium. If you see the words 'crispy' in a menu title, it typically indicates this dish is deep-fried," says Ehsani. "Plus, it's stuffed between a bun that also likely is made from refined flour, and doesn't contain much dietary fiber or nutrition. Finally, this sandwich is also very high in sodium, almost hitting your daily allotment of 2,300 milligrams."
Entreé Salads
BEST: Farm Fresh Field Greens with Salmon
"This entrée salad has a good balance of total calories, it's not too high in overall calories that will make you go over a meal allowance and it's not too low in overall calories that it will leave you hungry soon after eating it," says Ehsani. "It's topped with salmon, high in anti-inflammatory omega-3s, and a good source of lean protein. It's also not too high in sugar, as some of the other salads are."
WORST: LongHorn Caesar Salad with Chicken
"Salads often wear health halos meaning they appear to be healthier than they are, and sometimes for no good reason. This LongHorn Caesar salad is a perfect example because it has almost your entire daily need for sodium putting you at greater risk of hypertension," says Rhyan Geiger, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Phoenix Vegan Dietitian. The general recommendation for sodium is 2,300 milligrams, this salad alone has 1,760 milligrams making it likely that you'll surpass the recommended amount.
Sides
BEST: Plain Sweet Potato
"Choosing a plain sweet potato as your side option is a great way to increase your daily intake of fiber and antioxidants," says Geiger. "Most Americans don't meet their daily amount of fiber (25 grams for women and 38 grams for men). This sweet potato is plain and doesn't have any dairy making it a great pick for plant-based eaters whose families choose the restaurant."
WORST: Loaded Idaho Baked Potato
"The Idaho Baked Potato may tempt your taste buds, but beware of its hidden secret; 12 grams of fat lurking within its crispy skin," says Geiger. "The American Heart Association recommends keeping fat intake between 5-6% of total calories. For a 2,000-calorie diet, this takes up almost all your daily allowance. If that's not enough, brace yourself for double the daily recommendation for sodium. Excessive consumption of saturated fats and sodium unfurls the red carpet for heart disease."
Desserts
BEST: Strawberries & Cream Shortcake
"This Strawberries & Cream Shortcake dessert is the lowest calorie dessert option on the menu, but overall it's still quite high in calories, fat, and sugar, so split with a friend or two," says Ehsani. "It is topped with fresh strawberries so you are getting some health benefits from eating the strawberries, like antioxidants and vitamin C."
WORST: Molten Lava Cake
"Desserts are a delicious addition to a special dining experience. Like sodium, added sugar likes to hide especially in desserts. It's advised that men should have no more than 36 grams of added sugar per day and women no more than 25 grams of sugar per day," says Geiger. "The soft interactive dessert has over three times the daily limit and comes in at 111 grams of sugar making it a less-than-ideal choice when it comes to a sweet treat."