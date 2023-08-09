McDonald's Launching New Meal Featuring Iconic Items From Movies & TV

A brand-new McDonald's meal is officially on the way—and it features some of the chain's most famous foods of all time.

The fast-food giant just announced the new As Featured In Meal, which highlights iconic McDonald's menu items featured in film, television, and music throughout the years. The promotion is set to launch in more than 100 countries worldwide starting on August 14.

The meal will include a medium soft drink, medium order of fries, and the customer's choice of either a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, or a Big Mac. It also features McDonald's Sweet 'N Sour Sauce with new branding inspired by Marvel Studios' Loki, the second season of which is due to premiere on Disney+ in October.

While each of the food items from the new meal is famous in its own right, they have a little extra star power from their appearances in popular entertainment. Any Seinfeld fans, for example, might remember the iconic scene when George Costanza's date thanked him for a "wonderful evening" and proclaimed: "I haven't had a Big Mac in a long time."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The As Featured In Meal will be the latest installment in McDonald's Famous Order series that has generated tons of customer fanfare. The chain has partnered with several major celebrities in recent years, including K-pop supergroup BTS and married rappers Cardi B and Offset, to launch their go-to McDonald's meals as special promotional items.

"It's not only our real-life fans who have a go-to order, for decades our favorite movie and TV characters have, too," Morgan Flatley, McDonald's global chief marketing officer and head of new business ventures, said in a statement. "The As Featured In Meal is our biggest Famous Order yet, celebrating the most memorable McDonald's references across the world of entertainment."

The As Featured In Meal isn't just about the food, however. McDonald's also partnered with streetwear brand PALACE to create custom merch for the promotion. Anyone who purchases the new meal can scan a QR code on the packaging that will give them access to the exclusive merch line. The Loki-branded Sweet N' Sour Sauce will also feature a special QR code that, when scanned on Snapchat, will give customers access to exclusive Marvel content.

If you're already marking your calendars with the launch date of the new meal, don't wait too long before snagging one after it debuts next week. It will only be available for a limited time and while supplies last.

The As Featured In Meal follows up McDonald's wildly successful Grimace Birthday Meal that hit menus in June. The eye-popping purple Grimace Shake featured in the meal became a viral phenomenon thanks to a morbid TikTok trend where customers would pretend to die horror movie-style deaths after tasting the drink. Though McDonald's said it initially had concerns about acknowledging the bizarre trend, the viral promotion reached billions and helped drive double-digit sales growth for the chain in the second quarter of 2023.