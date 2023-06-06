McDonald's Is Launching a New Meal in Honor of Grimace's Birthday

Everyone gets excited when McDonald's launches a new sandwich or treat. In the past week, the rumor mills have been buzzing about a new Quarter Pounder that could land on the menu as early as June. There were also speculations about a new meal, complete with a very special shake, that the chain would be launching in honor of their mascot Grimace. Today, those rumors were confirmed.

On June 12, McDonald's will be kicking off a month of festivities, starting with the release of the Grimace Birthday Meal, to celebrate the beloved fuzzy purple character's birthday, according to a press release. The meal will include a brand new berry-flavored purple shake and a choice of Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and fries. Prices may vary by location.

RELATED: People Are Making Ice Cream Sandwiches with McDonald's Hash Browns & It's Weirdly Delicious

"Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald's…and Grimace's Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments we all share," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald's.

Grimace was introduced in the mid-1970s and had a few different personalities until his current lovable one stuck. But what the fluffy bestie is has never been fully revealed, though some have speculated that he is a large taste bud, among other things. A spokesperson did not clear up the debate, but rather added to the ambiguity, saying to People, "The best part about Grimace is that he means different things to different people… Whatever he is, we're just proud our bestie makes people happy."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In addition to the new meal and shake, McDonald's is releasing an online video game, where fans can become a part of Grimace's world. Plus, the chain's merch store will have Grimace-themed swag, including T-shirts and socks. In lieu of gifts for the lovable purple character, the chain invited fans to donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Fans can also upload a photo of their favorite McDonald's birthday memory to an Instagram story beginning June 13, and the chain will donate $5 to the charity for each post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Grimace Birthday Meal and new Quarter Pounder will be one of the biggest releases of the year for the chain which has pledged to revamp its iconic burgers. Earlier in the year, McDonald's renamed its chicken sandwich to the McCrispy and released two new variations. It also had a special Valentine's meal that featured celebrity couple Cardi B & Offset, though that meal didn't have any new elements. McDonald's is also in the midst of streamlining operations and changing the way its corporate environment functions in order to better serve its fans and is planning to open several new locations.