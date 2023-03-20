There are a few incredible machine exercises that pack on a ton of size in your chest and upper body. But unfortunately, not all machines are created equal. To avoid any confusion during your gym time, we've put together the best machine workout for bigger pecs.

The problem with most equipment you see at the gym is they balance the weight for you and force you into fixed, rigid planes of motion, which is not how you move in reality. Because of that, you'll miss a lot of benefits—like strengthening the muscles that stabilize your joints—and possibly increase your chance of injury.

Instead, there are other "machines" you can use that help build more muscle and strength than purely free-weight training alone—which refers to tools like dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, and suspension trainers. Use this chest workout to add muscle to your pecs and reap the rewards without the drawbacks of most chest machines.

1. Cable Chest Press

The great thing about cable machines is they let you move in 3D so you can improve your balance, strengthen your shoulder stabilizers, and avoid putting your joints in compromised positions.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Next, because they use pulleys, they give you consistent resistance from the beginning to the end of an exercise. This doesn't always happen with free weights; often, the force is heaviest around the middle of the movement and easiest around the beginning and end. (This changes from exercise to exercise.) But with cables, it gives you constant tension so you can actually build more strength and power throughout the full range of motion.

Set both pulleys at shoulder height. Grab a handle in each hand with your wrists flat, and stand with your knees slightly bent and one foot ahead of the others. Push the cables in front of you while keeping your elbows close to your torso, not out to your sides. Keep your chest out, your shoulders squeezed together, and your lower back flat. Slowly return to starting position, and repeat. Complete five sets of 10 reps.

2. Cable Chest Flye

Set both pulleys at shoulder height or slightly higher. Grab a handle in each hand with your wrists flat, and stand with your knees slightly bent and one foot ahead of the others. Bend your elbows slightly, and maintain this position throughout the exercise. Then, squeeze your chest, and bring the handles together at chest height while keeping your elbows bent. Keep your chest out, your shoulders squeezed together, and your lower back flat. Return to the starting position in a slow and controlled fashion, and repeat. Complete five sets of 10 reps.

3. Low-Pulley Cable Crossover

Set both pulleys at a low position, and grab a handle in each hand with your wrists flat. Stand with your knees slightly bent and one foot ahead of the other. Keep your palms facing forward with your hands below your waist and your arms slightly bent. Lift your hands up and toward each other in front of your chest. Keep your chest out, your shoulders squeezed together, and your lower back flat. Return to the starting position in a slow and controlled fashion, and repeat. Complete five sets of 10 reps.

4. Assisted Dips

When it comes to building bigger pecs, the number of reps and sets is very important. So if you can't do enough bodyweight dips to complete all the sets, the assisted dip machine is a great solution. As you get stronger, lower the amount of assistance it gives you until doing it bodyweight only (or even with added resistance).

To set up for assisted dips, grab the bars of the dip machine and put your knees on the pads. Keep your chest out and shoulders squeezed together. Then, push yourself up, keep your head in a neutral position, and don't arch your lower back. Complete five sets of 15 reps.