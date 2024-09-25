10 Best Low-Calorie Fruits for Weight Loss

Whether you're adding berries to yogurt, snacking on apple slices with peanut butter, or enjoying peaches for dessert, fruit is a naturally sweet, nutrient-dense addition to every meal. Research also shows that eating fruit can support sustainable weight loss and weight management. While all fruit is healthy, certain low-calorie options may help you stay within a calorie deficit if that's part of your weight loss plan.

For those who choose to count calories as part of their weight loss journey, incorporating low-calorie fruits into your diet can be a helpful strategy. While calorie counting isn't necessary for everyone, it can be an effective weight loss method. Having a variety of lower-calorie foods, like certain fruits, can help you stay on track while still enjoying naturally sweet and satisfying snacks.

Most fruits are already lower in calories compared to many other foods, but some varieties are particularly light on calories, making them ideal for a calorie-conscious eating plan. Along with being low in calories, fruit are rich in fiber, which supports gut health and increases satiety—two important factors in achieving sustainable weight loss.

Keep reading to discover 10 of the best low-calorie fruits, ranked from highest to lowest in calories. For more, check out the 30 Best Foods for Weight Loss.

Apples

Nutrition (Per medium apple) :

Calories : 94.6

Carbs : 25.1 g (Fiber: 4.4 g, Sugar: 18.9 g)

Protein : 0.5 g

A medium-sized apple makes a satisfying snack for under 100 calories, offering plenty of health benefits beyond its low calorie count. In fact, a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that apples can help reduce appetite and hunger, making them a helpful addition to your weight loss plan.

Not only that, this crunchy fruit can also help lower blood pressure, reduce diabetes risk, and improve gut health.

10 Healthiest Fruits To Eat Every Day

Blueberries

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 84.4

Carbs : 21.5 g (Fiber: 3.6 g, Sugar: 14.7 g)

Protein : 1.1 g

Blueberries are one of the healthiest fruits you can eat. A cup of blueberries contains just 85 calories, along with powerful antioxidants that support heart and brain health. Research also shows that blueberries may help with glucose management and reduce blood pressure levels. With so many health benefits, this low-calorie fruit is a great addition to your diet and can support your wellness goals.

Raspberries

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 64

Carbs : 14.6 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 5.4 g)

Protein : 1.5 g

Raspberries are pretty remarkable when you consider what's packed into each tiny red berry. One cup contains just 64 calories, yet delivers an impressive 8 grams of fiber—a nutrient that supports gut health, aids digestion, and helps keep you feeling full. Research also shows that this low-calorie berry may help lower cholesterol and improve blood sugar levels after meals, making it a nutritious choice for your health.

15 Best Fruits & Vegetables for Weight Loss

Peaches

Nutrition (Per peach) :

Calories : 63

Carbs : 15.2 g (Fiber: 2.3 g, Sugar: 12.6 g)

Protein : 1.4 g

Peaches are typically a summer fruit, but you can enjoy their health benefits any time of year. In one peach, you're only getting 63 calories, but you're also getting a little over 2 grams of gut-healthy fiber. Plus, research shows that the natural pigments found in peaches (as well as pears, apples, and plums) can help lower "bad" cholesterol levels. If you need a healthy, low-cal fruit on the go, grab yourself a peach and enjoy this healthy treat.

Peaches may be a summer favorite, but their health benefits can be enjoyed year-round. With just 63 calories per peach, you also get over 2 grams of gut-healthy fiber. Plus, research shows that the natural pigments in peaches known as flavonoids can help lower "bad" cholesterol levels. For a healthy, low-calorie snack on the go, a peach makes the perfect treat.

Papaya

Nutrition (Per cup, 1-inch pieces) :

Calories : 62.4

Carbs : 15.7 g (Fiber: 2.5 g, Sugar: 11.3 g)

Protein : 0.7 g

Grab yourself some diced papaya and enjoy this tropical fruit for only 63 calories. Papaya contains beta-carotene, a plant pigment with antioxidant properties that can help slow aging and reduce the risk of cellular damage. This fruit also contains compounds that can help improve digestion, especially for those with IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) symptoms.

10 Best Fruits & Vegetables To Eat for Longevity

Blackberries

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 61.9

Carbs : 13.8 g (Fiber: 7.6 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 2 g

Another low-calorie powerhouse, blackberries offer up almost 8 grams of fiber per cup and only 62 calories. According to the USDA, people should aim for about 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories. So, that's about 28 grams of fiber on a 2,000-calorie diet. A serving of blackberries can provide around 27% of your daily fiber intake, and getting enough of this nutrient can help increase satiety and improve gut health—two factors that can aid in weight loss efforts.

Honeydew Melon

Nutrition (Per cup, diced) :

Calories : 61.2

Carbs : 15.5 g (Fiber: 1.4 g, Sugar: 13.8 g)

Protein : 0.9 g

Honeydew is often seen as just a filler in fruit salads, but this low-calorie fruit makes a great snack on its own, especially if you're aiming for healthy weight loss. With only 61 calories per cup and 1.4 grams of fiber, honeydew helps keep you satisfied. Plus, it provides 30% of your daily value of vitamin C, a key nutrient for supporting immunity, heart health, and eye health.

30 High-Protein Dinner Ideas for Weight Loss

Cantaloupe

Nutrition (Per cup, cubes) :

Calories : 54.4

Carbs : 13.1 g (Fiber: 1.4 g, Sugar: 12.6 g)

Protein : 1.3 g

Just like honeydew, cantaloupe is often associated as a fruit salad staple, but its health benefits are worth highlighting. With jus 54 calories in one cup of cantaloupe and 1.4 grams of fiber, cantaloupe is also packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients like vitamin C and potassium. In fact, a single cup provides nearly 60% of your daily recommended intake of vitamin C.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Strawberries

Nutrition (Per cup, diced) :

Calories : 48.6

Carbs : 11.7 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7.4 g)

Protein : 1 g

Strawberries are more than just a low-calorie fruit. They're packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals and can be a super nutritious part of your weight loss plans. For only 48.6 calories per cup, these berries provide 3 grams of fiber, potassium, folate, and an entire day's worth of vitamin C!

11 Science-Backed Benefits of Eating Strawberries

Watermelon

Nutrition (Per cup, diced) :

Calories : 45.6

Carbs : 11.5 g (Fiber: 0.6 g, Sugar: 9.4 g)

Protein : 0.9 g

At 46 calories per cup, watermelon wins for the lowest-calorie fruit on our list! This may not surprise you, seeing as this type of melon is made up of so much water. Along with being a low-calorie, hydrating fruit to enjoy on a warm day, watermelon also provides vitamins A, B6, and C and is lower in sugar than many other fruits. Watermelon is also extremely high in lycopene, a red plant pigment that acts as an antioxidant. Take a bite out of this low-cal fruit and enjoy its many benefits.