McDonald’s Just Brought Back This Fan-Favorite Menu Item

There are lots of items that are fixtures on McDonald’s menu. However, there are others that come and go, some with the season, and others, every decade or so. Some items have such serious fan followings that there are entire forums devoted to bringing them back, which actually works, as with the case of the Snack Wrap. While the fast food chain hasn’t made an official announcement, social media has revealed that McDonald’s quietly brought back a favorite sweet treat to the menu: The Blueberry & Crème Pie.

Snach with Zach Broke the News

Influencer Snach with Zach was the first to reveal that the portable pie had returned. “McDonald’s has brought back the Blueberry & Creme Pie at select locations,” he wrote in the post. “I’ve seen it in the Boston area already. If you’ve seen it at your local McDicks let folks know,” he added in a video.

It’s On the McDonald’s Menu

“McDonald’s Blueberry & Crème Pie is a sweet and delicious dessert. Featuring blueberries and vanilla flavored crème layered side by side in McDonald’s premium pie crust, baked to crispy perfection and served warm,” McDonald’s writes on the menu, where it is currently listed. “There are 260 calories in a Blueberry & Crème Pie at McDonald’s. Enjoy it today and order in the McDonald’s App.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It Seems to Be Available Nationwide

Lots of Snach with Zach’s followers confirmed they have spotted it. “We also got the blueberry pie! I’m stoked, we normally only have guava cheese,” wrote one. “The pie is showing up in the app for Utah ❤️🔥,” added another. “There’s some in Houston,” one chimed in. “My McDonald’s at West Reading PA has the blueberry and cream pies. You can get one of those and an apple pie for 3 bucks as a combo,” another said. “All Iowa City McDonald’s and the 1st Ave Coralville, IA location currently has the blueberry pie. Not sure why not the North Liberty or the McDonald’s near the Coralville Walmart, those two locations seem to roll things out a couple days later,” yet another maintains.

TikTok Is All About It

And, according to TikTok, the pie is delicious. “Alright good morning everybody. So I’m gonna do a quick little thing, but I’m gonna try the new McDonald’s blueberry pie. I’m gonna rate it like what one out of 10. So here we go,” said influencer @kingtobe_. “Yo yo it’s not like it’s the other one. I was not expecting it. I’ll go get it 10 out of 10. Yeah come come get them,” he says.

It Was Last Available in 2023

It seems as though the pies were last available in 2023, when our reviewer taste-tested it. “The blueberry flavor had a real depth and just the right acidity. The crust had a nice flake to it and held up to the gooey filling. When we got a bit of the cheesy cream with the blueberry, everything melded together nicely. If, however, we got just a bit of cream in the bite, it tasted like melted cheesecake which was a little odd. Honestly, swirling the two would be a better experience, or maybe the blueberry-only pie should come with a cheesecake dip on the side,” she said at the time.