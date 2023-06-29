The 14 Best & Worst Menu Items at LongHorn Steakhouse, Say Dietitians

LongHorn Steakhouse is one of the best-known (and fastest-growing) steakhouse chains in America. According to Statista, in 2022 there were a whopping 546 across the country—an increase from 386 just 10 years prior. And the most recent data from LongHorn's parent company, Darden Restaurants, reported that their same-store sales increased nearly twice as much as the other restaurants in the Darden portfolio, including Olive Garden, in early 2023.

As this Orlando, Florida-headquartered steakhouse chain continues to surge in popularity, it's crucial to learn how to navigate its menu with a health-conscious lens. From juicy steaks to salads to desserts, the restaurant menu is stacked with both healthy (and unhealthy) options—and you should know the difference.

To help you make the most informed order when visiting this restaurant, we asked dietitians for a breakdown of the best and worst menu items available at LongHorn Steakhouse. Read on to discover the healthy menu options that strike a balance between taste and nutrition—as well as what to avoid—to ensure a mindful dining experience at LongHorn Steakhouse. And for more, don't miss 10 Things You Never Knew About LongHorn Steakhouse.

Legendary Steaks & Combos

1 BEST: Flo's Filet, 6-ounce

Nutrition : 330 calories, 15 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 37 g protein

"It's one of the lowest calorie steaks you choose on the menu," says Roxana Ehsani, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, registered dietitian nutritionist in Miami, Florida. "It's not too high in sodium either, hitting about 14% of your daily requirements, which is relatively low for a restaurant-based meal (as most are sky-high). It's also high in protein (40 grams), so it will provide you with feelings of satiety and fullness without overdoing it."

2 WORST: Fire-Grilled T-Bone

Nutrition : 1130 calories, 62 g fat (24 g saturated fat), 2030 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 123 g protein

"Steak and meat lovers may really want to order this T-bone steak, but it's one of the highest calorie options amongst the other steaks. It's also super high in sodium, hitting almost your daily limit of 2,300 milligrams, and packs 123 grams of protein," says Ehsani. "Eating lots of protein won't equal bigger or stronger muscles; you actually might end up with weight gain if over-consuming protein in one sitting. It's best to space it out throughout your day."

RELATED: 14 Best High-Protein Meats, According to Dietitians

Appetizers

3 BEST: Seasoned Steakhouse Wings

Nutrition : 460 calories, 28g fat (7 g saturated fat), 1,030 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 53 g protein

"Amongst appetizers, these Seasoned Steakhouse Wings are your lowest calorie pick," says Ehsani. "A lot of the other appetizers are in the 700-calorie range or higher. If you have some protein as an appetizer it can help prevent overeating later in the meal time as it can help fill you up. It's still a bit high in fat overall and protein, so split this with a friend or two."

RELATED: 9 Unhealthiest Fast-Food Chicken Wings To Stay Away From Right Now

4 WORST: Texan Tonion

Nutrition : 1,180 calories, 69 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 2,720 mg sodium, 126 g carbs (9 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 15 g protein

"Although you might be splitting these onion rings with someone and not eating the whole basket, they are still a high-calorie choice. Not only are they high in total calories but also in fat, sodium, and total carbs," says Ehsani. "They are packing about half of your day's worth of calories, well above your daily limit for fat (less 65 grams of fat per 2,000-calorie diet), and about 50-60% of your daily intake for carbs (225-325 grams of carbs on a 2,000-calorie diet). They also are likely deep fried so not a healthy cooking method."

Chicken, Seafood, & More

5 BEST: LongHorn Salmon

Nutrition : 300 calories, 16 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 310 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 33 g protein

"You can't go wrong with salmon, it's providing you with a lean source of high-quality protein," says Ehsani. "Salmon is rich in omega-3 fats which help to reduce inflammation in the body while also supporting both brain and heart health. This LongHorn Salmon entrée isn't too high in sodium compared to other dishes, hitting about 13% of your daily recommendations."

