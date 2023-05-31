People Are Making Ice Cream Sandwiches with McDonald's Hash Browns & It's Weirdly Delicious

Dipping french fries into milkshakes or ice cream has become a growing guilty pleasure among many fast-food fans who enjoy the sweet and salty combination of the creamy dessert and crispy side dish. Artisanal ice cream company Van Leeuwen even released a limited edition flavor earlier this year inspired by the popular pairing. However, the latest viral trend elevates the concept of deep-fried spuds and ice cream treats to a whole new level.

In a recent video with more than 5.5 million views, TikToker Kelly Arvan keyed viewers in on a special hack to create an "ice cream sandwich" using McDonald's Hash Browns and an Oreo McFlurry. Arvan, who shared the video on the @arvanfamily account, smeared a thick layer of the blended ice cream treat onto one hash brown and then topped it with another hash brown before eating the whole thing on camera. She described the offbeat mashup as "salty, crunchy, potatoey, sweet" and declared it a "10 out of 10" snack.

Fellow TikTokers were amazed at the unexpected combination and immediately expressed the desire to taste it themselves.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Oh. My. God," one user commented on the video.

"I'm trying this immediately," another said.

Since Arvan posted the video on May 20, the McDonald's hack has been exploding on the social media platform as other users recreate her hash brown ice cream sandwiches and report equally delicious results.

"This is actually fire," TikToker @tasmindhaliwal said after trying the treat. "It's like a funnel cake."

TikToker @simplydaniellex had a similar reaction after biting into the viral snack for the first time. "I love it," she said.

Though Arvan and other TikTokers opted for the Oreo McFlurry in their hash brown sandwiches, McDonald's customers also have the opportunity to experiment with other McFlurry flavors. Arvan returned to McDonald's in a follow-up TikTok last week to try the hack with an M&M'S McFlurry. She said that while the Oreo version was superior, the M&M'S version was still a "seven out of 10."

This is the latest food trend featuring unexpected flavor combinations to go viral on TikTok in the last couple of months. User @golisdream ignited a craze in February after sharing her favorite "sweet guilty pleasure," which turned out to be a scoop of ice cream wrapped in a Fruit Roll-Up. The cold ice cream hardens the Fruit Roll-Up just enough so that you can hear an audible, satisfying crunch upon biting into the treat. TikTokers have also been recreating a viral DIY recipe for a buttery lemon popcorn after creator @leels_ raved about the snack in a video with millions of views and likes.