McDonald's Just Launched 2 New Breakfast Sandwiches—But There's a Catch

McDonald's just debuted two new extra-large breakfast sandwiches, but Americans will need a passport in order to sample them.

The fast-food giant has expanded its morning food lineup with a new Mighty McMuffin and a Mighty McGriddle. Unfortunately for McDonald's fans in the United States, the new breakfast additions are exclusive to Canada. However, any Americans vying to sample the new items can hope that the Canadian release is successful enough to convince McDonald's to try them out in the United States.

If you're wondering what makes the new sandwiches "mighty," it's an extra large helping of breakfast meats. Other McDonald's breakfast items feature either bacon or breakfast sausage, but these new options include both.

The Mighty McMuffin comes with a double portion of hickory-smoked bacon, a freshly-cracked Canada Grade A egg, processed cheddar cheese, and a sausage patty on a toasted English muffin.

Meanwhile, the Mighty McGriddle features all the same elements, but they're sandwiched between two sweet maple-flavored griddle cakes instead of an English muffin.

Both new additions will only be available for a limited time, so any Canadian customers interested in trying them shouldn't wait too long before doing so.

The Mighty McMuffin and Mighty McGriddle aren't the only exciting items that McDonald's has brought to Canada—but not to the United States. Earlier this month, the fast-food giant released a new Squishmallows McFlurry exclusively in Canada inspired by the popular plush toy brand.

The Chicken Big Mac was also available at Canadian McDonald's restaurants nationwide for a limited time in March this year. Most American McDonald's customers have never gotten the opportunity to try the Chicken Big Mac since the chain only offered it at select locations in Miami, Fla., for a limited time in the summer of 2022.

Perhaps the biggest blow to American McDonald's customers is that Canadian McDonald's restaurants still serve Snack Wraps, which combine chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sauce in flour tortillas. McDonald's discontinued the fan-favorite Snack Wraps in the United States back in 2016, but American customers have never stopped requesting their return even years later.

Luckily, McDonald's latest meal promotion isn't exclusive to Canada. The chain just launched a new As Featured In Meal in more than 100 countries worldwide on August 14. The meal highlights iconic McDonald's menu items featured in film, television, and music throughout the years. It will only be available for a limited time and while supplies last.