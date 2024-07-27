If you're focused on losing weight, you may want to educate yourself about low-glycemic foods. These foods are beneficial as they won't cause your blood sugar to spike like high-glycemic foods, for instance. Foods that spike your blood sugar quickly can cause a surge and crash. This chain reaction is what prompts your body to crave refined carbs and sugar for a quick pick-me-up. A sugar crash can also trigger the release of cortisol, which is known as the "belly fat hormone." If you're intrigued, we have you covered with 10 of the best low-glycemic foods for weight loss.

"Foods on the glycemic index (GI) are ranked in terms of how quickly they are digested and raise your blood sugar," explain The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, who sit on our Medical Expert Board. "Foods that rank from 0 to 50 are low GI, 51 to 69 are medium, and 70 to 100 are high."

Now, let's get into the 10 best low-glycemic foods for weight loss and their benefits.

Strawberries

Glycemic Index Estimate = 40

Strawberries are ideal for satisfying your sweet tooth because they're high in fiber and low in calories.

"Strawberries are helpful when it comes to weight loss because they contain the phytochemical C3G (cyanidin 3-glucoside) that increases the production of adiponectin, which may enhance fat metabolism, as well as leptin, which suppresses appetite," The Nutrition Twins explain. "Toss them in yogurt, cereal, salad, in smoothies, or simply enjoy them on their own as a sweet treat."

Salmon

Glycemic Index = 0

Salmon is protein-packed and has zero carbs so it will keep you full without spiking your blood sugar.

"No blood sugar spike means there won't be a crash that signals your body to get more quick energy (aka sugar), so you won't be as likely to overdo it on refined carbs or candy soon after as you would be with a food that spikes your blood sugar," The Nutrition Twins tell us.

A three-ounce serving of salmon contains approximately 17 grams of protein in just 108 calories. This fish also provides omega-3 fatty acids, which decrease inflammation. "This is huge when it comes to weight loss because inflammation makes it harder to lose weight," The Nutrition Twins point out.

Eggs

Glycemic Index = 0

Eggs are a stellar choice for satisfying hunger, so they're a prime pick for weight loss. The longer you feel full, the less likely you will overeat!

"[Eggs are] also a great source of choline, and researchers have found that choline shuts off the genes that are responsible for visceral fat gain," The Nutrition Twins say. "Enjoy scrambled eggs at breakfast, an egg salad at lunch, or snack on a hardboiled egg."

Bok choy

Glycemic Index Estimate = 1

Bok choy is not only a low-glycemic food but also incredibly healthy and low in calories. One cup of shredded bok choy has just nine calories and provides a gram of protein.

"If you're someone who likes to eat large quantities of food in order to feel satisfied, you could eat 10 cups of bok choy for under 100 calories," The Nutrition Twins say. "It's perfect for filling up on—simply add it to a soup or salad before having a meal, because you'll go into the rest of the meal with a leg up on portion control. Plus, bok choy is an excellent source of quercetin, which helps reduce inflammation in the body, preventing aging, and making it easier to lose weight."

Greek Yogurt

Glycemic Index Estimate = 126254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Not only is Greek yogurt a favorite snack but it's also packed with approximately 20 grams of protein in a seven-ounce container that contains 146 calories.

"Research suggests that eating a meal that is high in protein may help people eat less throughout the day," The Nutrition Twins say. "Plus, yogurt's good-for-you bacteria helps to improve the gut microbiome, which has been shown to help with weight loss. Mix fruit into Greek yogurt for a snack or at breakfast, or make popsicles from it using a mold and mix it with sliced fruit, or add it to your favorite smoothie for a protein and calcium boost."

Nuts

Glycemic Index Estimate = 0—28

Many nuts rank low on the glycemic index scale because they have few carbs. Nuts are also incredibly satisfying because they contain fiber, protein, and "good" unsaturated fats.

"[Nuts] make an ideal blood sugar-stabilizing snack that won't have you reaching for a candy bar soon after," The Nutrition Twins note. "Interestingly, although nuts are calorie-dense, research found that people who ate two or more portions of nuts each week had a 31% reduced risk of gaining weight, compared to those who don't eat or rarely eat nuts."

Add a tablespoon of nuts to your salads, Greek yogurt, cereal, or "nice" cream for a tasty crunch and extra nutrients.

Tomatoes

Glycemic Index Estimate = 30

Tomatoes are a great "fruit" to keep on your weight-loss rotation, as the average medium-sized red tomato is just 22 calories, and it has a high water content, so it will fill you up.

"[Tomatoes are] considered a 'high-volume' food, which helps to curb appetite," The Nutrition Twins note. "Tomatoes are ideal to enjoy before starting a meal since they'll take the edge off hunger. Toss tomatoes on your appetizer salad, or enjoy them with cottage cheese at breakfast, or snack on some grape tomatoes for a snack."

Jalapeño Peppers

Glycemic Index Estimate = 32

Whether you add them to a vegetable wrap or egg white omelet, you can count on jalapeño peppers to deliver a tasty kick.

"Slash butter, oil, cream, and heavy, calorie-dense sauces and simply add a small few slices of hot peppers, and for less than five calories, you'll still get a mouthful of exploding flavor," The Nutrition Twins say. "Not only do hot peppers add a boost of potent antioxidants, especially capsaicin, which protects cells from damage, but hot peppers have been shown to aid in weight loss. Sprinkle hot peppers in your rice dishes, pasta, sandwiches, and salad."

Pea Protein Powder

Glycemic Index Estimate = 22

Pea protein powder offers the ideal weight-loss combination: fiber and protein, a duo that will satisfy your hunger while keeping your energy and blood sugar levels in great shape.

"Goodbye, energy crashes and blood sugar dips that result in sugar and salt cravings and unwanted calories from vending machines and unplanned snacks," The Nutrition Twins stress. "Plus, pea protein can aid in weight loss even when calories aren't restricted, and it has also been found to be more effective than whey protein at fighting against hunger."

Avocado

Glycemic Index Estimate = 40

Let's be honest: Who doesn't love freshly sliced avocado? Avocados are incredibly satisfying; they contain a high level of healthy fats and provide plenty of fiber.

"[Avocados] can be great for adding creaminess to dishes, enabling you to cut down on more calorie-dense sauces, dressings, and creams," The Nutrition Twins tell us. "Also, studies have associated avocado intake with decreased weight and reduced belly fat. Try replacing mayo with avocado and Greek yogurt in chicken, egg, and tuna salad; swap out your morning toast with butter for avocado toast; and toss a few slices of avocado into salads and grain bowls for a little extra staying power."