6 WORST: Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

Nutrition : 1,270 calories, 87 g fat (33 g saturated fat), 1,150 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (2 g fiber, 24 g sugar), 96 g protein

"Rib-lovers will be sad to hear, the Baby Back Ribs are likely the worst option to choose. The calorie breakdown doesn't even include calories for the BBQ sauce, which most people are likely opting for," says Ehsani. "Adding the sauce adds another 110 calories, 470 milligrams of sodium, and 26 grams of carbs. It's best to opt for half the rack over the full rack and pair it with some veggies."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lunch

7 BEST: 7-Pepper Sirloin Lunch Salad

Nutrition : 250 calories, 13 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 560 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 23 g protein

"If you love steak but also want some veggies to go along with it, this salad is a great option. It combines a lean cut of protein, sirloin steak (which is a great source of heme iron), and pairs it with lettuce and tomatoes," says Ehsani. "Pairing an iron-rich steak with a source of vitamin C, which in this salad is coming from the tomatoes, actually helps you better absorb the iron found in the steak."

8 WORST: Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

Per sandwich : 920 calories, 55 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 2,190 mg sodium, 66 g carbs (5 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 43 g protein

"Although you might think choosing a chicken sandwich is a healthy lunch option, this one is breaded in refined flour and breadcrumbs (likely), then deep-fried, making it really high in fat and sodium. If you see the words 'crispy' in a menu title, it typically indicates this dish is deep-fried," says Ehsani. "Plus, it's stuffed between a bun that also likely is made from refined flour, and doesn't contain much dietary fiber or nutrition. Finally, this sandwich is also very high in sodium, almost hitting your daily allotment of 2,300 milligrams."

RELATED: 14 Best Fast-Food Chicken Sandwiches In America

Entreé Salads

9 BEST: Farm Fresh Field Greens with Salmon

Nutrition : 530 calories, 29 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 710 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (5 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 43 g protein

"This entrée salad has a good balance of total calories, it's not too high in overall calories that will make you go over a meal allowance and it's not too low in overall calories that it will leave you hungry soon after eating it," says Ehsani. "It's topped with salmon, high in anti-inflammatory omega-3s, and a good source of lean protein. It's also not too high in sugar, as some of the other salads are."

10 WORST: LongHorn Caesar Salad with Chicken

Nutrition : 670 calories, 43 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 1,760 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 46 g protein

"Salads often wear health halos meaning they appear to be healthier than they are, and sometimes for no good reason. This LongHorn Caesar salad is a perfect example because it has almost your entire daily need for sodium putting you at greater risk of hypertension," says Rhyan Geiger, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Phoenix Vegan Dietitian. The general recommendation for sodium is 2,300 milligrams, this salad alone has 1,760 milligrams making it likely that you'll surpass the recommended amount.

Sides

11 BEST: Plain Sweet Potato

Nutrition : 240 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 55 g carbs (9 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 5 g protein

"Choosing a plain sweet potato as your side option is a great way to increase your daily intake of fiber and antioxidants," says Geiger. "Most Americans don't meet their daily amount of fiber (25 grams for women and 38 grams for men). This sweet potato is plain and doesn't have any dairy making it a great pick for plant-based eaters whose families choose the restaurant."

12 WORST: Loaded Idaho Baked Potato

Nutrition : 470 calories, 20 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 2,570 mg sodium, 65 g carbs (6 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 11 g protein

"The Idaho Baked Potato may tempt your taste buds, but beware of its hidden secret; 12 grams of fat lurking within its crispy skin," says Geiger. "The American Heart Association recommends keeping fat intake between 5-6% of total calories. For a 2,000-calorie diet, this takes up almost all your daily allowance. If that's not enough, brace yourself for double the daily recommendation for sodium. Excessive consumption of saturated fats and sodium unfurls the red carpet for heart disease."

Desserts

13 BEST: Strawberries & Cream Shortcake

Nutrition : 640 calories, 37 g fat (14 g saturated fat), 630 mg sodium, 74 g carbs (2 g fiber, 49 g sugar), 7 g protein

"This Strawberries & Cream Shortcake dessert is the lowest calorie dessert option on the menu, but overall it's still quite high in calories, fat, and sugar, so split with a friend or two," says Ehsani. "It is topped with fresh strawberries so you are getting some health benefits from eating the strawberries, like antioxidants and vitamin C."

14 WORST: Molten Lava Cake

Nutrition : 1,180 calories, 53 g fat (21 g saturated fat), 690 mg sodium, 157 g carbs (0 g fiber, 111 g sugar), 15 g protein

"Desserts are a delicious addition to a special dining experience. Like sodium, added sugar likes to hide especially in desserts. It's advised that men should have no more than 36 grams of added sugar per day and women no more than 25 grams of sugar per day," says Geiger. "The soft interactive dessert has over three times the daily limit and comes in at 111 grams of sugar making it a less-than-ideal choice when it comes to a sweet treat."