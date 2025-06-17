9 Best Low-Sugar Costco Snacks to Lose Belly Overhang

There’s a misconception that snacking is bad. Sure, it’s not healthy if you eat ultra processed junk like cookies, chips and other sugary foods on a regular basis. But the right snacks that are high in protein and full of nutrients is another story. Snacking is a great way to hold you over in between balanced meals and there are plenty of options at Costco. The warehouse giant might be known for buying in bulk and its infamous food court, but it’s also known to carry a plethora of healthy snacks. Here are 9 dietitian-approved low-sugar snacks to stock up on.

Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps

Nutrition : per serving 19 crisps

Calories : 150

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 350mg

Carbs : 1g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 13g

If you’re in the mood for a savory snack that has zero sugar, the Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps are calling your name

“These salty little crisps are like cheesy dreams that won’t wreck your waistline,” says

Bess Berger, RDN, founder of Nutrition by Bess specializing in PCOS and menopause.

“Perfect for when you want something satisfying without the belly bloat that comes with crackers. They also sneak in some calcium, so you can feel like you’re doing your bones a favor.”

Chomps Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

​​

Nutrition : per serving 1 stick

Calories : 100

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 380mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 10g

A zero sugar and high protein snack that Berger recommends is Chomps Grass-Fed Beef Sticks.

“Chomps use grass-fed beef and ditches the added sugars and nitrates,” she says.

“They’re savory, satisfying, and actually help you hit your protein goals without diving into processed carb hell.”

She explains, “Zero carbs means they won’t wake up your insulin and are good for belly fat reduction. Plus, they’re individually wrapped, so they’re portion controlled for you!”

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Love Beets- Organic Cooked Beets

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 45

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 40mg

Carbs : 10g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 7g)

Protein : 1g

Beets have a unique and distinct flavor that are sweet and earthy. While not everyone likes beets, they’re super healthy and can be enjoyed in many ways. Love Beets’ Organic Cooked Beets are the ideal snack to add to your cart.

“They are fully cooked, peeled, and ready to eat—no mess, no prep, just pure convenience,” says Nutritionist Rania Batayneh, MPH author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet.

“With no added sugar and naturally low in calories, they’re a great choice for anyone looking to enjoy a better-for-you option without the fuss. Beets are rich in fiber and antioxidants and provide nutrients that may help support heart health and circulation.”

She adds, “These versatile beets can be enjoyed hot or cold in everything from vibrant salads and hearty sandwiches to refreshing smoothies, juices, and even desserts.”

Wonderful Pistachios

Nutrition : per serving 1 oz

Calories : 160

Fat : 13g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 230mg

Carbs : 8g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 6 g

Wonderful Pistachios have the perfect balance of salt and crunch and are so good for you.

“These salty green gems are portion-controlled in 1 oz snack bags,” says Berger. “Pistachios are packed with fat, fiber, and protein to keep your hanger in check. Toss a pack in your bag, and they won’t melt with the summer coming up!”

TRUBAR

Nutrition : per serving 1 bar

Calories : 190

Fat : 3.5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 80mg

Carbs : 23g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 8g)

Protein : 12g

A good on the go snack to throw in your bag is a TRUBAR. “It’s a clean, plant-based protein bar brand that’s redefining better-for-you snacking,” says Batayneh. “Unlike many bars packed with seed oils, sugar alcohols, and artificial ingredients, TRUBAR is made with simple, nutritious ingredients that don’t compromise on taste.”

She adds, “Costco carries a TRUBAR variety pack featuring its popular flavors Oh Oh Cookie Dough and the Get In My Belly PB & Jelly. With only 190 calories and packed with 12 grams of protein, this delicious, dessert-inspired snack satisfies your cravings without the guilt.”

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

Nutrition : per serving 8 oz

Calories : 160

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 5mg

Carbs : 39g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 34g)

Protein : 0g

Juice can be a refreshing way to cool down and curb your appetite and Batayneh POM Wonderful.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“It’s made with only one ingredient: 100% pomegranate juice—with no added sugars, fillers, or preservatives,” she explains. “While it naturally contains sugar from fruit, it’s a nutrient-dense option packed with polyphenol antioxidants that support heart health and overall wellness.”

Batayneh adds, ” It’s a smart choice for shoppers looking to avoid added sugars without sacrificing flavor or functional benefits.”

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus

Nutrition : per serving 1 container

Calories : 170

Fat : 13g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 11g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 4g

The Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus in a 2.5 oz single‑serve cups is such an easy way to snack healthy.

“These convenient, portion-controlled hummus cups are a smart low‑sugar grab—with just 1g total sugar and zero added sugars per serving,” says Batayneh. Made from simple, wholesome ingredients like organic chickpeas, tahini, sunflower oil, lemon, and garlic, they deliver 4g protein and 3g fiber—nutrients known to support satiety and help stabilize blood sugar.”

She adds, “Hummus is a classic example of a better-for‑you snack that fits the story’s mission—affordable, tasty, and ready-to-go from Costco. Choose a veggie stick or whole‑grain cracker, and you’ve got a nutritious snack that supports energy and fullness while keeping sugar low.”

Kirkland Organic Roasted Seaweed Snacks

​​

Nutrition : per serving ⅕ pack

Calories : 20

Fat : 1.5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 40mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 1g

The Kirkland Organic Roasted Seaweed Snacks are a crunchy and fulfilling snack that Berger approves.

“These ultra-low-cal snacks satisfy the salty crunch without blowing your daily macros,” she says. “Seaweed is also rich in iodine, which supports thyroid function and metabolism. Pair with some sliced avocado or tuna for a power snack.”

That’s It. Mini Fruit Bars

Nutrition : per serving 1 bar

Calories : 60

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: g)

Sodium : mg

Carbs : g (Fiber: g , Sugar: g)

Protein : g

That’s It. Mini Fruit Bars are a variety pack of three flavors–strawberry, mango and blueberry. The sugar content differs for each one, but there’s no added sugar.

Berger says, “These little guys are fruit, period—no fillers, no added sugar. Just pressed fruit in bar form.”

She explains, “Yes, they have natural sugar, but the fiber slows digestion so you’re not spiking blood sugar like you would with candy pretending to be healthy. Bonus: They’re individually wrapped so they’re portion controlled for you.”